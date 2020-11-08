Abstract
Two horses that consumed well water with high fluoride content exhibited clinical signs of chronic dental and skeletal fluoride toxicosis and were later euthanized and autopsied. Both horses had degenerative disease of multiple joints and multiple dental defects. Elevated fluoride concentrations were found in bone and tooth samples of both horses, well water, and feed. Microscopically, abnormalities were noted in bone and tooth samples, and consisted mostly of foci of cement necrosis and hypercementosis. Horses exhibiting bilateral, highly symmetrical dental and/or skeletal lesions, with chronic lameness, should be evaluated for the possible presence of fluoride toxicosis.
*Original abstract online at https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/1040638720962746
References
|1.
|Baker, GJ. Some aspects of equine dental disease. Equine Vet J 1970;2:105–110.
Google Scholar | Crossref
|2.
|Baumhammer, A , et al. Remodeling of alveolar bone. J Periodontol 1965;36:439–442.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline
|3.
|Beck, JD. Fluorine poisoning in a horse. J Am Vet Med Assoc 1946;109:59.
Google Scholar | Medline
|4.
|Buzalaf, MAR, Whitford, GM. Fluoride metabolism. In: Buzalaf, MAR , ed. Fluoride and the Oral Environment. (Monographs in Oral Science, Book 22). Krager, 2011;22:20–36.
Google Scholar | Crossref
|5.
|Choubisa, SL. Osteo-dental fluorosis in domestic horses and donkeys in Rajasthan, India. Fluoride 2010;43:5–12.
Google Scholar
|6.
|Choubisa, SL. Bovine calves as ideal bio-indicators for fluoridated drinking water and endemic osteo-dental fluorosis. Environ Monit Assess 2014;186:4493–4498.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline
|7.
|Choubisa, SL. A brief and critical review on hydrofluorosis in diverse species of domestic animals in India. Environ Geochem Health 2018;40:99–114.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline
|8.
|Krook, L , et al. Dental fluorosis in cattle. Cornell Vet 1983;3: 340–362.
Google Scholar
|9.
|Krook, LP, Justus, C. Fluoride poisoning of horses from artificially fluoridated drinking water. Fluoride 2006;39:3–10.
Google Scholar
|10.
|Lewis, LD . Minerals for horses. In: Equine Clinical Nutrition: Feeding and Care. Lea and Febiger, 1995:25–60.
Google Scholar
|11.
|Livesey, C, Payne, J. Diagnosis and investigation of fluorosis in livestock and horses. In Pract 2011;33:454–461.
Google Scholar | Crossref
|12.
|Luke, J. Fluoride deposition in the aged pineal gland. Caries Res 2001;35:125–128.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline | ISI
|13.
|Macicek, P, Krook, LP. Fluorosis in horses drinking artificially fluoridated water. Fluoride 2008;41:177–183.
Google Scholar
|14.
|National Research Council . Effects of Fluorides in Animals. Board on Agriculture and Renewable Resources, National Academy of Sciences, 1974.
Google Scholar
|15.
|Reddy, DR . Metabolism of fluoride. In: Reddy, DR , ed. Endemic Skeletal Fluorosis. Lambert Academic Publishing, 2016:13–30.
Google Scholar
|16.
|Roholm, K . Absorption, storage and excretion. In: Busck, A , ed. Fluorine Intoxication. HK Lewis, 1937:103–110.
Google Scholar
|17.
|Shearer, TR , et al. Bovine dental fluorosis: histologic and physical characteristics. Am J Vet Res 1978;39:587–602.
Google Scholar | Medline
|18.
|Shupe, JL, Olson, AE. Clinical aspects of fluorosis in horses. J Am Vet Med Assoc 1971;158:167–174.
Google Scholar | Medline
|19.
|Suttie, JW. Effects of fluoride on livestock. J Occup Med 1977;19:40–48.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline