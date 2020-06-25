Abstract
Hydrofluoric acid elicits cell cycle arrest through a mechanism that has long been presumed to be linked with the high affinity of fluoride to metals. However, we have recently found that the acid stress from fluoride exposure is sufficient to elicit many of the hallmark phenotypes of fluoride toxicity. Here we report the systematic screening of genes involved in fluoride resistance and general acid resistance using a genome deletion library in Saccharomyces cerevisiae. We compare these to a variety of acids – 2,4-dinitrophenol, FCCP, hydrochloric acid, and sulfuric acid – none of which has a high metal affinity. Pathways involved in endocytosis, vesicle trafficking, pH maintenance, and vacuolar function are of particular importance to fluoride tolerance. The majority of genes conferring resistance to fluoride stress also enhanced resistance to general acid toxicity. Genes whose expression regulate Golgi-mediated vesicle transport were specific to fluoride resistance, and may be linked with fluoride-metal interactions. These results support the notion that acidity is an important and underappreciated principle underlying the mechanisms of fluoride toxicity.
Fluoride metabolism
Knowledge of all aspects of fluoride metabolism is essential for comprehending the biological effects of this ion in humans as well as to drive the prevention (and treatment) of fluoride toxicity. Several aspects of fluoride metabolism - including gastric absorption, distribution and renal excretion - are pH-dependent because the coefficient
[Genetic factors predisposing to occupational fluorosis].
Having analyzed a total amount of all systems, the authors specified the most important genetic markers predisposing to chronic flour intoxication: the patients demonstrated higher frequency of ACP1*A and PGM1*1-alleles, phenotypes of acid phosphatase AA, of phosphoglucomutase 1+1+ and 2+2+, of dry cerumen consistence--d. The results could help to improve
Endemic fluorosis in Henan province, China: ERa gene polymorphisms and reproductive hormones among women
BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: The aim of this study was to explore the influence of fluoride exposure and ERa gene polymorphisms on reproductive hormone concentrations of women in accordance with endemic fluorosis residence. METHODS AND STUDY DESIGN: A cross sectional study was conducted in Tongxu county, Henan Province, China. A total of
COL1A2 gene polymorphisms (Pvu II and Rsa I), serum calciotropic hormone levels, and dental fluorosis.
OBJECTIVES: To investigate the relationship between dental fluorosis, polymorphisms in the COL1A2 gene, and serum calciotropic hormone levels. METHODS: We conducted a case-control study among children between 8 and 12 years of age with (n = 75) and without (n = 165) dental fluorosis in two counties in Henan Province, China.
Fluoride modulates parathyroid hormone secretion in vivo and in vitro
The study objective was to investigate the effects of fluoride on intact parathyroid hormone (iPTH) secretion. Thyro-parathyroid complexes (TPC) from C3H (n = 18) and B6 (n = 18) mice were cultured in Ca2+-optimized medium. TPC were treated with 0, 250, or 500 µM NaF for 24 h and secreted
Factors which increase the risk for skeletal fluorosis
The risk for developing skeletal fluorosis, and the course the disease will take, is not solely dependent on the dose of fluoride ingested. Indeed, people exposed to similar doses of fluoride may experience markedly different effects. While the wide range in individual response to fluoride is not yet fully understood, the following are some of the factors that are believed to play a role.
Mayo Clinic: Fluoridation & Bone Disease in Renal Patients
The available evidence suggests that some patients wtih long-term renal failure are being affected by drinking water with as little as 2 ppm fluoride. The finding of adverse effects in patients drinking water with 2 ppm of fluoride suggests that a few similar cases may be found in patients imbibing 1 ppm, especially if large volumes are consumed, or in heavy tea drinkers. The finding of adverse effects in patients drinking water with 2 ppm of fluoride suggests that a few similar cases may be found in patients imbibing 1 ppm, especially if large volumes are consumed, or in heavy tea drinkers and if fluoride is indeed the cause. It would seem prudent, therefore, to monitor the fluoride intake of patients with renal failure living in high fluoride areas.
Fluoridation, Dialysis & Osteomalacia
In the 1960s and 1970s, doctors discovered that patients receiving kidney dialysis were accumulating very high levels of fluoride in their bones and blood, and that this exposure was associated with severe forms of osteomalacia, a bone-softening disease that leads to weak bones and often excruciating bone pain. Based on
Kidney Patients Are at Increased Risk of Fluoride Poisoning
It is well established that individuals with kidney disease are susceptible to suffering bone damage and other ill effects from low levels of fluoride exposure. Kidney patients are at elevated risk because when kidneys are damaged they are unable to efficiently excrete fluoride from the body. As a result, kidney patients
Fluoridated Water Causes Severe Dental Fluorosis in Children with Diabetes Insipidus
This section on Diabetes includes: • Fluoride & Impaired Glucose Tolerance • Fluoride & Insulin • Fluoride Sensitivity Among Diabetics • Fluoridated Water Causes Severe Dental Fluorosis in Children with Diabetes Insipidus • NRC (2006): Fluoride’s Effect on Glucose Metabolism Excessive exposure to fluoride causes a defect of the tooth enamel known as dental fluorosis. In
