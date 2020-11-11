Abstract
Highlights
-
- Exercise alleviated fluoride-induced activation of microglia in hippocampus.
- Exercise altered the expressions of 670 genes in hippocampus of fluorosis mice.
- Neuroactive ligand-receptor interaction pathway involved in the regulation of exercise on neuro-fluorosis.
Fluorosis is a widespread endemic disease. Reports have shown that high fluoride causes the dysfunction of central nervous system (CNS) in animals. The neurotoxicity of fluoride may be related to the activation of microglia. Moreover, numerous studies have found that exercise facilitates the plasticity of structure and function in CNS, partly owing to the regulation of microglia activation. The present study was conducted to explore the effect of exercise on the microglial activation of hippocampus in fluorosis mice. One hundred adult female Institute of Cancer Research (ICR) mice were randomly divided into 4 groups: control group (group C, distilled water by gavage); exercise group (group E, distilled water by gavage and treadmill exercise); fluoride group [group F, 24 mg/kg sodium fluoride (NaF) by gavage]; fluoride plus exercise group (group F + E, 24 mg/kg NaF by gavage and treadmill exercise). After 8 weeks, hippocampal morphological structure, microglial activation and RNA transcriptome of mice in each group were evaluated by hematoxylin and eosin (HE) staining, Nissl staining, immunohistochemistry (IHC), quantitative real time PCR (QRT-PCR) and transcriptome sequencing. We discovered that the number of M1-type microglia in fluorosis-mice hippocampus was significantly increased when compared to group C; group F + E showed a decrease in the number of M1-type microglia with the comparison to group F. In addition, the hippocampal transcriptome analysis showed that 576 differential expression genes (DEG) were confirmed in group F, compared to group C, and 670 DEG were differently expressed in group F + E when compared to group F. Gene Ontology (GO) analysis showed that changed genes were implicated in regulation of transcription, DNA-templated, integral component of membrane and adenosine triphosphate (ATP) binding. Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) enrichment analysis of 670 DEG was helpful to find neuroactive ligand-receptor interaction pathway. In conclusion, these results indicate that treadmill running inhibits the excessive activation of microglia in hippocampus of the fluoride-toxic mice, accompanied with the alteration of neuroactive ligand-receptor interaction pathway.
Graphical abstract
*Original abstract online at https://doi.org/10.1016/j.scitotenv.2020.143376
-
-
Effects of perinatal fluoride exposure on the expressions of miR-124 and miR-132 in hippocampus of mouse pups.
Highlights Maternal fluoride exposure enhanced the expressions of miR-124 and miR-132 in hippocampus of mouse offspring. Fluoride-induced decrease in CREB in mouse hippocampus could result from up-regulation of miR-124. In the feedback loop, fluoride decreased MeCP2 and increased miR-132 in the hippocampus of offspring. To investigate the effects of perinatal fluoride
-
[Study of the mechanism of neurone apoptosis in rats from the chronic fluorosis].
Objective: Study the mechanism of action chronic fluorosis in neurones. Methods: Terminal deoxyribo-nucleotide transferase-mediated dUTP-biotin nick end labeling (TUNEL) and flow cytometry (FCM) were used to observe changes of apoptosis in cerebral cells in chronic fluorosis in rats. Results: TUNEL results show non-random expression of DAB positive stain apoptosis cells which appear
-
Effect of fluoride exposure on synaptic structure of brain areas related to learning-memory in mice.
SUMMARY: Learning-memory behavior was tested in mice on a Y-maze after they drank water containing different concentrations of sodium fluoride. Impairment of the structure of the Gray I synaptic interface in the CA3 area of the hippocampus was analyzed quantitatively by electron microscopy and a computer imaging processor. The main
-
Impact of early developmental fluoride exposure on the peripheral pain sensitivity in mice
Consumption of high concentration of fluoride in the drinking water would cause the fluorosis and chronic pain. Similar pain syndrome appeared in the patients in fluoride therapy of osteoporotic. The aim of the current study was to examine whether exposing immature mice to fluoride would modify the peripheral pain sensitivity
-
MiR-132, miR-204 and BDNF-TrkB signaling pathway may be involved in spatial learning and memory.
Highlights Spatial learning and memory of offspring rats were impaired after exposure to fluorine combined with aluminium(FA). Hippocampal miR-132 and miR-204 were increased after FA exposure. Hippocampal BDNF-TrkB signaling pathway was down-regulated after FA exposure. There were antagonistic effects between F and Al, with Al reducing the toxicity of F. Fluorine
Related Studies :
-
-
-
Fluoride's Effect on Fetal Brain
The human placenta does not prevent the passage of fluoride from a pregnant mother's bloodstream to the fetus. As a result, a fetus can be harmed by fluoride ingested pregnancy. Based on research from China, the fetal brain is one of the organs susceptible to fluoride poisoning. As highlighted by the excerpts
-
Fluoride Affects Learning & Memory in Animals
An association between elevated fluoride exposure and reduced intelligence has now been observed in 65 IQ studies. Although a link between fluoride and intelligence might initially seem surprising or random, it is actually consistent with a large body of animal research. This animal research includes the following 45 studies (out
-
NRC (2006): Fluoride's Neurotoxicity and Neurobehavioral Effects
The NRC's analysis on fluoride and the brain.
-
Fluoride & IQ: 67 Studies
As of May 2020, a total of 75 studies have investigated the relationship between fluoride and human intelligence. Of these investigations, 67 studies have found that elevated fluoride exposure is associated with reduced IQ in humans, while over 60 animal studies have found that fluoride exposure impairs the learning and/or
-
Fluoride's Direct Effects on Brain: Animal Studies
The possibility that fluoride ingestion may impair intelligence and other indices of neurological function is supported by a vast body of animal research, including over 40 studies that have investigated fluoride's effects on brain quality in animals. As discussed by the National Research Council, the studies have consistently demonstrated that fluoride, at widely varying concentrations, is toxic to the brain.
Related FAN Content :
-