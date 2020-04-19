Highlights

Abstract
Elevation of bone fluoride levels due to drinking beverages with high fluoride content or other means such as inhalation can result in skeletal fluorosis and lead to increased joint pain, skeletal deformities, and fracture. Because skeletal fluorosis alters bone’s mineral composition, it is likely to affect bone’s tissue-level mechanical properties with consequent effects on whole bone mechanical behavior. To investigate this, we determined whether incubation with in vitro sodium fluoride (NaF) altered bone’s mechanical behavior at both the tissue- and whole bone-levels using cyclic reference point indentation (cRPI) and traditional 3-point bending, respectively. Forty-two ulnas from female adult rats (5–6 months) were randomly divided into 5 groups (vehicle, 0.05 M NaF, 0.25 M NaF, 0.75 M NaF, and 1.5 M NaF). Bones were washed in a detergent solution to remove organic barriers to ion exchange and incubated in respective treatment solutions (12 h, 23 °C). Cortical tissue mineral density (TMD) and geometry at the mid-diaphysis were determined by microCT. cRPI was performed on the distal diaphysis (9 N, 2 Hz, 10 cycles), and then bones were tested in 3-point bending to assess whole bone mechanical properties. The incubations in vehicle (0 M) up to 1.5 M in vitro NaF concentrations achieved bone fluoride levels ranging from approximately 0.70 to 15.8 ppm. NaF-incubated bones had significantly greater indentation distances, higher displacement-to-maximum force, and lower estimated elastic modulus, ultimate stress, and bending rigidity with increasing NaF concentration compared to vehicle-incubated bones. cRPI variables were moderately correlated to whole bone mechanical properties such that higher indentation distances were associated with lower estimated elastic modulus, ultimate stress, and bending rigidity. In conclusion, in vitro NaF incubation mostly has a deleterious effect on bone mechanical behavior with increasing NaF levels that is independent of bone turnover and reflected, in part, by less resistance of the tissue to cRPI-based indentation.
Studies on skeletal muscle biopsies in endemic skeletal fluorosis
Neurological manifestations of skeletal fluorosis have been attributed to compressive radiculomyelopathy. Experimental fluorosis has shown evidence of myopathic changes. Data on human muscle pathology is very scanty. This study included 22 patients with established osteofluorosis. 16 of them showed only EMG changes of neurogenic muscle disease. Histochemistry and histopathology of muscle biopsies showed
Alert on long-term lumbago and skelalgia not responsive to anti-rheumatic pharmacotherapy
In our work we have often dealt with patients who were diagnosed with “rheumatic or rheumatoid arthritis” in rural basic medical units or certain hospitals. A minority of those patients did have rheumatoid arthritis, but most of them did not improve with anti-rheumatic pharmacotherapy for multiple years; instead, their conditions
Fluoridation and bone disease in renal patients
About the Authors: William J Johnson, director of the Mayo Artificial Kidney Center and professor of medicine with the Division of Nephrology at the Mayo Clinic, has been involved in the study of calcium and phosphorus metabolism and renal osteodystrophy, potassium metabolism, and uremic neuropathy. He is past chairman of the Minnesota
A Fluoride Zonation Map of the Karbianglong District, Assam, India
The Assam region has been recognized only recently as one of the endemic fluorosis areas in India. Surveys indicate that one-seventh of the 700,000 people in the Karbianglong district of Assam have dental and/or skeletal fluorosis. For this reason, the high concentrations of fluoride (F) in the water resources in
Dental and early-stage skeletal fluorosis in children induced by fluoride in brick-tea
Fluorosis from brick-tea was discovered during the last decade in western and northern parts of China. Dental fluorosis has a high prevalence among children in these brick-tea endemic areas, but skeletal fluorosis does not normally become apparent until adulthood. In July 2002 we examined 132 primary school children, age 8
Fluoride & Osteoarthritis
While the osteoarthritic effects that occurred from fluoride exposure were once considered to be limited to those with skeletal fluorosis, recent research shows that fluoride can cause osteoarthritis in the absence of traditionally defined fluorosis. Conventional methods used for detecting skeletal fluorosis, therefore, will fail to detect the full range of people suffering from fluoride-induced osteoarthritis.
"Pre-Skeletal" Fluorosis
As demonstrated by the studies below, skeletal fluorosis may produce adverse symptoms, including arthritic pains, clinical osteoarthritis, gastrointestinal disturbances, and bone fragility, before the classic bone change of fluorosis (i.e., osteosclerosis in the spine and pelvis) is detectable by x-ray. Relying on x-rays, therefore, to diagnosis skeletal fluorosis will invariably fail to protect those individuals who are suffering from the pre-skeletal phase of the disease. Moreover, some individuals with clinical skeletal fluorosis will not develop an increase in bone density, let alone osteosclerosis, of the spine. Thus, relying on unusual increases in spinal bone density will under-detect the rate of skeletal fluoride poisoning in a population.
Skeletal Fluorosis: The Misdiagnosis Problem
It is a virtual certainty that there are individuals in the general population unknowingly suffering from some form of skeletal fluorosis as a result of a doctor's failure to consider fluoride as a cause of their symptoms. Proof that this is the case can be found in the following case reports of skeletal fluorosis written by doctors in the U.S. and other western countries. As can be seen, a consistent feature of these reports is that fluorosis patients--even those with crippling skeletal fluorosis--are misdiagnosed for years by multiple teams of doctors who routinely fail to consider fluoride as a possible cause of their disease.
Kidney Patients Are at Increased Risk of Fluoride Poisoning
It is well established that individuals with kidney disease are susceptible to suffering bone damage and other ill effects from low levels of fluoride exposure. Kidney patients are at elevated risk because when kidneys are damaged they are unable to efficiently excrete fluoride from the body. As a result, kidney patients
Fluoride & Osteomalacia
One of fluoride's most well-defined effects on bone tissue is it's ability to increase the osteoid content of bone. Osteoid is unmineralized bone tissue. When bones have too much of it, they become soft and prone to fracture -- a condition known as osteomalacia. As shown below, fluoride has repeatedly been
