Abstract
Highlights
- Fluorosilicic acid is the most used additive for water fluoridation.
- Dental fluorosis can be caused by fluorosilicic acid present in drinking water.
- DNA damage was caused by fluorosilicic acid in mesenchymal stem cells.
- Fluorosilicic acid altered bone mineralization in mesenchymal stem cells.
- DNA damage caused by fluorosilicic acid was attributed to oxidative stress.
Excess fluoride in water can produce changes in tooth enamel mineralization and lead to diseases such as dental or skeletal fluorosis. The present study aimed to assess the genotoxic effects, oxidative stress, and osteoblastic mineralization induced by fluorosilicic acid (FA) in murine bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells (BM-MSCs). BM-MSCs were isolated from the femurs and tibias of rats and cultured under standard conditions. Cells exposure occurred for 3, 7, 14, and 21 days to different concentrations of FA (0.6-9.6 mg/L). Cytotoxicity was observed in 14 and 21 days of exposure for all concentrations of FA (cell proliferation below 60 %), and for 3 and 7 days, in which the proliferation was above 80%. Alkaline comet assay results demonstrated significant increased damage at concentrations of 0.3-2.4 mg/L, and the micronucleus test showed increased rates for micronucleus (1.2-2.4 mg/L) and nuclear buds (NBUDs) (0.3-2.4 mg/L) (P < 0.05/Dunnett’s test). An alkaline comet assay modified by repair endonuclease (FPG) was used to detect oxidized nucleobases, which occurred at 0.6 mg/L. The oxidative stress was evaluated by lipid peroxidation (TBARS) and antioxidant activity (TAC). Only lipid peroxidation was increased at concentrations of 0.6 mg/L and 1.2 mg/L (P < 0.001/Tukey’s test). The osteogenesis process determined the level of extracellular matrix mineralization. The mean concentration of Alizarin red increased significantly in 14 days at the 0.6 mg/L concentration group (P < 0.05/Tukey’s test) compared to the control group, and a significant difference between the groups regarding the activity of alkaline phosphatase (ALP) was observed. Unlike other studies, our results indicated that FA in BM-MSCs at concentrations used in drinking water induced genotoxicity, oxidative stress, and acceleration of bone mineralization.
Role of endoplasmic reticulum stress in aberrant activation of fluoride-treated osteoblasts
The aberrant activation of osteoblasts in the early stage is one of the critical steps during the pathogenesis of skeletal fluorosis. The endoplasmic reticulum (ER) stresses and unfolded protein response (UPR) are initiated to alleviate the accumulation of unfolded proteins against cell injury. The previous researches had demonstrated that fluoride
Sodium fluoride induced skeletal muscle changes: Degradation of proteins and signaling mechanism.
Highlights Sodium fluoride at low concentrations causes excessive proliferation of C2C12 myoblasts. Sodium fluoride causes production ROS and inflammatory cytokines in myoblasts and differentiating myotubes. Sodium fluoride at low concentrations causes hypertrophy of the differentiating myoblasts and activates PI3K/AKT signaling pathway. Ubiquitin-proteasome pathway plays a major role in sodium
Role of oxidative stress in osteoblasts exposed to sodium fluoride
We investigated the relationship between oxidative stress and osteoblasts viability in osteoblasts exposed to various concentrations of fluoride in this study. Primary calvarial osteoblasts from neonatal Kunming mice were cultured and subcultured to the third generation. Osteoblasts were incubated with sodium fluoride (0, 0.5, 1, 2, 4, 8, 12, and
The toxic effect of fluoride on MG-63 osteoblast cells is also dependent on the production of nitric oxide
Some soda-lime-phospho-silicate glasses, such as Hench's Bioglass(®) 45S5, form bone-like apatite on their surface when bound to living bone. To improve their osteointegration for clinical purposes, the fluoride insertion in their structure has been proposed, but we recently showed that fluoride causes oxidative damage in human MG-63 osteoblasts, via inhibition
Sodium fluoride suppress proliferation and induce apoptosis through decreased insulin-like growth factor-I expression and oxidative stress in primary cultured mouse osteoblasts
It has been reported that sodium fluoride suppressed proliferation and induced apoptosis in osteoblasts. However, the details about the mechanism at work in bone metabolism are limited. In this study, we further investigated the mechanisms of NaF on proliferation and apoptosis in the primary cultured mouse osteoblasts, which were exposed
Fluoride & Oxidative Stress
A vast body of research demonstrates that fluoride exposure increases oxidative stress. Based on this research, it is believed that fluoride-induced oxidative stress is a key mechanism underlying the various toxic effects associated with fluoride exposure. It is also well established that fluoride's toxic effects can be ameliorated by exposure
Nutrient Deficiencies Enhance Fluoride Toxicity
It has been known since the 1930s that poor nutrition enhances the toxicity of fluoride. As discussed below, nutrient deficiencies have been specifically linked to increased susceptibility to fluoride-induced tooth damage (dental fluorosis), bone damage (osteomalacia), neurotoxicity (reduced intelligence), and mutagenicity. The nutrients of primary importance appear to be calcium,
Fluoride & Osteocytes
The osteocyte is a type of bone cell which is increasingly believed to play an important role in repairing defects that arise in bone, thereby maintaining the bone’s structural integrity. Because osteocytes are engulfed in fluoride-rich bone mineral and help resorb the bone as part of the remodeling process, they
Skeletal Fluorosis: The Misdiagnosis Problem
It is a virtual certainty that there are individuals in the general population unknowingly suffering from some form of skeletal fluorosis as a result of a doctor's failure to consider fluoride as a cause of their symptoms. Proof that this is the case can be found in the following case reports of skeletal fluorosis written by doctors in the U.S. and other western countries. As can be seen, a consistent feature of these reports is that fluorosis patients--even those with crippling skeletal fluorosis--are misdiagnosed for years by multiple teams of doctors who routinely fail to consider fluoride as a possible cause of their disease.
Fluoride & Osteoclasts
It is well established that fluoride exposure can increase bone formation by increasing the proliferation of osteoblasts. Less clear is fluoride's impact on bone resorption and the cells (osteoclasts) that resorb bone. Many have assumed that fluoride's main effect on bone resorption and osteoclasts is an inhibitory one (i.e., less
