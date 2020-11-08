Abstract
To explore the threshold effect of body mass index (BMI) on bone mineral density (BMD) in Chinese women living in the fluorosis area, we conducted a cross-sectional study and recruited 722 women in rural areas in Henan Province, China. After detection and analyses, we found that compared with the normal BMI group, the risk of osteoporosis in the overweight and obese groups were reduced by 32% and 69%, respectively. Threshold effect analysis showed that BMD was positively correlated with BMI when BMI was 16.8-31.2 kg/m2; while when BMI was greater than 31.2 kg/m2, the correlation reached saturation. The correlation observed between low-to-moderate fluoride exposure and BMD in rural women was not significant.
Keywords: Body mass index; Bone density; Fluoride; Osteoporosis.
Exposure to natural fluoride in well water and hip fracture: a cohort analysis in Finland
In the retrospective cohort study based on record linkage, the authors studied a cohort of persons born in 1900-1930 (n = 144,627), who had lived in the same rural location at least from 1967 to 1980. Estimates for fluoride concentrations (median, 0.1 mg/liter; maximum, 2.4 mg/liter) in well water in
Medical aspects of excessive fluoride in a water supply
A 10-year study of 116 persons in Bartlett and 121 in Cameron, Tex., was conducted to determine if prolonged exposure to fluoride in the water supply of Bartlett had produced detectable physiological effects. Bartlett's water contained about 8 p.p.m. F until 1952, when an experimental defluoridation unit was installed, reducing the
High fluoride and low calcium levels in drinking water is associated with low bone mass, reduced bone quality and fragility fractures in sheep
Chronic environmental fluoride exposure under calcium stress causes fragility fractures due to osteoporosis and bone quality deterioration, at least in sheep. Proof of skeletal fluorosis, presenting without increased bone density, calls for a review of fracture incidence in areas with fluoridated groundwater, including an analysis of patients with low bone
Fluoride affects bone repair differently in mice models with distinct bone densities
We grouped mice [strains: C57BL/6J (n=32) and C3H/HeJ (n=32)] to address the influence of bone density on fluoride's (F's) biological effects. These animals received low-fluoride food and water containing 0 (control group) or 50ppm of F for up to 28days. The upper left central incisor was extracted, and the left
Fluoride exposure and CALCA methylation is associated with the bone mineral density of Chinese women.
Highlights Excessive fluoride exposure is positively related to CALCA methylation in women. CALCA methylation in Chinese women is negatively associated with BMD. Long-term excessive fluoride exposure is negatively related to BMD in women. BMD in women with CALCA hypermethylated is more susceptible to fluoride. The statistical associations are age-specific
Fluoride & Osteoarthritis
While the osteoarthritic effects that occurred from fluoride exposure were once considered to be limited to those with skeletal fluorosis, recent research shows that fluoride can cause osteoarthritis in the absence of traditionally defined fluorosis. Conventional methods used for detecting skeletal fluorosis, therefore, will fail to detect the full range of people suffering from fluoride-induced osteoarthritis.
"Pre-Skeletal" Fluorosis
As demonstrated by the studies below, skeletal fluorosis may produce adverse symptoms, including arthritic pains, clinical osteoarthritis, gastrointestinal disturbances, and bone fragility, before the classic bone change of fluorosis (i.e., osteosclerosis in the spine and pelvis) is detectable by x-ray. Relying on x-rays, therefore, to diagnosis skeletal fluorosis will invariably fail to protect those individuals who are suffering from the pre-skeletal phase of the disease. Moreover, some individuals with clinical skeletal fluorosis will not develop an increase in bone density, let alone osteosclerosis, of the spine. Thus, relying on unusual increases in spinal bone density will under-detect the rate of skeletal fluoride poisoning in a population.
Skeletal Fluorosis: The Misdiagnosis Problem
It is a virtual certainty that there are individuals in the general population unknowingly suffering from some form of skeletal fluorosis as a result of a doctor's failure to consider fluoride as a cause of their symptoms. Proof that this is the case can be found in the following case reports of skeletal fluorosis written by doctors in the U.S. and other western countries. As can be seen, a consistent feature of these reports is that fluorosis patients--even those with crippling skeletal fluorosis--are misdiagnosed for years by multiple teams of doctors who routinely fail to consider fluoride as a possible cause of their disease.
