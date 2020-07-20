Objective: Chronic exposure to fluoride causes tissue damage induced by oxidative imbalance, Cyperus esculentus (CE) possess anti-inflammatory and immunostimulatory properties. This study focused on Salutary role of Cyperus esculentus in sodium fluoride (NaF) induced testicular degeneration and sperm quality deteriorations.

Methods: Sexually mature male Sprague-Dawley rats were randomly divided into four groups (n=6). Animals in control group received 2 mls of normal saline per day; CE group received 500mg/kg bw of CE; NaF group received 5mg/kg bw of NaF; NaF+CE group received 500mg/kg bw of CE (for 14 days pre-treatment) and NaF co-treatment till 56 days via gastric gavage. Parameters tested include: testicular histology, sperm parameters, sex hormone, fertility test, malondialdehyde (MDA), superoxide dismutase (SOD), reduced glutathione, glutathione peroxidase (GPX), catalase (CAT), testicular fluoride and testicular cholesterol.

Results: Sodium fluoride significantly (p<.05) decrease testicular antioxidant (SOD, CAT, GSH and GPx), sperm quality, hormone profiles (TT, FSH, LH, estrogen levels), testicular cholesterol, morphometric parameters, Johnsen’s Score and number of implantations in female rats with corresponding (p<.05) increase in oxidative stress makers and abnormal sperm morphology. Also depleted seminiferous epithelium and degenerate spermatogenic cells. Pretreatment with 500mg/kg bw of CE lowered NaF toxicity by significantly reducing the lipid peroxidation products, fluoride accumulation in the testis, histopathological changes of the testes and spermatozoa abnormalities and reverted observed NaF-induced inhibition in antioxidant parameters and weight of accessory sex organs.

Conclusions: Cyperus esculentus attenuated NaF-induced testicular injuries and protected the seminiferous epithelium, reduced oxidative stress and promoted spermatogenesis.

