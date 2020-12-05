Abstract
Highlights
- Chronic fluorosis decreased learning and memory of rats and induced neurotoxicity.
- Thirteen corresponding DEGs and DAPs (cor-DEGs-DAPs) were identified.
- Most of cor-DEGs-DAPs were related to neurodegenerative changes and oxidative stress response
- The neurotoxicity by high fluoride involved in the changes in cholinergic pathway and oxidative stress.
Background
To reveal the underling molecular mechanism in brain damage induced by chronic fluorosis, the neurotoxicity and its correlation were investigated by transcriptomics and proteomics.
Methods
Sprague-Dawley rats were treated with fluoride at different concentrations (0, 5, 50 and 100?ppm, prepared by NaF) for 3 months. Spatial learning and memory were evaluated by Morris water maze test; neuronal morphological change in the hippocampus was observed using Nissl staining; and the level of oxidative stress including reactive oxygen species (ROS), malondialdehyde (MDA) and superoxide dismutase (SOD) were detected by biological methods. The high-throughput transcriptome sequencing (RNA-Seq) and tandem mass tag (TMT) proteomic sequencing were performed to detect the expression of differentially expressed genes and proteins, respectively.
Results
The results showed that compared with control group, rats exposed to high-dose fluoride exhibited declined abilities of learning and memory, decreased SOD activity and increased ROS and MDA levels, with lighter colored Nissl bodies. A total of 28 important differentially expressed genes (DEGs) were screened out by transcriptomics. Then, functional enrichment analyses showed that upregulated proteins enriched in cellular transport, while downregulated proteins enriched in synapse-related pathways. Thirteen corresponding DEGs and DAPs (cor-DEGs-DAPs) were identified by differential expressions selected with positively correlated genes/proteins, most of which were related to neurodegenerative changes and oxidative stress response.
Conclusion
These results provide new omics evidence that rats chronically exposed to high-dose fluoride can induce neurotoxicity in the brains through changes in the cholinergic pathway and oxidative stress.
*Original abstract online at https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0946672X20302534?via%3Dihub
Alterations in the memory of rat offspring exposed to low levels of fluoride during gestation and lactation: Involvement of the a7 nicotinic receptor and oxidative stress.
Daily exposure to fluoride (F) depends mainly on the intake of this element with drinking water. When administered during gestation and lactation, F has been associated with cognitive deficits in the offspring. However, the mechanisms underlying the neurotoxicity of F remain obscure. In the current study, we investigated the effects
The analog of Ginkgo biloba extract 761 is a protective factor of cognitive impairment induced by chronic fluorosis.
Ginkgo biloba extract EGb761 is widely used to treat patients with learning and memory impairment in Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease in China. However, it is not yet clear whether the analog of EGb761 (EGb) has a protective effect on the learning and memory damage induced by chronic fluorosis. In
A correlation between serum vitamin, acetylcholinesterase activity and IQ in children with excessive endemic fluoride exposure in Rajasthan, India
Fluoride is widely distributed in nature and a direct source of adverse health effects in human populations. Fluoride poisoning attributed by long-term exposure to high levels of fluoride [is] called fluorosis. The present study was carried out among 9-14 years old school children of Dausa district, Rajasthan India. The subjects
Melatonin ameliorates fluoride induced neurotoxicity in young rats: an in vivo evidence
Objective: Developing brain is highly vulnerable to environmental toxins. Recently, fluoride was declared as a developmental neurotoxin and heralded search for natural neuroprotectant. In the present study, we have evaluated the neuroprotective and anti-inflammatory efficacy of melatonin in fluoride induced neurotoxicity. Methods: Animals were divided into following groups; the first group
Neuroprotective influence of taurine on fluoride-induced biochemical and behavioral deficits in rats
Epidemiological and experimental studies have demonstrated that excessive exposure to fluoride induced neurodevelopmental toxicity both in humans and animals. Taurine is a free intracellular B-amino acid with antioxidant and neuroprotective properties. The present study investigated the neuroprotective mechanism of taurine by evaluating the biochemical and behavioral characteristics in rats exposed
