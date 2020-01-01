Abstract
The pilot study is conducted using 30 adult albino rats (200-250gm). They were divided into one control and one experimental group. Group 1 is Control (Ctrl), which received food and water ad-libitum, experimental group received, 20 ppm of sodium fluoride (NaF) for 7 weeks. The body weights and physical activity was significantly reduced in experimental group, whereas fluoride levels of hippocampus, was greatly increased. Light microscopy of the hippocampus, showed reduced neuronal density more pronounced in the CA3 region of hippocampus. Neuronal density was reduced to 84.2 cells/ cu mm in experimental group as compared to 132.2 cells/ cu mm in control.
Chronic fluoride exposure induces neuronal apoptosis and impairs neurogenesis and synaptic plasticity: role of GSK-3ß/ß-catenin pathway.
Highlights Fluoride dose-dependently impaired neurogenesis and synaptic function. Fluoride exposure induced hippocampal neuronal loss and apoptosis. Fluoride exposure compromised GSK-3ß/ß catenin signaling. Fluoride decreased ß-catenin downstream target genes, cyclin D1 and c-myc. Fluoride is becoming an ineluctable environmental pollutant and its longterm exposure would cause fluorosis and irreversible brain damage,
Effect of fluoride on the proteomic profile of the hippocampus in rats
Two-dimensional gel electrophoresis (2-DE) was used to detect fluoride-induced alterations in the proteome of the rat hippocampus. Male Sprague-Dawley rats (n=30) were subjected to treatments three weeks after weaning. Animals of the first group were injected intraperitoneally (i.p.) with aqueous NaF (20 mg/kg/body weight/day), the second group, injected with physiological
[The establishment and assessment of animal model of chronic fluorosis-induced cognitive dysfunction in rats].
Objective To establish the rat model of cognitive dysfunction induced by chronic fluorosis and to investigate the underlying mechanism. Methods Animal model of chronic fluorosis was established by feeding Wistar rats on distillated water containing different concentrations of sodium fluoride (0, 50, 100, and 150 mg/L) for six months; Y-maze and
Effect of fluoride exposure on synaptic structure of brain areas related to learning-memory in mice.
SUMMARY: Learning-memory behavior was tested in mice on a Y-maze after they drank water containing different concentrations of sodium fluoride. Impairment of the structure of the Gray I synaptic interface in the CA3 area of the hippocampus was analyzed quantitatively by electron microscopy and a computer imaging processor. The main
Evaluation of fluoride-induced oxidative stress in rat brain: a multigeneration study.
Multigenerational evaluation was made in rats on exposure to high fluoride (100 and 200 ppm) to assess neurotoxic potential of fluoride in discrete areas of the brain in terms of lipid peroxidation and the activity of antioxidant enzyme system. The rats were given fluoride through drinking water (100 and 200 ppm) and
NRC (2006): Fluoride's Neurotoxicity and Neurobehavioral Effects
The NRC's analysis on fluoride and the brain.
Fluoride Affects Learning & Memory in Animals
An association between elevated fluoride exposure and reduced intelligence has now been observed in 64 IQ studies. Although a link between fluoride and intelligence might initially seem surprising or random, it is actually consistent with a large body of animal research. This animal research includes the following 45 studies (out
Fluoride's Direct Effects on Brain: Animal Studies
The possibility that fluoride ingestion may impair intelligence and other indices of neurological function is supported by a vast body of animal research, including over 40 studies that have investigated fluoride's effects on brain quality in animals. As discussed by the National Research Council, the studies have consistently demonstrated that fluoride, at widely varying concentrations, is toxic to the brain.
Fluoride: Developmental Neurotoxicity.
Developmental Neurotoxicity There has been a tremendous amount of research done on the association of exposure to fluoride with developmental neurotoxicity. There are over 60 studies reporting reduced IQ in children and several on the impaired learning/memory in animals. And there are studies which link fluoride to Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder. Teaching
Fluoride's Effect on Fetal Brain
The human placenta does not prevent the passage of fluoride from a pregnant mother's bloodstream to the fetus. As a result, a fetus can be harmed by fluoride ingested pregnancy. Based on research from China, the fetal brain is one of the organs susceptible to fluoride poisoning. As highlighted by the excerpts
