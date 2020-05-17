Abstract

Highlights Fluoride exposure decreased FSH, LH and VTG levels in ovary of zebrafish.

Fluoride exposure altered the transcriptional profiles of oogenesis-related genes.

Fluoride exposure increased ROS production in ovary of zebrafish.

Fluoride exposure induces oxidative stress in ovary of zebrafish.

Fluoride exposure induces apoptosis through both extrinsic and intrinsic pathways.

Previous studies have shown that waterborne fluoride exposure has adverse effects on the reproductive system of zebrafish. However, the underlying toxic mechanisms were still not clear. In the present study, female zebrafish were exposed to different concentrations of 0.787 (Control), 18.599, 36.832 mg/L of fluoride for 30 d and 60 d, and the effects of different doses of fluoride on ovary development, reproductive hormones, oogenesis, ROS content, antioxidant levels, and the expression of apoptosis-related genes and proteins in the ovaries of female zebrafish were analyzed. The results showed that ovarian weight and GSI were significantly decreased, FSH, LH and VTG levels were significantly reduced, the transcriptional profiles of oogenesis-related genes (tgfB1, bmp15, gdf9, mpra, mprB, ptg2B) were remarkably altered, ROS levels was notably increased, the SOD, CAT, GPx activities and GSH content as well as their mRNA expressions were significantly decreased, MDA content was remarkably increased, the expressions of apoptosis-related genes and proteins (caspase3, caspase8, caspase9, Fas-L, Cytochrome C, Bax and Bcl-2) were significantly changed, the ratio of Bax/Bcl-2 protein levels were notably increased. Taken together, this study demonstrated that fluoride exposure significantly affected ovarian development, decreased the reproductive hormones, affected oogenesis, induced oxidative stress, caused apoptosis through both extrinsic and intrinsic pathways in ovary of zebrafish. Indicating that oogenesis, oxidative stress, and apoptosis were responsible for the impairment of ovarian development.

Graphical abstract Mode of fluoride induced ovary impairment in zebrafish. Fluoride exposure could decrease the reproductive hormones, affect oogenesis, increase ROS production, induce oxidative stress, cause apoptosis through both death receptor mediated pathways and mitochondria mediated pathways. The red arrow indicate that the indices increase or decrease.

