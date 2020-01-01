Abstract
- Fluoride induce e.g. oxidative stress, apoptosis and inflammation in endocrine tissues.
- Fluoride causes changes in the level of hormones released from endocrine tissues.
- Fluoride causes changes in the morphology of endocrine tissues.
Abstract
The effects of fluoride on endocrine tissues has not been sufficiently explored to date. The current body of knowledge suggest significant effects of that mineral on reducing sex hormone levels, which may consequently impair fertility and disrupt puberty. The majority of studies confirm that sodium fluoride increases TSH levels and decreases the concentrations of T3 and T4 produced by the thyroid. Moreover, a correlation was observed between NaF and increased secretion of PTH by the parathyroid glands, without a significant impact on body calcium levels. Probably, fluoride may exert adverse effects on insulin levels, impairing pancreatic function and resulting in abnormal glucose tolerance. Observations also include decreased levels of cortisol secreted by the adrenal glands. In light of the few existing studies, the mechanism of fluoride toxicity on the endocrine system has been described.
Fluoride Impairs Ovary Development by Affecting Oogenesis and Inducing Oxidative Stress and Apoptosis in Female Zebrafish (Danio Rerio).
Highlights Fluoride exposure decreased FSH, LH and VTG levels in ovary of zebrafish. Fluoride exposure altered the transcriptional profiles of oogenesis-related genes. Fluoride exposure increased ROS production in ovary of zebrafish. Fluoride exposure induces oxidative stress in ovary of zebrafish. Fluoride exposure induces apoptosis through both extrinsic and intrinsic
Fluoride-induced oxidative stress and apoptosis are involved in the reducing of oocytes development potential in mice.
The present study was conducted to investigate the mechanisms of excessive-fluoride-induced reduction of oocyte development potential in mice. The development morphology of oocyte and the changes of pathomorphology in ovary were observed. The protein expression levels of apoptosis factors, including Bax, Bcl-2, casepase-3, casepase-9 and cytochrome c, and the mRNA
Toxic effects of sodium fluoride on reproductive function in male mice
To investigate the effects and possible mechanisms of the action of fluoride on testis cell cycle and cell apoptosis in male mice, sexually mature male Kunming mice were exposed to 50, 100, 200, and 300 mg NaF/L in their drinking water for 8 weeks. At the end of the exposure
N-acetylcysteine alleviates fluoride-induced testicular apoptosis by modulating IRE1?/JNK signaling and nuclear Nrf2 activation.
Highlights NaF exposure triggered testicular apoptosis and sex hormonal disruption. NaF exposure increased the expression of ER stress mediators in testis of rat. NAC pretreatment attenuated IRE1?-JNK-mediated apoptosis induced by NaF. The alteration of Nrf2-dependent redox homeostasis was involved in the protective effect of NAC against NaF-induced testicular apoptosis. We previously
Fluoride toxicity in the male reproductive system
This review covers the current scientific understanding of the links between environmental exposure to fluoride (F) and its known or potential effects on human male fertility. The most important consequences of these F exposures are: changes in the structure and functional behavior of spermatozoa, disruption of spermatogenesis, and disturbances of
Is fluoride-induced hyperthyroidism a cause of psychosis among East African immigrants to Scandinavia?
When people with a compensated fluoride-induced hypothyroidism move to a low-fluoride area, the fluoride-induced inhibition of the production of thyroid hormones ceases. In Scandinavia, the dietary intake of iodine is usually quite high due to iodized table salt and easy access to marine fish. Under these conditions, the elevated capacity for production of thyroid hormones may result in hyperthyroidism.
The Relationship Between Fluoride Exposure & Goitre in South Africa
As a general rule simple goitre, irrespective of the cause, can be very, or fairly, satisfactorily combated by an adequate increase in man's daily iodine intake, except when the enlargement of the gland is due to the ingestion of excessive amounts of fluorine. The only correct solution to fluorine-induced endemic goitre is the removal of this element from the drinking water.
Mikhailets (1996): Functional state of thyroid under extended exposure to fluorides
Abnormalities in the thyroid function characterized by a decreased iodine absorption function of the thyroid, a low level T3 syndrome, and a slight increase of the TSH level are observed in cases of chronic fluorine intoxication in the industrial workers.
Fluoride content in tea and its relationship with tea quality.
J Agric Food Chem. 2004 Jul 14;52(14):4472-6. Fluoride content in tea and its relationship with tea quality. Lu Y, Guo WF, Yang XQ. Department of Tea Science, Zhejiang University, 268 Kaixuan Road, Hangzhou 310027, People's Republic of China. Abstract: The tea plant is known as a fluorine accumulator. Fluoride (F) content in fresh leaves collected
Fluoride Exposure Aggravates the Impact of Iodine Deficiency
A consistent body of animal and human research shows that fluoride exposure worsens the impact of an iodine deficiency. Iodine is the basic building block of the T3 and T4 hormones and thus an adequate iodine intake is essential for the proper functioning of the thyroid gland. When iodine intake is inadequate during infancy and
