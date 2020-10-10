1. Whitford GM (1996) The metabolism and toxicity of fluoride. Monogr Oral Sci 16. Rev 2. 1–153

2. Tsunoda N, Sakurai S, Tsunoda H (1986) Gastrointestinal absorption of fluoride in humans—a comparative study of NaF and CaF 2 . In: Humio T and Ming-Ho Yu (ed) Fluoride research 1985, studies in environmental science 27. Elsevier, Amsterdam, pp389–394

3. Everett ET (2011) Fluoride’s effects on the formation of teeth and bones, and the influence of genetics. J Dent Res 90:552–560. https://doi.org/10.1177/0022034510384626

4. Jones S, Burt BA, Petersen PE, Lennon MA (2005) The effective use of fluorides in public health. Bull World Health Organ 83:670–676

5. Rigalli A, Ballina JC, Roveri E, Puche RC (1990) Inhibitory effect of fluoride on the secretion of insulin. Calcif Tissue Int 46:333–338. https://doi.org/10.1007/bf02563825

6. Trivedi N, Mithal A, Gupta SK, Fluoride Collaborative Study Group (1993) Reversible impairment of glucose tolerance in patients with endemic fluorosis. Diabetologia 36:826–828. https://doi.org/10.1007/bf00400357

7. Itai K, Onoda T, Nohara M, Ohsawa M, Tannno K, Sato T (2010) Serum ionic fluoride concentrations are related to renal function and menopause status but no to age in a Japanese general population. Clin Chim Acta 411:263–266. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cca.2009.11.014

8. Al-Wakeel JS, Mitwalli AH, Huraib S, Al-Mohaya S, Abu-Aisha H, Chaudhary AR, Al-Majed SA, Memon N (1997) Serum ionic fluoride levels in haemodialysis and continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis patients. Nephrol Dial Transplant 12:1420–1424. https://doi.org/10.1093/ndt/12.7.1420

9. Cowell DC, Taylor WH (1981) Ionic fluoride: a study of its physiological variation in man. Ann Clin Biochem 18:76–83. https://doi.org/10.1177/000456328101800204

10. Torra M, Rodamilans M, Corbella J (1998) Serum and urine fluoride concentration: relationships to age, sex, and renal function in a non-fluoridated population. Sci Total Environ 220:81–85. https://doi.org/10.1016/s0048-9697(98)00248-4

11. Matsuo S, Imai E, Horio M, Yasuda Y, Tomita K, Nitta K (2009) Revised equations for estimated GFR from serum creatinine in Japan. Am J Kidney Dis 53:982–992. https://doi.org/10.1053/j.ajkd.2008.12.034

12. Haffner SM, Miettinen H, Stern MP (1997) The homeostasis model in the San Antonio heart study. Diabetes Care 20:1087–1092. https://doi.org/10.2337/diacare.20.7.1087

13. Itai K, Tsunoda H (2001) Highly sensitive and rapid method for determination of fluoride ion concentrations in serum and urine using flow injection analysis with a fluoride ion-selective electrode. Clin Chim Acta 308:163–171. https://doi.org/10.1016/s0009-8981(01)00488-0

14. Kennedy JW, Carey RN, Coolen RB, Garber CC, Lee HT, Levine JB, Osberg IM (1999) Evaluation of precision performance of clinical chemistry devices: approved guideline. NCCLS, EP5-A, Vol19, No.2, Wayne, Pennsylvania

15. Menoyo I, Riglli A, Puche RC (2005) Effect of fluoride on the secretion of insulin in the rat. Antidiabetica 8:455–460. https://doi.org/10.1055/s-0031-1296888

16. Rigalli A, Alloatti R, Menoyo I, Puche RC (1995) Comparative study of the effect of sodium fluoride and sodium monofluorophosphate on glucose homeostasis in the rat. Arzneimittelforschung 45:289–292

17. Fluegge K (2016) Community water fluoridation predicts increase in age-adjusted incidence and prevalence of diabetes in 22 states from 2005 and 2010. J Water Health 14:864–877. https://doi.org/10.2166/wh.2016.012

18. Walton C, Godsland IF, Proudler AJ, Wynn V, Stevenson JC (1993) The effects of the menopause on insulin sensitivity, secretion and elimination in non-obese, healthy women. Eur J Clin Invest 23:466–473. https://doi.org/10.1111/j.1365-2362.1993.tb00792.x

19. Otsuki M, Kasayama S, Morita S, Asanum N, Saito H, Mukai M, Koga M (2007) Menopause, but not age, is an independent risk factor for fasting plasma glucose levels in nondiabetic women. Menopause 14:404–407. https://doi.org/10.1097/01.gme.0000247014.56254.12

20. Waki K, Noda M, Sasaki S, Matsumura Y, Takahashi Y, Isogawa A, Ohashi Y, Kadowaki T, Tsugane S, JPHC Study Group (2005) Alcohol consumption and other risk factors for self-reported diabetes among middle-aged Japanese: a population-based prospective study in the JPHC study cohort I. Diabet Med 23:323–331. https://doi.org/10.1111/j.1464-5491.2004.01403.x

Download references