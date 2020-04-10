References

Abstract

This study was planned to determine the molecular basis and causes of damage to the kidney and the liver, which are the most affected tissues in sheep exposed to chronic fluoride. For this purpose, liver and kidney tissues were obtained from sheep with signs of fluorosis in the age range of 4-6 years. The control group consisted of clinically healthy sheep without fluorosis. The apoptotic and oxidative genes expression of target genes was determined using the real qRT-PCR method. According to the control gene (Gapdh) that was detected that in the liver, the apoptotic genes caspase-8, caspase-9, and Bim increased and caspase-3, Bcl-2, and Bak decreased, while in the kidney, caspase-3 and Bax and caspase-8, Bcl-2, Bcl2l-1, Bim, and Bak decreased. According to the 2-?Ct values of the oxidative stress genes, it was determined that Cygb, Gstp1, and Ncf1 genes increased significantly in the fluorosis group and Gpx1, sod1, and sod2 genes decreased significantly. In the kidney tissue, Cygb and Gpx1 increased in the fluorosis group, while sod1, sod2, Gstp1, Ncf1 and Ccs, and Nos2 were found to decrease significantly. As a result, it was shown that apoptosis and oxidative mechanisms are activated in the liver and the kidney tissues of sheep with fluorosis and these parameters have an important role in understanding the molecular basis of tissue damage in fluorosis.

*Original abstract online at https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s12011-020-02121-y