A major public health concern in Mexico is the natural contamination of groundwater with fluoride and arsenic. Therefore, this work aimed to evaluate the magnitude of human health risk after determining fluoride and arsenic concentrations in groundwater samples (n = 50) from the Metropolitan area of the city of San Luis Potosi, Mexico. Fluoride levels in water were determined via a potentiometric method using an ion-selective electrode. Arsenic concentrations in water samples were determined with an Atomic Absorption technique. Subsequently, a probabilistic health risk assessment was developed (Monte Carlo Analysis). Fluoride levels in water ranged from 0.20 to 3.50 mg/L. For arsenic, the mean level found in the assessed water samples was 15.5 ± 5.50 ?g/L (range: 2.50-30.0 ?g/L). In addition, when the probabilistic health risk assessment was completed, a mean HI (cumulative hazardous index) of higher than 1 was detected, indicating a high NCR (non-carcinogenic risk) for children and adults. According to the results found in this study, exposure protection campaigns are imperative in the Metropolitan area of the city of San Luis Potosí, Mexico, to successfully diminish exposure to arsenic and fluoride and, as a consequence, decrease the NCR in the population living in that region of Mexico.
Environmental Exposure of Arsenic in Groundwater Associated to Carcinogenic Risk in Underweight Children Exposed to Fluorides.
BACKGROUND: The purpose of this study was to determine the concentration of inorganic arsenic (As) in the potable water available to the population to be able to estimate the non-carcinogenic risks for underweight children and the carcinogenic risk for adults exposed to As intake who live in the Mezquital municipality,
[Biological exposure limits caused by co exposure to fluoride and arsenic based on Wnt signaling pathway].
Chronic fluoride-arsenic combined poisoning is a global public health problem. While the cause of the disease is clear, the pathogenesis is unknown. Given that there is no specific treatment, early prevention is particularly important. Biological exposure limits are designed to investigate the maximum allowable concentration of harmful effects from exogenous
Exposure to Mixtures of Pollutants in Mexican Children from Marginalized Urban Areas.
BACKGROUND: Exposure to contaminant mixtures in developing countries is an important public health issue. Children are identified as the most susceptible group to adverse health effects due to the exposure. BACKGROUND: Exposure to contaminant mixtures in developing countries is an important public health issue. Children are identified as the most susceptible group
[A clinical study on the syndrome of arsenism and fluorosis].
A clinical study was made on 65 cases with the syndrome of arsenism and fluorosis (SAD) from March 1982 to August 1989. All the cases with this syndrome had drunk a well water containing arsenic 0.6 mg/L and fluorine 3.45 mg/L for a long period. The patients all had the
Interactive effect of arsenic and fluoride on cardio-respiratory disorders in male rats: possible role of reactive oxygen species.
Epidemiological evidence demonstrates positive correlation between environmental and occupational arsenic or fluoride exposure and risk to various cardio-respiratory disorders. Arsenic-exposure has been associated with atherosclerosis, hypertension, cerebrovascular diseases, ischemic heart disease, and peripheral vascular disorders, whereas Fluoride-exposure manifests cardiac irregularities and low blood pressure (BP). Present study aims to study
Unheeded Warnings: Government Health Authorities Ignore Fluoride Risk for Kidney Patients
Despite the well known fact that individuals with kidney disease are at much higher risk of fluoride toxicity than the general population, there has yet to be any attempt in the United States, or any other country that practices mass-scale water fluoridation to determine the prevalence of fluoride-related effects (e.g.,
Dental Fluorosis & Enamel Hypoplasia in Children with Kidney Disease
Children with kidney disease are known to have high levels of fluoride in their blood and to be at risk for disfiguring tooth defects. Research suggests that high levels of fluoride in blood, which can cause the tooth defect known as dental fluorosis, can contribute to the defects that occur
Fluoridation of drinking water and chronic kidney disease: Absence of evidence is not evidence of absence
A fairly substantial body of research indicates that patients with chronic renal insufficiency are at an increased risk of chronic fluoride toxicity. Patients with reduced glomerular filtration rates have a decreased ability to excrete fluoride in the urine. These patients may develop skeletal fluorosis even at 1 ppm fluoride in the drinking water.
Kidney Patients Are at Increased Risk of Fluoride Poisoning
It is well established that individuals with kidney disease are susceptible to suffering bone damage and other ill effects from low levels of fluoride exposure. Kidney patients are at elevated risk because when kidneys are damaged they are unable to efficiently excrete fluoride from the body. As a result, kidney patients
Factors which increase the risk for skeletal fluorosis
The risk for developing skeletal fluorosis, and the course the disease will take, is not solely dependent on the dose of fluoride ingested. Indeed, people exposed to similar doses of fluoride may experience markedly different effects. While the wide range in individual response to fluoride is not yet fully understood, the following are some of the factors that are believed to play a role.
