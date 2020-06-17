Author information

Abstract
The study aimed to assess the levels of trace elements, minerals, and toxic elements as well as lipid peroxidation biomarkers (lipid acyl hydroperoxides, 2-thiobarbituric acid reactive substances (TBARS)) in the blood of children with chronic fluorosis from endemic fluorosis areas (Sosnivka village, Lviv region, western Ukraine). The results were compared with healthy children from Staryi Sambir (Lviv region, western Ukraine), whose drinking water contained permissible levels (< 1 ppm) of fluoride. Thirty-one children from the Sosnivka village in the Lviv region, including 16 females and 15 males aged 7-10 years, with clinically diagnosed fluorosis, were recruited for the study. The children had been exposed to fluoride (> 1.5 ppm) through drinking water for more than 5 years. In the blood, eight macro- and microelements (calcium, zinc, potassium, iron, copper, selenium, manganese, chromium), five additional elements (sulfur, bromine, chlorine, nickel, strontium), and four toxic elements (lead, mercury, cadmium, mercury) were assessed with the X-ray fluorescence method. The results of our study demonstrated a 14-fold decrease in the copper level, a 2.5-fold decrease in the calcium and zinc levels, and a 2-fold decrease in the selenium level in the blood of children with chronic fluorosis compared with the healthy children from the non-fluorosis area. In turn, a 1.7- and 1.4-fold increase in the strontium and lead content, respectively, was noted. The sulfur, chlorine, potassium, calcium, copper, zinc, and selenium levels in the blood samples of children with chronic fluorosis were lower than the reference value. The children had higher blood TBARS levels, while the acyl hydroperoxide levels were non-significantly increased in comparison with healthy children living in the non-fluorosis area. Additionally, the bromine level was correlated positively with the selenium level and acyl hydroperoxides. However, more studies are needed to clarify the relationship between blood mineral status, oxidative stress biomarkers, and chronic fluorosis.
References
-
Adamek E, Paw?owska-Góral K, Bober K (2005) In vitro and in vivo effects of fluoride ions on enzyme activity. Ann Acad Med Stetin 51(2):69–85
-
-
Beck MA, Handy J, Levander OA (2004) Host nutritional status: the neglected virulence factor. Trends Microbiol 12(9):417–423. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.tim.2004.07.007
-
Bennis A, Kessabi M, Hamliri A, de La Farge F, Braun JP (1993) Plasma biochemistry of adult goats with chronic fluoride poisoning in Morocco. Fluoride 26:241–246
-
Chen PZ, Yun ZJ, Li T, Gao HX, Hao JT, Qin YP (2002) Relations between endemic fluorosis and chemical elements in environment. Chin J Public Health 18(4):433–434
-
Curzon ME (1985) The relation between caries prevalence and strontium concentrations in drinking water, plaque, and surface enamel. J Dent Res 64(12):1386–1388. https://doi.org/10.1177/00220345850640121201
-
Czerny B, Put A, Mysliwiec Z, Juzyszyn Z (2000) The influence of quercetin on some parameters of lipid metabolism in rats chronically exposed to ammonium fluoride. Fluoride 33:27–32
-
Das AA (1996) Fluorosis. In: Bamji MS, Rao NP, Reddy V (eds) Text book of human nutrition. Oxford & IBH Publishing, New Delhi, pp 424–440
-
DenBesten P, Li W (2011) Chronic fluoride toxicity: dental fluorosis. Monogr Oral Sci 22:81–96. https://doi.org/10.1159/000327028
-
Ersoy IH, Koroglu BK, Varol S, Ersoy S, Varol E, Aylak F, Tamer MN (2011) Serum copper, zinc, and magnesium levels in patients with chronic fluorosis. Biol Trace Elem Res 143(2):619–624. https://doi.org/10.1007/s12011-010-8892-x
-
Fordyce FM, Vrana K (2001) Development of a fluoride risk assessment GIS for Central Europe. Final Report: Water Quality Improvements through Fluoride Reduction in Groundwater of Central Europe. Inco-Copernicus 15-CT98-0139
-
Fordyce FM, Vrana K, Zhovinsky E, Povoroznuk V, Toth G, Hope BC, Iljinsky U, Baker J (2007) A health risk assessment for fluoride in Central Europe. Environ Geochem Health 29(2):83–102. https://doi.org/10.1007/s10653-006-9076-7
-
García-Montalvo EA, Reyes-Pérez H, Del Razo LM (2009) Fluoride exposure impairs glucose tolerance via decreased insulin expression and oxidative stress. Toxicology 263(2–3):75–83. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.tox.2009.06.008
-
Gnatyuk P (1988) Fluorosis and caries of temporal teeth. Stomatology 67(5):67–68
-
Grigoryeva L., Golovko N., Nikolishiyn A., Pavlyenko L. 1993. Fluoride influence on prevalence and intensity of stomatological disease in adolescents of Poltava Oblast. In Conference proceedings—fluoride problems of ecology, biology, medicine, and hygiene. Poltava, pp. 25-26
-
Grucka-Mamczar E, Birkner E, Zalejska-Fiolka J, Machoy Z, Kasperczyk S, B?aszczyk I (2007) Influence of extended exposure to sodium fluoride and caffeine on the activity of carbohydrate metabolism enzymes in rat blood serum and liver. Fluoride 40:62–66
-
Hassan HA, Abdel-Aziz AF (2010) Evaluation of free radical-scavenging and anti-oxidant properties of black berry against fluoride toxicity in rats. Food Chem Toxicol 48(8–9):1999–2004. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.fct.2010.05.018
-
Hassan HA, Yousef MI (2009) Mitigating effects of antioxidant properties of black berry juice on sodium fluoride induced hepatotoxicity and oxidative stress in rats. Food Chem Toxicol 47(9):2332–2337. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.fct.2009.06.023
-
He LF, Chen JG (2006) DNA damage, apoptosis and cell cycle changes induced by fluoride in rat oral mucosal cells and hepatocytes. World J Gastroenterol 12(7):1144–1148. https://doi.org/10.3748/wjg.v12.i7.1144
-
Kamyshnikov VS (2004) A reference book on the clinic and biochemical researches and laboratory diagnostics. MEDpress-inform, Moscow
-
Klevay LM (1987) Dietary copper: a powerful determinant of cholesterolemia. Med Hypotheses 24(2):111–119. https://doi.org/10.1016/0306-9877(87)90093-4
-
Kobayashi CA, Leite AL, Silva TL, Santos LD, Nogueira FC, Oliveira RC, Palma MS, Domont GB, Buzalaf MA (2009) Proteomic analysis of kidney in rats chronically exposed to fluoride. Chem Biol Interact 180(2):305–311. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cbi.2009.03.009
-
Kono K, Yoshida Y, Yamagata H, Watanabe M, Shibuya Y, Doi K (1987) Urinary fluoride monitoring of industrial hydrofluoric acid exposure. Environ Res 42(2):415–420. https://doi.org/10.1016/s0013-9351(87)80208-6
-
Krishnamachari K (1996) Trace elements in human nutrition and health. WHO, Geneva, pp 187–194
-
LeGeros RZ (1991) Calcium phosphate in oral biology and medicine. Karger, Basel, pp 82–107
-
Liu G, Chai C, Cui L (2003) Fluoride causing abnormally elevated serum nitric oxide levels in chicks. Environ Toxicol Pharmacol 13(3):199–204. https://doi.org/10.1016/S1382-6689(03)00002-4
-
Lu J, Chen H, Xu Q, Zheng J, Liu H, Li J, Chen K (2010) Comparative proteomics of kidney samples from puffer fish Takifugu rubripes exposed to excessive fluoride: an insight into molecular response to fluorosis. Toxicol Mech Methods 20(6):345–354. https://doi.org/10.3109/15376516.2010.490967
-
Macek MD, Matte TD, Sinks T, Malvitz DM (2006) Blood lead concentrations in children and method of water fluoridation in the United States, 1988-1994. Environ Health Perspect 114(1):130–134. https://doi.org/10.1289/ehp.8319
-
Masters RD, Coplan MJ, Hone BT, Dykes JE (2000) Association of silicofluoride treated water with elevated blood lead. Neurotoxicology 21(6):1091–1100
-
Mendoza-Schulz A, Solano-Agama C, Arreola-Mendoza L, Reyes-Márquez B, Barbier O, Del Razo LM, Mendoza-Garrido ME (2009) The effects of fluoride on cell migration, cell proliferation, and cell metabolism in GH4C1 pituitary tumour cells. Toxicol Lett 190(2):179–186. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.toxlet.2009.07.014
-
Meral I, Demir H, Gunduz H, Mert N, Dogan I (2004) Serum copper, zinc, manganese, and magnesium status of subjects with chronic fluorosis. Fluoride 37(2):102–106
-
Mittal M, Flora SJ (2006) Effects of individual and combined exposure to sodium arsenite and sodium fluoride on tissue oxidative stress, arsenic and fluoride levels in male mice. Chem Biol Interact 162(2):128–139. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cbi.2006.05.018
-
Moimaz SA, Saliba O, Marques LB, Garbin CA, Saliba NA (2015) Dental fluorosis and its influence on children’s life. Braz Oral Res 29:S1806–83242015000100214. https://doi.org/10.1590/1807-3107BOR-2015.vol29.0014
-
Monsour PA, Kruger BJ (1985) Effect of fluoride on soft tissues in vertebrates (a review). Fluoride 18:53–61
-
Narayanaswamy M, Piler MB (2010) Effect of maternal exposure of fluoride on biometals and oxidative stress parameters in developing CNS of rat. Biol Trace Elem Res 133(1):71–82. https://doi.org/10.1007/s12011-009-8413-y
-
Povoroznuk V, Zhovinsky E, Barhanel I, Voloh O (2001) Impact of increased fluoride concentrations in the water on bone tissue functional state and teeth. Ukrainian Medicine Almanac, Kiev
-
Rao SM, Sherlin HJ, Anuja N, Pratibha R, Priya P, Chandrasekar T (2011) Morphometry of buccal mucosal cells in fluorosis–a new paradigm. Hum Exp Toxicol 30(11):1761–1768. https://doi.org/10.1177/0960327111400109
-
Reddy GB, Khandare AL, Reddy PY, Rao GS, Balakrishna N, Srivalli I (2003) Antioxidant defense system and lipid peroxidation in patients with skeletal fluorosis and in fluoride-intoxicated rabbits. Toxicol Sci 72(2):363–368. https://doi.org/10.1093/toxsci/kfg030
-
Reddy KP, Sailaja G, Krishnaiah C (2009) Protective effects of selenium on fluoride induced alterations in certain enzymes in brain of mice. J Environ Biol 30(5 Suppl):859–864
-
Sawan RM, Leite GA, Saraiva MC, Barbosa F Jr, Tanus-Santos JE, Gerlach RF (2010) Fluoride increases lead concentrations in whole blood and in calcified tissues from lead-exposed rats. Toxicology 271(1–2):21–26. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.tox.2010.02.002
-
Shashi A, Bhardwaj M (2011) Study on blood biochemical diagnostic indices for hepatic function biomarkers in endemic skeletal fluorosis. Biol Trace Elem Res 143(2):803–814. https://doi.org/10.1007/s12011-010-8944-2
-
Shigemi T, Tanaka T, Hayashida Y, Maki K (2008) Study of salivary strontium and silver concentrations in primary school children related to dental caries. Biol Trace Elem Res 123(1–3):80–90. https://doi.org/10.1007/s12011-007-8085-4
-
Shivarajashankara YM, Shivashankara AR, Bhat PG, Rao SH (2001a) Effect of fluoride intoxication on lipid peroxidation and antioxidant systems in rats. Fluoride 34:108–113
-
Shivarajashankara YM, Shivashankara AR, Rao SH, Bhat PG (2001b) Oxidative stress in children with endemic skeletal fluorosis. Fluoride 34:103–107
-
Singh M (1984) Biochemical and cytochemical alterations in liver and kidney following experimental fluorosis. Fluoride 17:81–93
-
Singh M, Kanwar KC (1981) Copper and iron in tissue following experimental fluorosis. Fluoride 14:107–112
-
Skaletska NM, Tkachenko HM (2010) Functional characteristics of blood in children living in an ecologically disadvantaged region. Scientific Herald of the O.O. Bogomolets National Medical University 27:178–179. [In Ukrainian, Abstract in English]
-
Susheela AK (1999) Fluorosis management programme in India. Curr Sci 77:250–1256
-
Teotia M, Teotia SP, Singh KP (1998) Endemic chronic fluoride toxicity and dietary calcium deficiency interaction syndromes of metabolic bone disease and deformities in India: year 2000. Indian J Pediatr 65(3):371–381. https://doi.org/10.1007/bf02761130
-
Tkachenko HM, Skaletska NM (2009) The state of the prooxidant and antioxidant system in the blood of children living in an environmentally disadvantaged region. Environment & Health 50(3):23–26 [In Ukrainian, Abstract in English]
-
Umarani V, Muvvala S, Ramesh A, Lakshmi BV, Sravanthi N (2015) Rutin potentially attenuates fluoride-induced oxidative stress-mediated cardiotoxicity, blood toxicity and dyslipidemia in rats. Toxicol Mech Methods 25(2):143–149. https://doi.org/10.3109/15376516.2014.1003359
-
Uauy R, Castillo-Duran C, Fisberg M, Fernandez N, Valenzuela A (1985) Red cell superoxide dismutase activity as an index of human copper nutrition. J Nutr 115(12):1650–1655. https://doi.org/10.1093/jn/115.12.1650
-
Varol E, Icli A, Aksoy F, Bas HA, Sutcu R, Ersoy IH, Varol S, Ozaydin M (2013) Evaluation of total oxidative status and total antioxidant capacity in patients with endemic fluorosis. Toxicol Ind Health 29(2):175–180. https://doi.org/10.1177/0748233711428641
- Vyeltishchyev Y (1995) Ecopathology in childhood. Pediatrics 4:26–33
- Whitford GM (1996) The metabolism and toxicity of fluoride. Monogr Oral Sci 16 Rev 2:1–153
- Xiong X, Liu J, He W, Xia T, He P, Chen X, Yang K, Wang A (2007) Dose-effect relationship between drinking water fluoride levels and damage to liver and kidney functions in children. Environ Res 103(1):112–116. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.envres.2006.05.008
- X-ray fluorescence analysis: preparation of liquid samples: Preprint. Eds K.N. Belikov, A.B. Blank, L.P. Eksperiandova [et al.] / Nat. Acad. Sci. of Ukraine. Institute for single crystals; ISC-2000-1. – Kharkov: 2000. – 14 p
|
- Yamaguti PM, Simões A, Ganzerla E, Souza DN, Nogueira FN, Nicolau J (2013) Effects of single exposure of sodium fluoride on lipid peroxidation and antioxidant enzymes in salivary glands of rats. Oxidative Med Cell Longev 2013:674593–674597. https://doi.org/10.1155/2013/674593
- Yang Y, Huang H, Ba Y, Cheng XM, Cui LX (2015) Effect of oxidative stress on fluoride-induced apoptosis in primary cultured Sertoli cells of rats. Int J Environ Health Res 25(1):1–9. https://doi.org/10.1080/09603123.2014.883595
- Zar JH (1999) Biostatistical analysis, 4th edn. Prentice Hall Inc., New Jersey
- Zhang Z, Zhou B, Wang H, Wang F, Song Y, Liu S, Xi S (2014) Maize purple plant pigment protects against fluoride-induced oxidative damage of liver and kidney in rats. Int J Environ Res Public Health 11(1):1020–1033. https://doi.org/10.3390/ijerph110101020
- Zhang ZG (2008) The study on brain impairment from exposure to fluoride and the intervention of selenium. Adv Psychol Sci 16:475–479
- Zhou BH, Zhao J, Liu J, Zhang JL, Li J, Wang HW (2015) Fluoride-induced oxidative stress is involved in the morphological damage and dysfunction of liver in female mice. Chemosphere 139:504–511. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.chemosphere.2015.08.030
- Zhovinsky E, Povoroznuk V (1998) Fluorine in water of Lvov region and relation with bone diseases. Carpathian-Balkan Geological Association. XVI Congress. Austria: University of Vienna, p. 652