Abstract

Objective

The increased availability of fluoride and concern over the impact of fluorosis, have led to guidance suggesting a decrease or cease in the optimal concentration of fluoride in water fluoridation schemes. To date there have been no systematic reviews looking at both impact of fluoride reduction and total cessation. This review aimed to examine the impact of stopping or reducing the level of fluoride in public water supplies on dental fluorosis.

Content

Multiple databases were searched (MEDLINE, EMBASE, the Cochrane Central Register of Controlled Trials and the Web of Science). Two reviewers independently screened sources, extracted data and assessed study quality. Results were synthesised qualitatively and quantitatively. The main outcome measure was the prevalence of dental fluorosis.

Summary

Six studies of cross-sectional design were included. Two studies were scored as evidence level B (moderate) and the remaining four publications were evidence level C (poor). Meta-analysis indicated fluorosis prevalence was significantly decreased following either a reduction in the concentration of fluoride or cessation of adding fluoride to the water supply (OR:6.68; 95% CI:2.48 to 18.00).

Outlook

The evidence suggests a significant decrease in the prevalence of fluorosis post cessation or reduction in the concentration of fluoride added to the water supply. However, this work demonstrates that when studies are subject to current expectations of methodological and experimental rigour, there is limited evidence with low methodological quality to determine the effect of stopping or reducing the concentration of fluoride in the water supply on dental fluorosis.

*Abstract online at https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32598322/