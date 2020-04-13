Abstract
To assess the association between fluoride exposure and children’s behavioural outcomes, we recruited 325 resident school-age children (7–13 years old) lived in Tongxu County of Henan Province in China. We measured urinary fluoride (UF) concentrations using the ion-selective electrode method. Children’s behavioural outcomes were assessed by Conners’ Parent Rating Scale-Revised, including conduct problems, learning problems, psychosomatic problems, impulsive-hyperactive, anxiety, and ADHD index. It turned out that each 1.0 mg/L increment in UF concentration corresponded with an elevation in the psychosomatic problem score of 4.01 (95% CI: 2.74, 5.28) and a 97% (OR = 1.97, 95% CI: 1.19, 3.27) increase in the prevalence of psychosomatic problems after adjusting for potential influencing factors. The sensitivity analysis results were consistent with those observed in our preliminary analysis. Our study suggests that fluoride exposure is positively related to the behavioural problem in school-age children, psychosomatic problem in particular.
Funding
This work was supported by the National Natural Science Foundation of China [81673116,81972981]; Scientific and Technological Project of Henan Province.
*Original abstract online at https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/abs/10.1080/09603123.2020.1747601?journalCode=cije20
-
-
Association of water fluoride and urinary fluoride concentrations with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in Canadian youth.
Highlights UFSG did not significantly predict ADHD diagnosis or ADHD-type symptoms. Higher tap water fluoride was associated with higher odds of an ADHD diagnosis. Higher water fluoride was associated with more ADHD-type symptoms for adolescents. Adolescents living in a fluoridated region had higher odds of an ADHD diagnosis. Adolescents living
-
[Effects of selenium on the damage of learning-memory ability of mice induced by fluoride].
Sodium fluoride added with or without selenite in deionized water was administered to male mice for 8 weeks. The influences of fluoride on learning-memory behavior were tested on Y-maze, and the ultrastructure of Gray 1 synaptic interface in the CA3 area hippocampus was qualitatively analyzed by electron microscopy and computer
-
Interplay of ROS and behavioral pattern in fluoride exposed Drosophila melanogaster.
Highlights NaF exposure increases mortality and changes male-female ratio in Drosophila. NaF treatment alters the activities endogenous antioxidant enzymes. Chronic sub-lethal NaF exposure causes increased oxidative damage. NaF decreases brain cell viability and increases DNA damage. NaF exposure alters selected behavioral pattern in Drosophila melanogaster. Reactive oxygen species (ROS) is
-
Calcium preventing locomotor behavioral and dental toxicities of fluoride by decreasing serum fluoride level in rats
Spontaneous motor activity, rota-rod performance (motor co-ordination), body weight gain, food intake, activities of total cholinesterase (blood) and acetylcholinesterase (brain), and dental structure were determined in adult female rats treated with a very high dose of sodium fluoride (500 ppm in drinking water) alone and in combination with calcium carbonate
-
Early Life Exposure in Mexico to ENvironmental Toxicants (ELEMENT) Project.
PURPOSE: The Early Life Exposure in Mexico to ENvironmental Toxicants (ELEMENT) Project is a mother-child pregnancy and birth cohort originally initiated in the mid-1990s to explore: (1) whether enhanced mobilisation of lead from maternal bone stores during pregnancy poses a risk to fetal and subsequent offspring neurodevelopment; and (2) whether
Related Studies :
-
-
-
Fluoridation of drinking water and chronic kidney disease: Absence of evidence is not evidence of absence
A fairly substantial body of research indicates that patients with chronic renal insufficiency are at an increased risk of chronic fluoride toxicity. Patients with reduced glomerular filtration rates have a decreased ability to excrete fluoride in the urine. These patients may develop skeletal fluorosis even at 1 ppm fluoride in the drinking water.
-
Fluoride: Developmental Neurotoxicity.
Developmental Neurotoxicity There has been a tremendous amount of research done on the association of exposure to fluoride with developmental neurotoxicity. There are over 60 studies reporting reduced IQ in children and several on the impaired learning/memory in animals. And there are studies which link fluoride to Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder. Teaching
-
Fluoride's Effect on Fetal Brain
The human placenta does not prevent the passage of fluoride from a pregnant mother's bloodstream to the fetus. As a result, a fetus can be harmed by fluoride ingested pregnancy. Based on research from China, the fetal brain is one of the organs susceptible to fluoride poisoning. As highlighted by the excerpts
-
Fluoride's Direct Effects on Brain: Animal Studies
The possibility that fluoride ingestion may impair intelligence and other indices of neurological function is supported by a vast body of animal research, including over 40 studies that have investigated fluoride's effects on brain quality in animals. As discussed by the National Research Council, the studies have consistently demonstrated that fluoride, at widely varying concentrations, is toxic to the brain.
-
Nutrient Deficiencies Enhance Fluoride Toxicity
It has been known since the 1930s that poor nutrition enhances the toxicity of fluoride. As discussed below, nutrient deficiencies have been specifically linked to increased susceptibility to fluoride-induced tooth damage (dental fluorosis), bone damage (osteomalacia), neurotoxicity (reduced intelligence), and mutagenicity. The nutrients of primary importance appear to be calcium,
Related FAN Content :
-