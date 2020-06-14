Highlights

It is well known that serum is an ideal and potential choice to reflect the toxicity of fluoride. However, the effects of fluoride on serum metabolome have not been reported until now. In this study, the models of 3-week-old rats exposed fluoride by breast milk and 11-week-old rats exposed fluoride via breast milk and drinking water containing sodium fluoride (100?mg/L) were established. Using Ultra Performance Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry/Mass Spectrometry (UPLC-MS/MS), as compared with control group, 28 negative (NEG) and 52 positive (POS) metabolites were significantly up-regulated, meanwhile 30 NEG and 21 POS significantly down-regulated metabolites were found in serum of 3-week-old rats exposed to fluoride. For 11-week-old fluorosis rats, there were 119 NEG and 65 POS metabolites significantly increased, and 7 NEG, 5 POS metabolites were obviously decreased. Importantly, nicotinamide, adenosine, 1-Oleoyl-sn-glycero-3-phosphocholine, and 1-Stearoyl-sn-glycerol 3-phosphocholine were shared by two models. The metabolites of urea cycle, such as urea and N2-Acetyl-l-ornithine, betaine as a methyl donor, were regarded to reflect the fluorosis degree. These metabolites could be the potential markers of fluorosis, contributing to the prevention and treatment of fluorosis.

Keywords Fluoride, Metabolites, Pregnancy, Lactation, Rat pups