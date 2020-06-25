Abstract
Background: The use of fluoride involves a balance between protection against caries and risk of dental fluorosis. Prevalence and trend of dental fluorosis in the adult population are not frequently reported.
Objective: To describe the prevalence of dental fluorosis in the Australian adult population.
Method: Data from the National Study of Adult Oral Health (NSAOH) 2004-06 and 2017-18 were used. Prevalence of fluorosis was reported using data from the NSAOH 2017-18. Case definitions of fluorosis were as follows: having a TF score of 2+ (TF2+) or a TF score of 3+ (TF3+) on one or more maxillary central incisors. Synthetic cohorts were constructed by year of birth allowing for time trend analysis.
Results: One in ten Australian adults were found to have dental fluorosis at TF2+. The prevalence of TF3 + was low. Time trend analysis revealed an increase in the prevalence and severity of fluorosis among those born during 1970s to 1980s decade. Such prevalence declined among those who were born after measures were introduced in early 1990s to reduce exposure to discretionary fluorides.
Conclusion: The prevalence of dental fluorosis in the Australian adult population was found to be related to population-level changes in fluoride exposure.
*Original abstract online at https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1111/adj.12764
Using urinary fluoride and dental fluorosis as biomarkers of fluoride exposure in brick kiln workers in Balochistan, Pakistan.
A cross-sectional study was undertaken to determine the level of urinary fluoride and dental fluorosis in brick kiln workers (n=100) and a control group (n=20) in Balochistan, Pakistan. The fluoride level was also assessed in groundwater samples(n=30). The results showed the urinary fluoride level was significantly greater (p<0.05)in the brick
Fluoride metabolism and fluorosis.
OBJECTIVES: This paper is primarily concerned with the only proven risk associated with water fluoridation: enamel fluorosis. Its purpose is to review current methods of measuring enamel fluorosis, its aetiology and metabolism. A further objective is to identify risk factors to reduce the prevalence of enamel fluorosis and employ methods
Use of geochemical data banks in monitoring the natural environment — a case study from Sri Lanka.
A survey carried out on the incidence of dental diseases and the distribution of fluoride in drinking water wells and also copper in such waters in Sri Lanka showed the influence of the natural environmental factors on the prevalence of certain geographical diseases. In the case of the geographical variation
The prevalence and risk factors of fluorosis among patients in a pediatric dental practice
Seven hundred eight patients aged 5-19 years in a pediatric practice in North Carolina were selected using a random-start, systematic sampling procedure and enrolled in a case control study to determine risks for fluorosis. Subjects were examined by four trained examiners using the Tooth Surface Index of Fluorosis (TSIF). Information
Dental fluorosis in populations from Chiang Mai, Thailand with different fluoride exposures - paper 1: assessing fluorosis risk, predictors of fluorosis and the potential role of food preparation.
BACKGROUND: To determine the severity of dental fluorosis in selected populations in Chiang Mai, Thailand with different exposures to fluoride and to explore possible risk indicators for dental fluorosis. METHODS: Subjects were male and female lifetime residents aged 8-13?years. For each child the fluoride content of drinking and cooking water samples
Racial Disparities in Dental Fluorosis
In 2005, the Centers for Disease Control published the results of a national survey of dental fluorosis conducted between 1999 and 2002. According to the CDC, black children in the United States have significantly higher rates of dental fluorosis than either white or Hispanic children. This was not the first time that black children were found to suffer higher rates of dental fluorosis. At least five other studies -- dating as far back as the 1960s -- have found black children in the United States are disproportionately impacted by dental fluorosis.
Dental Fluorosis in the U.S. 1950-2004
Before the widespread use of fluoride in dentistry, dental fluorosis was rarely found in western countries. Today, with virtually every toothpaste now containing fluoride, and most U.S. water supplies containing fluoride chemicals, dental fluorosis rates have reached unprecedented levels. In the 1950s, it was estimated that only 10% of children in
Community Fluorosis Index (CFI)
The current Community Fluorosis Index for U.S. adolescents as a whole (from both fluoridated and non-fluoridated areas) is roughly 5 times higher than the CFI health authorities predicted for fluoridated areas when fluoridation first began. It is also higher than the CFI that the NIDR found in fluoridated areas back in the 1980s. It is readily apparent, therefore, that children are ingesting far more fluoride than was the case in the 1950s, and even as recently as the 1980s.
Moderate/Severe Dental Fluorosis
In its "moderate" and severe forms, fluoride causes a marked increase in the porosity of the enamel. After eruption into mouth, the porous enamel of moderate to severe fluorosis readily takes up stain, creating permanent brown and black discolorations of the teeth. In addition to extensive staining, teeth with moderate to severe fluorosis are more prone to attrition and wear - leading to pitting, chipping, and decay.
Dental Fluorosis Is a "Hypo-mineralization" of Enamel
Teeth with fluorosis have an increase in porosity in the subsurface enamel ("hypomineralization"). The increased porosity of enamel found in fluorosis is a result of a fluoride-induced impairment in the clearance of proteins (amelogenins) from the developing teeth. Despite over 50 years of research, the exact mechanism by which fluoride impairs amelogin
