Abstract
Highlights
- Fluoride exposure indirectly increased the levels of F in the offspring’s plasma.
- Fluorine exposure promoted biochemical imbalance in the offspring’s hippocampus.
- The 10 mgF/L and 50 mgF/L groups showed an overexpression of the neurotrophin BDNF.
- In exposed groups modulation of the proteomic profile of the offspring.
- Proteins associated with glycolytic processes, transport and synaptic communication.
Long-term exposure to high concentrations of fluoride (F) can damage mineralized and soft tissues such as bones, liver, kidney, intestine, and nervous system of adult rats. The high permeability of the blood–brain barrier and placenta to F during pregnancy and lactation may be critical to neurological development. Therefore, this study aimed to investigate the effects of F exposure during pregnancy and lactation on molecular processes and oxidative biochemistry of offspring rats’ hippocampus. Pregnant Wistar rats were randomly assigned into 3 groups in accordance with the drinking water received: G1 – deionized water (control); G2 – 10 mg/L of F and G3 – 50 mg/L of F. The exposure to fluoridated water began on the first day of pregnancy and lasted until the 21st day of breastfeeding (when the offspring rats were weaned). Blood plasma samples of the offspring rats were collected to determine F levels. Hippocampi samples were collected for oxidative biochemistry analyses through antioxidant capacity against peroxyl (ACAP), lipid peroxidation (LPO), and nitrite (NO2–) levels. Also, brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) gene expression (RT-qPCR) and proteomic profile analyses were performed. The results showed that exposure to both F concentrations during pregnancy and lactation increased the F bioavailability, triggered redox imbalance featured by a decrease of ACAP, increase of LPO and NO2– levels, BDNF overexpression and changes in the hippocampus proteome. These findings raise novel questions regarding potential repercussions on the hippocampus structure and functioning in the different cognitive domains.
*Original abstract online at https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0147651320312744?via%3Dihub
Aluminum and fluoride impacts cortex and hippocampus structure in rats: protective role of resveratrol.
Metals such as aluminum and Fluoride have been implicated in the etiology of several neurodegenerative disorders . Resveratrol, a natural polyphenol, exerting a wide range of biological and pharmacological activities including its antioxidative properties against neurodegenerative disorders through its ability to lessen oxidative stress. Rats were divided in to 4
Selenium may suppress peripheral blood mononuclear cell apoptosis by modulating HSP70 and regulate levels of SIRT1 through reproductive hormone secretion and oxidant stress in women suffering fluorosis.
Excessive taking fluoride (F) causes severe damage to reproductive system through stimulation of apoptosis and oxidant stress. Selenium (Se) may promote anti-oxidant enzymes and invert cell apoptosis. The aim of this study was to investigate the effect of Se on peripheral blood mononuclear cell (PBMC) apoptosis and oxidant stress in
Effect of high-dose fluoride on antioxidant enzyme activities of amniotic fluid in rats.
OBJECTIVE: To investigate the effect of high-dose fluoride on antioxidant enzyme activities of amniotic fluid and fluoride of serum in rats. METHODS: The experimental study was conducted from January 8, 2008, to December 14, 2010, at the Suleyman Demirel University Experimental Animals Laboratory and the Medical Biochemistry Department Research Laboratory, Isparta,
Protections against toxicity in the brains of rat with chronic fluorosis and primary neurons exposed to fluoride by resveratrol involves nicotinic acetylcholine receptors.
Highlights Fluorosis decreased learning and memory of rats and increased oxidative stress. The changes above may be associated with the lower expressions of a7 and a4 nAChRs. RSV attenuated the toxic effect by fluorosis, which might involve stimulating nAChRs. Protection of Resveratrol (RSV) against the neurotoxicity induced by high level of
Fisetin prevents fluoride- and dexamethasone-induced oxidative damage in osteoblast and hippocampal cells
Fluoride intoxication and dexamethasone treatment produce deleterious effects in bone and brain. The aim of this study was to evaluate the effect of fluoride (F) and dexamethasone (Dex) co-exposure on oxidative stress and apoptosis in osteoblast-like MC3T3-E1 and hippocampal HT22 cell lines. Co-exposure to F and Dex resulted in a
Related Studies :
Fluoride: Developmental Neurotoxicity.
Developmental Neurotoxicity There has been a tremendous amount of research done on the association of exposure to fluoride with developmental neurotoxicity. There are over 60 studies reporting reduced IQ in children and several on the impaired learning/memory in animals. And there are studies which link fluoride to Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder. Teaching
Fluoride's Effect on Fetal Brain
The human placenta does not prevent the passage of fluoride from a pregnant mother's bloodstream to the fetus. As a result, a fetus can be harmed by fluoride ingested pregnancy. Based on research from China, the fetal brain is one of the organs susceptible to fluoride poisoning. As highlighted by the excerpts
NRC (2006): Fluoride's Neurotoxicity and Neurobehavioral Effects
The NRC's analysis on fluoride and the brain.
Fluoride & Oxidative Stress
A vast body of research demonstrates that fluoride exposure increases oxidative stress. Based on this research, it is believed that fluoride-induced oxidative stress is a key mechanism underlying the various toxic effects associated with fluoride exposure. It is also well established that fluoride's toxic effects can be ameliorated by exposure
Nutrient Deficiencies Enhance Fluoride Toxicity
It has been known since the 1930s that poor nutrition enhances the toxicity of fluoride. As discussed below, nutrient deficiencies have been specifically linked to increased susceptibility to fluoride-induced tooth damage (dental fluorosis), bone damage (osteomalacia), neurotoxicity (reduced intelligence), and mutagenicity. The nutrients of primary importance appear to be calcium,
