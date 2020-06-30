Abstract

Fluoride exposure may cause changes in blood pressure, but this conclusion is controversial. Therefore, this meta-analysis aims to investigate the potential relationship between fluoride exposure and blood pressure or hypertension. PubMed, Web of Science, China National Knowledge Infrastructure (CNKI), WANFANG MED ONLINE, and Chinese Scientific Journals Full-Text Databases (VIP) were searched; in addition, two related studies were added manually. In total, 7 observational studies were identified, the pooled odds ratios (ORs) for hypertension between high and reference fluoride exposure groups were calculated, and the pooled standardized weighted mean difference (SMD) of systolic blood pressure (SBP) and diastolic blood pressure (DBP) was estimated using an inverse-variance weighted random-effects model; next, sensitivity analysis and subgroup analysis were used to assess potential sources of heterogeneity; furthermore, publication bias was assessed using the Begg and Egger test. In brief, there were no statistical differences between exposure groups and control groups in terms of blood pressure or hypertension when all included studies considered. However, subgroup analysis indicated that blood pressure will rise with the increase of fluoride exposure concentrations in endemic fluorosis areas. The corresponding pooled SMD estimates were 0.31 (95% CI 0.11, 0.51) and 0.27 (95% CI 0.11, 0.43) for SBP and DBP. Funnel plots suggested no asymmetry. Our findings support the possibility of a positive correlation between fluoride exposure and blood pressure in endemic fluorosis areas. Additional evidence is needed to assess the dose-response relationship between fluoride exposure and blood pressure.

References Singh G, Kumari B, Sinam G, Kriti, Kumar N, Mallick S (2018) Fluoride distribution and contamination in the water, soil and plants continuum and its remedial technologies, an Indian perspective- a review. Environ Pollut 239(AUG):95–108. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.envpol.2018.04.002 Zhang LE, Huang DZ, Yang J, Wei X, Qin J, Ou SF, Zhang ZY, Zou YF (2017) Probabilistic risk assessment of Chinese residents’ exposure to fluoride in improved drinking water in endemic fluorosis areas. Environ Pollut 222(mar):118–125. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.envpol.2016.12.074 Do LG, Spencer AJ (2007) Risk-benefit balance in the use of fluoride among young children. J Dent Res 86(8):723–728. https://doi.org/10.1177/154405910708600807 Xiong XZ, Liu JL, He WH, Xia T, He P, Chen XM, Yang KD, Wang AG (2007) Dose-effect relationship between drinking water fluoride levels and damage to liver and kidney functions in children. Environ Res 103(1):112–116. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.envres.2006.05.008 Li M, Gao Y, Cui J, Li Y, Li B, Liu Y, Sun J, Liu X, Liu H, Zhao LJ, Sun D (2016) Cognitive impairment and risk factors in elderly people living in fluorosis areas in China. Biol Trace Elem Res 172(1):53–60. https://doi.org/10.1007/s12011-015-0568-0 Ortiz-Pérez D, Rodríguez-Martínez M, Martínez F, Borja-Aburto VH, Castelo J, Grimaldo JI, de la Cruz E, Carrizales L, Díaz-Barriga F (2003) Fluoride-induced disruption of reproductive hormones in men. Environ Res 93(1):20–30. https://doi.org/10.1016/s0013-9351(03)00059-8 Dong NS, Feng J, Xie JX, Tian XL, Li M, Liu PH, Zhao YN, Wei CL, Gao Y, Li B, Qiu YL, Yan XY (2019) Co-exposure to arsenic-fluoride results in endoplasmic reticulum stress-induced apoptosis through the PERK signaling pathway in the liver of offspring rats. Biol Trace Elem Res 1–10. https://doi.org/10.1007/s12011-019-01975-1 Tian XL, Feng J, Dong NS, Lyu Y, Wei CL, Li B, Ma YQ, Xie JX, Qiu YL, Song GH, Ren XF, Yan XY (2019) Subchronic exposure to arsenite and fluoride from gestation to puberty induces oxidative stress and disrupts ultrastructure in the kidneys of rat offspring. Sci Total Environ 686:1229–1237. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.scitotenv.2019.04.409 Wang HW, Zhang Y, Tan PP, Jia LS, Chen Y, Zhou BH (2019) Mitochondrial respiratory chain dysfunction mediated by ROS is a primary point of fluorideinduced damage in Hepa1-6 cells. Environ Pollut 255(Pt 3):113359. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.envpol.2019.113359 Wang HW, Zhu SQ, Liu J, Miao CY, Zhang Y, Zhou BH (2020) Fluoride-induced renal dysfunction via respiratory chain complex abnormal expression and fusion elevation in mice. Chemosphere 238:124607. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.chemosphere.2019.124607 Antonio LS, Jeggle P, MacVinish LJ, Bartram JC, Miller H, Jarvis GE, Levy FM, Santesso MR, Leite AL, Oliveira RC, Buzalaf MA, Edwardson JM (2017) The effect of fluoride on the structure, function, and proteome of a renal epithelial cell monolayer. Environ Toxicol 32(4):1455–1467. https://doi.org/10.1002/tox.22338 Wang HW, Zhao WP, Liu J, Tan PP, Tian WS, Zhou BH (2017) ATP5J and ATP5H proactive expression correlates with cardiomyocyte mitochondrial dysfunction induced by fluoride. Biol Trace Elem Res 180(1):63–69. https://doi.org/10.1007/s12011-017-0983-5 Yan XY, Wang L, Yang X, Qiu YL, Tian XL, Lv Y, Tian FJ, Song GH, Wang T (2017) Fluoride induces apoptosis in H9c2 cardiomyocytes via the mitochondrial pathway. Chemosphere 182:159–165. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.chemosphere.2017.05.002 Wang HW, Liu J, Zhao J, Lin L, Zhao WP, Tan PP, Tian WS, Zhou BH (2018) Ca2+ metabolic disorder and abnormal expression of cardiac troponin involved in fluoride-induced cardiomyocyte damage. Chemosphere 564–570. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.chemosphere.2018.03.053 Zhao D, Liu J, Wang M, Zhang XG, Zhou MG (2019) Epidemiology of cardiovascular disease in China: current features and implications. Nat Rev Cardiol 16(4):203–212. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41569-018-0119-4 He J, Gu D, Chen J, Wu X, Kelly TN, Huang JF, Chen JC, Chen CS, Bazzano LA, Reynolds K, Whelton PK, Klag MJ (2009) Premature deaths attributable to blood pressure in China: a prospective cohort study. The Lancet 374(9703):1765–1772. https://doi.org/10.1016/s0140-6736(09)61199-5 Jansen PM, Leineweber MJ, Thien T (2001) The effect of a change in ambient temperature on blood pressure in normotensives. J Hum Hypertens 15(2):113–117. https://doi.org/10.1038/sj.jhh.1001134 Houston MC (2007) The role of mercury and cadmium heavy metals in vascular disease, hypertension, coronary heart disease, and myocardial infarction. Altern Ther Health Med 13(2):S128–S133 Tellez-Plaza M, Navas-Acien A, Crainiceanu CM, Guallar E (2008) Cadmium exposure and hypertension in the 1999-2004 National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES). Environ Health Perspect 116(1):51–56. https://doi.org/10.1289/ehp.10764 Abhyankar LN, Jones MR, Guallar E, Navas-Acien A (2012) Arsenic exposure and hypertension: a systematic review. Environ Health Perspect 120(4):494–500. https://doi.org/10.1289/ehp.1103988 Melila M, Rajendran R, Lumo AK, Arumugam G, Kpemissi M, Sadikou A, Lazar G, Amouzou K (2019) Cardiovascular dysfunction and oxidative stress following human contamination by fluoride along with environmental xenobiotics (Cd & Pb) in the phosphate treatment area of Togo, West Africa. J Trace Elem Med Biol 56:13–20. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jtemb.2019.07.002 Aghaei M, Karimzade S, Yaseri M, Khorsandi H, Zolfi E, Mahvi AH (2015) Hypertension and fluoride in drinking water: case study from West Azerbaijan, Iran. Fluoride 48(3):252–258. https://doi.org/10.13140/RG.2.1.3443.3361 Sun L, Gao Y, Liu H, Zhang W, Ding Y, Li B, Li M, Sun D (2013) An assessment of the relationship between excess fluoride intake from drinking water and essential hypertension in adults residing in fluoride endemic areas. Sci Total Environ 443:864–869. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.scitotenv.2012.11.021 Ostovar A, Dobaradaran S, Ravanipour M, Khajeian AM (2013) Correlation between fluoride level in drinking water and the prevalence of hypertension: an ecological correlation study. The international journal of occupational and environmental medicine 4(4):216–217. https://doi.org/10.1142/S0217732398000620 Miao JD (2006) The prevalence rate of hypertension in grown- ups of Weiwuer race in Kashi area and its relatio to agents such as water [in Chinese]. Chin J Cardiovasc Rev 9(4). https://doi.org/10.3969/j.issn.1672-5301.2006.09.010 Oyagbemi AA, Omobowale TO, Asenuga ER, Adejumobi AO, Yakubu MA (2017) Sodium fluoride induces hypertension and cardiac complications through generation of reactive oxygen species and activation of nuclear factor kappa beta. Environ Toxicol 32(4):1089–1101. https://doi.org/10.1002/tox.22306 Jiménez-Córdova MI, González-Horta C, Ayllón-Vergara JC, Arreola-Mendoza L, Aguilar-Madrid G, Villareal-Vega EE, Barrera-Hernández Á, Barbier OC, Del Razo LM (2019) Evaluation of vascular and kidney injury biomarkers in Mexican children exposed to inorganic fluoride. Environ Res 169:220–228. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.envres.2018.10.028 Varol E, Akcay S, Ersoy IH, Koroglu BK, Varol S (2010) Impact of chronic fluorosis on left ventricular diastolic and global functions. Sci Total Environ 408(11):2295–2298. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.scitotenv.2010.02.011 Amini H, Taghavi Shahri SM, Amini M, Ramezani Mehrian M, Mokhayeri Y, Yunesian M (2011) Drinking water fluoride and blood pressure? An environmental study. Biol Trace Elem Res 144(1-3):157–163. https://doi.org/10.1007/s12011-011-9054-5 Liu Y, Tellez-Rojo M, Sanchez BN, Ettinger AS, Osorio-Yanez C, Solano M, Hu H, Peterson KE (2020) Association between fluoride exposure and cardiometabolic risk in peripubertal Mexican children. Environ Int 134:105302. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.envint.2019.105302 Xie LL, Liao JW, Pang WG, Meng JJ (2005) Investigation of the effect of fluoride on electrocardiogram and blood pressure of workers [in Chinese]. China Occup Med 04:64–65. https://doi.org/10.3969/j.issn.1000-6486.2005.04.032 Varol E, Akcay S, Ersoy IH, Ozaydin M, Koroglu BK, Varol S (2010) Aortic elasticity is impaired in patients with endemic fluorosis. Biol Trace Elem Res 133(2):121–127. https://doi.org/10.1007/s12011-009-8578-4 Liu H, Gao YH, Sun LY, Li M, Li BY, Sun DJ (2014) Assessment of relationship on excess fluoride intake from drinking water and carotid atherosclerosis development in adults in fluoride endemic areas, China. Int J Hyg Environ Health 217(2-3):413–420. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ijheh.2013.08.001 Yousefi M, Yaseri M, Nabizadeh R, Hooshmand E, Jalilzadeh M, Mahvi AH, Mohammadi AA (2018) Association of hypertension, body mass index, and waist circumference with fluoride intake; water drinking in residents of fluoride endemic areas, Iran. Biol Trace Elem Res 185(2):282–288. https://doi.org/10.1007/s12011-018-1269-2 Higgins JP, Thompson SG (2002) Thompson quantifying heterogeneity in a meta-analysis. Stat Med 21(11):1539–1558. https://doi.org/10.1002/sim.1186

| Pichler G, Martinez F, Vicente A, Solaz E, Calaforra O, Lurbe E, Redon J (2015) Influence of obesity in central blood pressure. J Hypertens 33(2):308–313. https://doi.org/10.1097/hjh.0000000000000393 Duranton F, Kramer A, Szwarc I, Bieber B, Gayrard N, Jover B, Vetromile F, Massy ZA, Combe C, Tentori F, Jager KJ, Servel MF, Argilés À (2018) Geographical variations in blood pressure level and seasonality in hemodialysis patients. Hypertension 71(2):289–296. https://doi.org/10.1161/hypertensionaha.117.10274 Varol E, Varol S (2013) Water-borne fluoride and primary hypertension. Fluoride 46(1):3–6 Kitagawa K, Yamamoto Y, Arima H, Maeda T, Sunami N, Kanzawa T, Eguchi K, Kamiyama K, Minematsu K, Ueda S, Rakugi H, Ohya Y, Kohro T, Yonemoto K, Okada Y, Higaki J, Tanahashi N, Kimura G, Umemura S, Matsumoto M, Shimamoto K, Ito S, Saruta T, Shimada K (2019) Effect of standard vs intensive blood pressure control on the risk of recurrent stroke: a randomized clinical trial and meta-analysis. JAMA Neurol 76(11):1309–1318. https://doi.org/10.1001/jamaneurol.2019.2167 Lewington S, Clarke R, Qizilbash N, Peto R, Collins R (2002) Age-specific relevance of usual blood pressure to vascular mortality: a meta-analysis of individual data for one million adults in 61 prospective studies. Lancet 360(9349):1903–1913. https://doi.org/10.1016/s0140-6736(02)11911-8 Funding