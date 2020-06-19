Abstract
The accumulation of fluoride in tea leaves from various cultivars exhibits significant differences. However, the molecular basis and mechanism remains largely unknown. Here, we reported that two genes of CsFEXs (Fluoride export genes in C. sinensis), CsFEX1 and CsFEX2 transport fluoride out of cells, alleviate the cellular fluoride toxin and rescue the yeast mutant (FEX1?FEX2?) and Arabidopsis mutant (fex), their efflux activities are coupled with proton gradients. Further analysis found that CsFEX1 and CsFEX2 localize to the plasma membrane both in yeast and Arabidopsis cells. CsFEX2 is more effective to reduce the fluoride toxicity in yeast and Arabidopsis compared with that of CsFEX1 even at low pH. CsFEX2 induced by fluoride treatment is around 10-fold higher in low-fluoride cultivar (‘Yunkang 10’) than that in high-fluoride cultivar (‘Pingyang Tezaocha’), suggesting that CsFEX2 possibly functions as a critical role in reducing the fluoride accumulation in tea leaves.
Serum fluoride concentrations in renal insufficiency
In an area with non-fluoridated water (F content, 0.061 ppm), serum fluoride concentrations as measured with an ion specific electrode were as follows: controls (N = 13), 0.0127 ppm + 0.0057 (mean + SD); renal insufficiency (N = 10), 0.0452 ppm + 0.0151; chronic hemodialysis (N = 11), 0.0424 +
Distribution and Removal of Fluoride Ions in the Drinking Waters in the Algerian South (Ouargla as a Showcase)
In certain countries, the Algerian South in particular, where the scarcity of drinking water resources of good quality has constrained the local populations to consume the underground waters that are rich in fluoride. Fluoride constitutes an essential component for the human body in moderate rates, between 0.5 to 1.5 mg/l of
Fluoride intake from the consumption of refreshment drinks and natural juices.
Highlights Soft-drinks and juices (65) were analyzed by potentiometry. Tea-based beverages had the highest fluoride content. Fluoride intake does not lead to a risk in adult health. Consumption of these beverages by children should be moderated. Fluoride plays an important role in the prevention of dental decay and in the reduction
Analysis of naturally occurring fluoride in commercial teas and estimation of its daily intake through tea consumption
The aim of this study was to determine the levels of fluoride in commercial teas and to estimate the contribution of tea consumption to the fluoride recommended daily allowance. A total of 558 tea products in 6 categories, green tea, black tea, oolong tea, pu'er tea, white tea, and reprocessed
Tealeaves may release or absorb fluoride, depending on the fluoride content of water.
As the tea plant (Camellia sinensis) is known to accumulate fluoride from the soil, the tealeaves may contain high concentrations of fluoride, which is easily released during infusion. In this study, we have tested the possible effect of original fluoride concentration in the water on the fluoride release from tea.
Fluoride content in tea and its relationship with tea quality.
J Agric Food Chem. 2004 Jul 14;52(14):4472-6. Fluoride content in tea and its relationship with tea quality. Lu Y, Guo WF, Yang XQ. Department of Tea Science, Zhejiang University, 268 Kaixuan Road, Hangzhou 310027, People's Republic of China. Abstract: The tea plant is known as a fluorine accumulator. Fluoride (F) content in fresh leaves collected
Tea Intake Is a Risk Factor for Skeletal Fluorosis
A number of recent studies have found that heavy tea drinkers can develop skeletal fluorosis - a bone disease caused by excessive intake of fluoride.
The Lancet: Fluoride Studies in a Patient with Arthritis
It is possible that fluoride intake from tea may be sufficient to cause fluorosis, and I report here a case which gives some evidence for this.
Exposure Pathways Linked to Skeletal Fluorosis
Excessive fluoride exposure from any source -- and from all sources combined -- can cause skeletal fluorosis. Some exposure pathways , however, have been specifically identified as placing individuals at risk of skeletal fluorosis. These exposure pathways include: Fluoridated Water for Kidney Patients Excessive Tea Consumption High-Fluoride Well Water Industrial Fluoride Exposure Fluorinated Pharmaceuticals (Voriconazole
Skeletal Fluorosis in the U.S.
Although there has been a notable absence of systematic studies on skeletal fluorosis in the U.S., the available evidence indicates that the consumption of artificially fluoridated water is likely to cause skeletal fluorosis and other forms of bone disease in people with kidney disease and other vulnerable populations.
