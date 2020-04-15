Abstract
Excessive fluoride exposure contributes to neurotoxic effects. Emodin exhibits antioxidative functions in the central nervous system (CNS); however, its neuroprotective mechanism against fluoride remains to be elucidated. Our aim was to explore the neuroprotective efficacy and the possible mechanisms of emodin. In our study, synaptic proteins and oxidative stress damage were examined after human neuroblastoma SH-SY5Y cells were treated with high doses of NaF for 24?hours. Moreover, pretreatment with emodin was used to shed light on the neuroprotective effects in NaF-induced toxicity in SH-SY5Y cells. We found that NaF significantly lowered the protein expressions of SNAP 25, synaptophysin and PSD 95 in SH-SY5Y cells. In addition, NaF exposure increased the protein expression of p-ERK1/2 and decreased the protein expressions of Nrf2 and HO-1, as well as facilitated increasing ROS, 4-hydroxynonenal (4-HNE), and 8-Hydroxy-2′-deoxyguanosine (8-OHdG). Pretreatment with emodin significantly recovered these alterations caused by NaF. These data implied that the neuroprotective effects of emodin and pointed to the promising utilization for protecting against neurotoxicity induced by fluoride.
