Study areas and population

Four primary schools were randomly selected in Tongxu County, Henan Province, China from late April to late May in 2017. The study was conducted in the middle of the semester, when students were in school with no psychological fluctuations caused by the beginning or end of the semester and psychological pressure brought by the final exam. The natural conditions, living conditions, population composition, living habits and dietary structure of the four schools were consistent, and no industrial fluoride pollution source was found in all the investigated areas. Exclusion criteria included taking calcium supplements, children who were not resident locally, diagnosed of digestive disease, thyroid disease, calcium and phosphorus metabolism disorders. The potential eligible participants included 642 students (7–13 years old) from the four primary schools in grades 2–6, and were recruited by the cluster sampling method. Then, 9 children were excluded for incomplete information or urinary samples. Finally, a total of 633 participants were included in the study with the participation rate of 98.60%. This study was approved by the Ethics Review Board at Zhengzhou University (ZZUIRB2017–018). All the children and their legal guardians were informed of the study procedures and signed the informed consent before recruitment.

General data collection

The study’s questionnaire was designed in advance, including sociodemographic information, medical history, maternal pregnancy and delivery information, birth characteristics and personal behaviors (such as daily exercise, diet). The student’s status at school was filled by the student or the teacher, and other information was provided by the guardian. The physical measurements of this study were completed by the clinical professional doctors in the survey area based on the standard method recommended by Chinese hygiene department. Physical measurements included weight, height, etc. The height and weight of the participants were measured by standard calibrated ruler and weight measurement device (V. BODY HBF-371; OMRON, Kyoto, Japan) according to the operation guidance, and were measured twice to the nearest 0.1 cm and 0.1 kg, respectively, all done while the participants wore light clothing and stood barefooted. The average value was considered for analysis. Body mass index (BMI) was calculated according to weight (kg)/square of height (m2).

Exposure assessment

Morning urine (at least 50 mL) was collected into cleaned polyethylene tubes and then stored at – 80°C, as described in the previous study [20]. Determination of urinary fluoride (UF) concentrations were conducted by a fluoride ion-selective electrode (Shanghai Exactitude Instruments, Shanghai, China), and the standard curve method was used according to the protocol of health industry standard of China (WS/T 89–2015). The fluoride standard stock solution (National Center for Analysis and Testing for Nonferrous Metals and Electronic Materials, GSB 04–1771-2004) was 1000 mg/L. UF levels in each sample were measured twice, and the mean value was used. The recovery rates reached 93.19–109.93%. The concentrations of urinary creatinine (UCr) were determined using a creatinine assay kit (picric acid method) (Jiancheng Bioengineering Institute, Nanjing, China). All of the samples were measured in duplicate, and two measurements were averaged for analysis. Fifteen percent of urine samples from different plates were randomly selected to repeat the measurement of UCr. The recovery rates were 93.83–105.25%. To correct the influence of urinary dilution on UF concentration, the concentrations of UCr-adjusted urinary fluoride (CUF) were calculated using the following equation: CUF (mg/L) = (UF (mg/L)/UCr (mg/L))× UCr mean (mg/L), where UCr mean is the mean Cr concentration of total samples available [21]. According to whether the mother was exposed to excessive fluoride (the fluoride concentration in drinking water > 1.0mg/L, GB5749–2006) during pregnancy, the children were divided into two groups: prenatal excessive fluoride exposure group (PF), and prenatal control group (PC). Moreover, according to whether the children’s UF concentration exceeded the national standard (UF concentration > 1.4 mg/L, WS/T 256–2005), children were divided into childhood excessive fluoride exposure group and childhood control group. On the basis of the above criteria, eligible children were divided into four groups: only prenatal excessive fluoride exposure group (PFG), only childhood excessive fluoride exposure group (CFG), both prenatal and childhood excessive fluoride exposure group (BFG), control group (CG).

Outcome assessment

The second revision of the Combined Raven’s Test-The Rural in China (CRT-RC2) was used to measure children’s IQ scores [22]. The IQ test was conducted in the school classrooms. Each child had an independent desk. Students completed the answer sheets independently under the supervision of trained investigators. The test conditions, test methods, calculation steps, etc. performed were totally consistent with the protocol of the Combined Raven’s Test. The classification criteria for children’s IQ were excellent (IQ scores > 130), superior (IQ scores 120–129), high normal (IQ scores 110–119), normal (IQ scores 90–109), dull normal (IQ scores 80–89), marginal (IQ scores 70–79) and retarded (IQ scores <69) [23]. Due to few children with IQ scores < 90 (n = 11), thus, we included children with IQ scores < 90 (n = 622) in the intelligence analysis.

Statistical analysis

Epidata version 3.0 (Epidata Association Odense, Denmark) was used to establish the database, and all data were independently integrated into the database by two investigators. One-way ANOVA was used to compare the difference of the continuous variables among the four exposure groups and the results were described by the mean ± standard deviation. Chi-square test was used to compare the difference of distribution of categorical variables in different groups, and the results were described in percentage (number). Multiple logistic regression analysis was conducted to explore the differences of intelligence distribution in different fluoride exposure groups. Threshold and saturation effects analysis and multiple linear regression analysis were used to analyze the association between CUF concentration and IQ scores and, the association between prenatal fluoride exposure and IQ scores. The analyses were adjusted for children’s age, gender, gestational weeks, maternal education level, paternal education level and children’s BMI. All data were analyzed by SPSS software, version 25.0 (SPSS Inc., Chicago, USA) and EmpowerStats (R). Plots were drawn by Graphpad prism 6.01. The criterion with statistical difference was P < 0.05.