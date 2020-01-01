Letter
Since it has been established that the dental disease in man known as “mottled enamel” is due to the drinking of water containing fluorine, the removal of fluorides by filtration has become an important problem.
I have found that a contact filter 15 cm high, made of river sand passing a screen 60 to the inch, to which has been added 2 per cent. by weight of powdered aluminium, will remove the fluoride from a solution containing 30 parts per million of sodium fluoride. The absence of fluoride in the filtrate was determined by the zirconium-alizarin colorimetic method.
S.P. Kramer
Ft. Thomas, KY.
*Read letter online at https://science.sciencemag.org/content/80/2086/593.1
Experimental chronic fluorine intoxication: Effect on bones and teeth
Chronic fluorine intoxication of puppies produced extensive systemic changes of the bones and developing teeth. The intensity depended upon the age of the animal, the dose, and the duration of the administration of sodium fluoride. In puppies fed exclusively the milk of their fluorine-poisoned mother, changes of the bones were
Fluoride exposure and dental fluorosis in Newburgh and Kingston, New York: policy implications
OBJECTIVES: This analysis was conducted to determine the changes in the effect of exposure to fluoridation and other sources of fluoride on dental fluorosis in children attending Newburgh and Kingston school districts in New York State. METHODS: Data for this analysis were obtained from two surveys conducted in the 1986 and
Fluoride content of beverages intended for infants and young children in Poland.
Results of the studies indicate that fluoride content in beverages may be highly variable and children can consume substantial amounts of fluoride with these products. Ingestion of excessive fluoride during infancy and early childhood may cause dental fluorosis of permanent maxillary central incisors--the most aesthetically important teeth. The aim of
Endemic Fluorosis. (An Epidemiológical, Biochemical and Clinical Study in the Bhatinda District of Punjab).
Earlier observations and a review on endemic fluorosis in the Bhatinda District of Punjab were published in 1961 [this Bulletin, 1962, v. 37, 243] and the object of the present paper "is to summarize our epidemiological work done over three years and to emphasize the importance of this work from
Perceptions of desirable tooth color among parents, dentists and children
BACKGROUND: As part of a large-scale fluoridation cessation study, standardized examiners assessed 8,281 school-aged children for dental fluorosis using the Thylstrup Fejerskov index, or TFI, in which scores range from 0 (no fluorosis) to 9 (severe loss of enamel with change of anatomical appearance). METHODS: Dentists, parents and children were
"Mild" Dental Fluorosis: Perceptions & Psychological Impact
The vast majority of research has found that patients, parents, and the general public alike view mild fluorosis (TF score 3) as a significant blemish of the teeth, one that is likely to embarrass the affected child to a degree that cosmetic treatment would be warranted.
Community Fluorosis Index (CFI)
The current Community Fluorosis Index for U.S. adolescents as a whole (from both fluoridated and non-fluoridated areas) is roughly 5 times higher than the CFI health authorities predicted for fluoridated areas when fluoridation first began. It is also higher than the CFI that the NIDR found in fluoridated areas back in the 1980s. It is readily apparent, therefore, that children are ingesting far more fluoride than was the case in the 1950s, and even as recently as the 1980s.
Dental Fluorosis Is a "Hypo-mineralization" of Enamel
Teeth with fluorosis have an increase in porosity in the subsurface enamel ("hypomineralization"). The increased porosity of enamel found in fluorosis is a result of a fluoride-induced impairment in the clearance of proteins (amelogenins) from the developing teeth. Despite over 50 years of research, the exact mechanism by which fluoride impairs amelogin
Diagnostic Criteria for Dental Fluorosis: The Thylstrup-Fejerskov (TF) Index
The traditional criteria (the "Dean Index") for diagnosing dental fluorosis was developed in the first half of the 20th century by H. Trendley Dean. While the Dean Index is still widely used in surveys of fluorosis -- including the CDC's national surveys of fluorosis in the United States -- dental
Mechanisms by Which Fluoride Causes Dental Fluorosis Remain Unknown
When it comes to how fluoride impacts human health, no tissue in the body has been studied more than the teeth. Yet, despite over 50 years of research, the mechanism by which fluoride causes dental fluorosis (a hypo-mineralization of the enamel that results in significant staining of the teeth) is not
