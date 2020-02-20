The example of sodium fluoride (NaF) clearly demonstrates an instance where increasing bone mass while altering maturation can negatively affect drug efficacy. NaF was a promising osteoporosis treatment because it increased BMD.5 However, it became evident that the treated patients were at increased risk of fracture,6, 7 which was later attributed to NaF-induced aberrant mineralization.8 Had there been a preclinical model to assess the effect of NaF on maturation, it is likely that these fractures could have been avoided.

References

*Full study online at https://asbmr.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/jbm4.10344