Fermented foods are increasingly popular, with consumers perceiving fermentation as a mild process for preserving food with major health benefits. Mild though it may be, fermentation and the processes it involves still have a significant impact on the quantity and quality of nutrients in the final product. The content of some nutrients, like sucrose, decreases, while others are found in higher quantities (acetic acid, alcohol). While tea is known as a significant dietary source of fluorine, there are few reports on the impact of fermentation on the concentrations of that mineral.

Our study shows for the first time that infusions made from kombucha prepared with different types of teas are a source of fluoride. However, it has to be considered whether the concentration of this element is low, or if the introduction of infusions to diets can pose a risk of excessive fluorine intake. Fluoride concentrations in the teas used in the preparation of fermented beverages ranged from 0.44 to 0.7 mg/L, and in kombucha from 0.42 to 0.93 mg/L. The highest fluoride content was found in green tea and the kombucha made from it, and the lowest in white tea. These differences may be related to the technology of preparing these teas. White tea is tea that has undergone little oxidation (or subsequent fermentation). During the long drying process, the cell structure of the tea leaves remains intact and the leaves are not damaged in any way by twisting or curling them. It is possible that the absence of damage may reduce the release of fluoride into the brew, but this requires further research in this area. In all samples, an increase in fluoride content was observed on day 14 of fermentation compared to the original tea. White tea was the only exception, with a relatively stable fluoride content in the tea and kombucha made from it (Table 1). Statistically significant differences are presented in Table 1. The recommended dietary allowance (RDA) in reference to fluorine is 3 mg/day [21], so one glass of kombucha would cover the need for the element in 7.75%. Importantly, the bioavailability of fluoride from liquids is much higher than that from solid foods, additionally increasing exposure to the mineral [22].

Table 1 Fluoride content in Kombucha tea Full size table

Findings from our study regarding fluoride content in tea infusions are consistent with those of other authors. Buzalaf et al. [23] and Malinowska et al. [24] observed fluorine concentration at the range 1.21–3.56 mg/L and 0.57–3.53 mg/L, respectively. The study by Malinowska et al. [24] pointed to the following concentrations of fluoride: green tea 0.59–2.52 mg/L, green tea with additions 0.08–1.7 mg/L, oolong or Pu-ERH 0.39–2.85 mg/L, white tea 0.37–0.69 mg/L and herbal tea 0.02–0.14 mg/L. In turn, Gupta and Sandesh [25] determined fluoride content in black tea depending on the tea form: tea bags (1.67–2.67 mg/L), tea leaves (1.0–3.0 mg/L) and granulated tea (1.45–3.81 mg/L), and Maleki et al. [26] observed the level of this element in the range 0.75–3.29 mg/L in tea bags and 0.13–0.56 mg/L in leaves.

While numerous scientific reports confirm that tea is a major dietary source of fluoride, there has only been one study on the content of fluoride ions in kombucha [27]. However, the objective of that study was to develop a simple, fast and accurate method for determining the levels of ions, including fluoride ions, in tea infusions. The highest concentration in kombucha amounted to 3.2 mg/g [27]. There has also been a study measuring fluoride levels in traditional fermented alcoholic beverages (tella, tej, areki, shamita, borde and korefe). Fluoride concentrations ranged from 0.32 to 8.19 mg/L and depended on the type of beverage. As the potential contributing factors impacting on the variability in F– content in the beverages, the authors mentioned differences in the topographical location of the raw material; differences in the mineral content of the soil, water and atmosphere; variation in the application of agrochemicals and variations in the beverage brewing process. A significant correlation was identified between the fluoride content in the water used in the preparation of the beverages and that in the final product. Therefore, both the quality of the source material and that of the water used in the preparation of the beverage affect the final outcome. It is worth adding that the present study used distilled water, while tap water used in a domestic environment and in the food industry will provide an additional source of fluoride.

Some authors have clearly proved that, the longer the tea brewing time, the higher the fluoride content in the tea [3, 24, 26]. Our findings also support the conclusion that longer fermentation is related to higher fluoride concentrations in the beverage. Still, on day 7, the content of fluoride ions was lower than that in the source material, i.e. the tea infusion. This may be due to several factors, including fermentation time and changes of the chemical parameters in kombucha, such as the overall content of sugar, alcohol, acetic acid and pH value. Moreover, the processes initiated by the SCOBY lead to the production of significant amounts of phenolic compounds. It has been suggested that some of those compounds are insoluble and may settle down at the bottom of the vessel as suspended particles, and due to their binding properties, they may adsorb fluoride ions, resulting in a lower fluoride content in the beverage [28].

Kombucha fermentation is a combination of three pathways of fermentation, i.e. alcoholic, lactic and acetic acid production. Lactic acid bacteria (LAB) are responsible for breaking down glucose. The yeast present in the kombucha culture converts glucose to ethanol, releasing carbon dioxide. In our study, alcohol content ranged from 0 to 3.5%. On fermentation day 7, alcohol level was the highest (3–3.5%). There is also a strong correlation between alcohol and acetic acid content for black tea in 7 days of fermentation (r = 0.9819; p < 0.05). On day 14, alcohol content decreased slightly in all the tested samples (2–3%) (Table 2). In a study by Gaggìa et al., alcohol content on day 14 was higher and amounted to 5.83% in black tea and as little as 1.14% in rooibos [19]. These differences may be associated with ambient temperature and type and amount of sugar, as well as the SCOBY community composition. No significant correlations were noted between fluoride content and alcohol concentration, which may be attributed to the narrow range of values. However, there are reports confirming the relationship between alcohol content and the parameters [14, 29]. Higher fluoride levels were observed in alcoholic beverages containing < 10% ethanol, like beer and wine, and lower in alcoholic beverages with > 40% ethanol content, as in vodka (0.044–0.131 mg/L) [29]. Those concentrations were nevertheless much lower than those found in our study, which may be due to the fact that kombucha was made from tea, which is a major source of fluoride itself. A low ethanol content (< 10%) may additionally contribute to such a high fluoride content.

Table 2 The content of alcohol, sugar, pH and acidity in kombucha tea Full size table

The next step in the fermentation process involves the conversion of ethanol into acetic acid by bacteria of the genus Acetobacter [4, 5]. In this study, the pH value of the initial tea infusions was in the range 5.34–6.53. In kombucha, the parameter decreased significantly with fermentation time. No significant differences were observed in terms of pH value between beverages made from different types of tea (Table 2), which is consistent with the observations of other authors [30, 31]. The predominant acid found in kombucha is acetic acid, and its amount rises sharply in the course of fermentation [3, 5, 19, 31]. Acetic acid content was at its highest on day 14 of fermentation, amounting to respectively for green tea 914.74 mg/100 mL, white tea 913.22 mg/100 mL, red 907.10 mg/100 mL and black 908.30 mg/100 mL. These findings are consistent with other studies, where kombucha made with green and white tea was found to have the highest content of acetic acid [3, 5, 19, 31]. The amount of acetic acid increased with fermentation time, and consequently, the pH value decreased. This was accompanied by an increase in the amount of F– in the analysed samples. Abu-Bakr et al. [32] also observed that low pH and increased acid content significantly affected the release of fluoride ions into beverages. In the present study, a positive correlation was found between fluoride content and acetic acid, irrespective of fermentation time for green tea (r = 0.7742, p <v0.05) and white tea (r =v0.8390, p <v0.05). Studies confirm that fluoride absorption into tea leaves is affected by pH [23, 33]. The highest F uptake was observed at pH 5.5 and at pH 4.0, it was significantly lower [33]. Moreover, the chemical equilibrium of F– and HF and the availability of free fluoride ions depend on solution pH [33].

The sugar content in kombucha also changed over time and depended on the duration of the fermentation process. Refractometric determination of sugar content revealed the highest sucrose content in the initial tea infusions (11–10.75° Brix); with fermentation time, the amount decreased, reaching the lowest level on day 14 of fermentation (9.5–7.5° Brix). The initial increase in the content of reducing sugar may be attributed to the hydrolysis of sucrose to glucose and fructose by yeast. As fermentation progressed, sugar content dropped as it was used by yeast anaerobically to produce ethanol in the fermenting beverage [5, 19]. A strong correlation was observed between the decline in sugar content and fluoride concentration in kombucha, regardless of the day of fermentation for white tea (R = -0.8007, p < 0.05), for red tea (R = -0.5487, p < 0.05) and for green tea (R = -0.7499, p < 0.05). However, there are no studies confirming this relationship in food.