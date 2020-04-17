Abstract
Highlights
- Pressure-volume loop analysis highlighted the impaired effects of fluoride exposure on cardiac function and myocardial contraction indicators.
- Histological analysis of rat heart tissue under fluoride exposure revealed extensive damage.
- Proteomics analysis highlighted effects on the myocardial contraction pathway.
- Protein network analysis highlighted the key roles of RyRs, Tpm and AT1A1.
Fluorosis is a worldwide public health problem, and its adverse effects on the heart have been confirmed by many studies. Abnormal myocardial contractions are often associated with impairment of cardiac function as a cause or consequence. We designed two-part experiments to search for biomarkers and clarify the underlying molecular mechanism of fluoride on myocardial contraction. First, we used Pressure-volume Loop analysis to evaluate changes in myocardial function indexes with multiple fluoride exposure levels in mice (0, 30, 70, and 150 mg/L) exposed for 4 weeks. The results showed that fluoride exposure affects the heart pump function and reduces cardiac contractility. Then, we established a rat model of fluoride exposure (0, 30, 60, and 90 mg/L) for 6 months to carry out proteomic analysis of fluoride-induced myocardial contractile injury. Hematoxylin-eosin (H&E) staining was used to determine the severity of myocardial injury, and myocardial tissue samples were submitted for isobaric tags for relative and absolute quantitation (ITRAQ) analysis. A total of 1607 proteins were successfully identified with 294 differentially expressed proteins (DEPs) in fluoride treated groups. According to Gene Ontology (GO) and Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) enrichment analysis, 12 DEPs were confirmed to be involved in pathways related to myocardial contraction. Furthermore, we constructed a protein-protein interaction (PPI) network for these 12 core DEPs to illustrate the role and location of each DEP in the myocardial contraction pathway. The results of this study are helpful for identify a potential mechanism and biomarkers of fluoride-induced myocardial contraction function damage, moreover, which can provide a new insight into the heart toxicity of fluoride in animals at the proteomics level.
Graphical abstract
*Original abstract online at: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0147651320304449?via%3Dihub
Effects of chronic ingestion of sodium fluoride on myocardium in a second generation of rats
Possible effects of long term exposure (6 months) to sodium fluoride (NaF) through drinking water on the morphology and biochemistry of myocardial tissue in second generation adult male rats were investigated. Wistar strain female and male rats were reared until the second generation of rats obtained, during which they were
Sodium fluoride induces apoptosis in H9c2 cardiomyocytes by altering mitochondrial membrane potential and intracellular ROS level
Chronic excessive fluoride intake is known to be toxic, and effects of long-term fluorosis on different organ systems have been examined. However, there are few studies about the effects of fluorosis on cardiovascular systems. Here, we studied the fluoride-induced apoptosis in H9c2 cells and determined the underlying molecular mechanisms including
Changes of the heart muscle due to chronic fluorosis. Part 2: Experimental studies on the effects of sodium fluoride upon the heart muscle of rabbits
In the electrocardiogram of rabbits given sodium fluoride orally, a pattern of myocardial damage was observed, namely depressed ST, inverted T, prolonged QT interval, multifocal ventricular premature contraction, bundle branch block, and pulmonary P. Histologically, regressive degeneration, cellular infiltration, hyperemia, hemorrhages and thickening of vessel wall were noted in the
[Experimental study on rat cardiac toxicity induced by sodium fluoride of different dosages].
The cardiotoxic effect of various dosage of sodium fluoride was investigated. Three-week-old male Wistar rats were fed on normal fodder and distilled water containing different dosages (0, 25, 50, 100 and 150 mg/litre) of sodium fluoride for 6 months to establish an animal model of chronic fluorosis. Electrocardiogram (ECG) was
Aortic calcification in chronic fluoride poisoning: biochemical and electronmicroscopic evidence
Fluoride is known to cause ectopic calcification. The biochemical mechanism(s) involved in the initiation of calcification is not understood and the accompanying ultrastructural changes remain to be elucidated. Therefore, certain relevant parameters have been investigated in the aorta of rabbits administered fluoride, 10 mg NaF/kg body wt, every 24 hr
