CKD-Related Health Problems

Early Death

Adults with CKD are at a higher risk of early death compared to adults without CKD of the same age.

Heart Disease and Stroke

Having CKD increases the chances of also having heart disease and stroke.

Managing high blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol levels—all factors that increase the risk for heart disease and stroke—is very important for people with CKD.

Other Health Problems

As CKD worsens over time related health problems become more likely, including:

Anemia or low red blood cell count (can cause fatigue and weakness).

Low calcium levels and high phosphorus levels in the blood (can cause bone problems).

High potassium levels in the blood (can cause an irregular or abnormal heartbeat).

Loss of appetite or nausea.

Extra fluid in the body (can cause high blood pressure, swelling in the legs, or shortness of breath).

Infections or a weakened immune system.

Depression.

Kidney Failure

If kidney damage is severe and kidney function is very low, dialysis or a kidney transplant is needed for survival. Kidney failure treated with dialysis or a kidney transplant is called end-stage kidney disease (ESKD). Treatment may slow the decline in kidney function and delay kidney failure. However, not everyone with CKD develops ESKD, and in some cases ESKD develops even with treatment.

Facts About ESKD

In 2016, nearly 125,000 people in the United States started treatment for ESKD, and more than 726,000 (2 in every 1,000 people) were on dialysis or were living with a kidney transplant.

Every day, more than 240 people on dialysis die.

For every 2 women who develop ESKD, 3 men develop ESKD.

African Americans are about 3 times more likely than whites to develop ESKD.

For every 3 non-Hispanics who develop ESKD, 4 Hispanics develop ESKD.

In US adults aged 18 years or older, diabetes and high blood pressure are the main reported causes of ESKD.

In US children and adolescents younger than 18 years, polycystic kidney disease and glomerulonephritis (inflammation of the kidneys) are the main causes of ESKD.

Reported Causes of End-stage Kidney Disease

in the United States