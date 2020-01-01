Abstract
Case: A 72-year-old man presented for evaluation of bony prominences over extremities. Radiographic imaging demonstrated masses of varying sizes extending from the cortical surfaces without medullary continuity. The patient had a history of Freon inhalation abuse and was diagnosed with skeletal fluorosis due to elevated serum fluoride levels. He underwent an uncomplicated excision of a left fibular mass that was threatening skin breakdown.
Conclusions: This is the first reported surgical case of skeletal fluorosis demonstrating continued enlargement of bony prominences throughout the body. Skeletal fluorosis not only causes diffuse mineralization but may also lead to protruding lesions throughout the body.
*Abstract online at https://journals.lww.com/jbjscc/Abstract/2020/06000/Excision_of_Prominent_Bony_Mass_due_to_Skeletal.3.aspx
Industrial fluorosis [Vischer et al.]
Summary Chronic fluorosis alters bone structure, leads to odd exostosis, to osseous appositions, to ossification of ligaments and tendons and their insertions. This can cause pain and discomfort. Radiological examination usually leads to the correct diagnosis; the most constant changes were found in films of elbows and forearms. Such films may
The relationship between Alu I polymorphisms in the calcitonin receptor gene and fluorosis endemic to Chongqing, China
OBJECTIVE: This study explored the association between an Alu I polymorphism at position 1,377 of the calcitonin receptor (CTR) gene and endemic fluorosis. SUBJECTS AND METHODS: A case-control study of 321 participants was conducted in regions with high fluorosis rates (Wushan and Fengjie counties) and those without high fluorosis rates (Yubei
The effects of fluoride on the bones and teeth from ICR-derived glomerulonephritis (ICGN) mice and ICR mice after subacute exposure
Dental fluorosis and osteofluorosis from using drinking water contaminated with the fluoride ion (F) have been reported from many countries including the People’s Republic of China and India. Because fluoride is excreted by the kidney and the toxic effects of F are more severe when renal failure is present, Imprinting
[Genetic markers of occupational susceptibility to fluorosis].
To determine markers showing propensity to occupational fluorosis, the authors studied prevalence of ABO, Rh, MN, ABH and Lewis phenotypes, systemic rhesus haplotypes in 229 workers engaged into aluminum production. Propensity to occupational fluorosis was marked by P (+), O (ABO) phenotypes. P (-) phenotype appeared to be a marker
Clinical symptoms of dental and skeletal fluorosis in Gadag and Bagalkot Districts of Karnataka.
An investigation was undertaken in six endemic villages of Mundargi taluk of Gadag district and two of Hungund taluk of Bagalkot district to assess the clinical symptoms of both dental and skeletal fluorosis and in turn to find out the severity of the disease. A check list developed with the help of
"Pre-Skeletal" Fluorosis
As demonstrated by the studies below, skeletal fluorosis may produce adverse symptoms, including arthritic pains, clinical osteoarthritis, gastrointestinal disturbances, and bone fragility, before the classic bone change of fluorosis (i.e., osteosclerosis in the spine and pelvis) is detectable by x-ray. Relying on x-rays, therefore, to diagnosis skeletal fluorosis will invariably fail to protect those individuals who are suffering from the pre-skeletal phase of the disease. Moreover, some individuals with clinical skeletal fluorosis will not develop an increase in bone density, let alone osteosclerosis, of the spine. Thus, relying on unusual increases in spinal bone density will under-detect the rate of skeletal fluoride poisoning in a population.
Skeletal Fluorosis: The Misdiagnosis Problem
It is a virtual certainty that there are individuals in the general population unknowingly suffering from some form of skeletal fluorosis as a result of a doctor's failure to consider fluoride as a cause of their symptoms. Proof that this is the case can be found in the following case reports of skeletal fluorosis written by doctors in the U.S. and other western countries. As can be seen, a consistent feature of these reports is that fluorosis patients--even those with crippling skeletal fluorosis--are misdiagnosed for years by multiple teams of doctors who routinely fail to consider fluoride as a possible cause of their disease.
Fluoride & Osteoarthritis
While the osteoarthritic effects that occurred from fluoride exposure were once considered to be limited to those with skeletal fluorosis, recent research shows that fluoride can cause osteoarthritis in the absence of traditionally defined fluorosis. Conventional methods used for detecting skeletal fluorosis, therefore, will fail to detect the full range of people suffering from fluoride-induced osteoarthritis.
Variability in Radiographic Appearance of Skeletal Fluorosis
Osteosclerosis (dense bone) is the bone change typically associated with skeletal fluorosis, particularly in the axial skeleton (spine, pelvis, and ribs). Research shows, however, that skeletal fluorosis produces a spectrum of bone changes, including osteomalacia, osteoporosis, exostoses, changes resulting from secondary hyperparathyroidism, and combinations thereof. Although the reason for this radiographic variability is not yet fully understood, it is believed to relate to the dose of fluoride consumed, the individual's nutritional status, exposure to aluminum, genetic susceptibility, presence of kidney disease, and area of the skeleton examined.
Factors which increase the risk for skeletal fluorosis
The risk for developing skeletal fluorosis, and the course the disease will take, is not solely dependent on the dose of fluoride ingested. Indeed, people exposed to similar doses of fluoride may experience markedly different effects. While the wide range in individual response to fluoride is not yet fully understood, the following are some of the factors that are believed to play a role.
