- Exposure to high-levels of fluoride causes reproductive toxicity in humans.
- Increased testes toxicity and inflammation were seen in a mouse model of fluorosis.
- The NaF-mediated testes toxicity and inflammation were absent in IL-17A -/- mice.
- In Leydig cells IL-17A and/or NaF increased apoptosis and decreased testosterone.
- Il-17A appears to mediate the effect of NaF and Leydig cells may be the target.
The reproductive toxicity of fluoride (F) has been verified by various epidemiological and experimental studies. Our previous work suggested that the interleukin 17A (IL-17A) is involved in the testicular damage induced by excessive F exposure. In this study, we further investigated the role of IL-17A in F-induced testicular injury. Wild type (WT) and IL-17A knockout (IL-17A-/-) mice were exposed to 0, 25, 50, or 100 mg/L sodium fluoride (NaF) for 90 days. We found that exposure to excessive F levels caused testicular damage, decreased semen quality, negatively affected testicular morphology, and increased the inflammatory response. Specifically, excessive F intake increased the expression levels of IL-17A in the testis and increased the protein levels of Act1, NF-kB, IL-17R, C/EBP-a, and TRAF6 in the IL-17A signaling pathway. The increase in IL-17A expression corresponded to increases expression of IL-17R, IL-6, IL-23, IL-1B, TGF-B and TNF-a as assessed by RT-PCR and ELISA assays. Remarkably, IL-17A knockout in mice ameliorated the effects of F on testicular damage, semen quality, testicular morphology, and the immune response. Additionally, we found the in vitro exposure of Leydig cells to NaF and recombinant IL-17A led to abnormal apoptosis and a decrease in testosterone secretion. Our findings prove that IL-17A plays a key role in the exacerbation of testicular injuries in F-exposed mice, and that IL-17A deficiency can alleviate F-induced injury by inhibiting the immune response and apoptosis in the testis. These data suggest that targeting IL-17A may be a useful therapeutic strategy for treating F-mediated toxicity in the testis.
Model of influence of IL-17A for fluoride-induced testis injury by boosting immune response in testis and apoptosis of Leydig cells. IL-17A and its signaling pathway might be involved in the regulation of testicular damage in fluorosis animals and the deletion of IL-17A could abrogate the lesion of testicular fluorosis, including the testicular morphology, semen quality and the ability of testosterone secretion. Additionally, excessive F intake may evoke immune response in testis and apoptosis of Leydig cells. Therefore, we concluded that Therefore, we concluded that IL-17A deficiency alleviate fluoride-induced injury by inhibiting immune response and apoptosis in testis.
Toxic effects of sodium fluoride on reproductive function in male mice
To investigate the effects and possible mechanisms of the action of fluoride on testis cell cycle and cell apoptosis in male mice, sexually mature male Kunming mice were exposed to 50, 100, 200, and 300 mg NaF/L in their drinking water for 8 weeks. At the end of the exposure
Fluoride Compromises Testicular Redox Sensor, Gap Junction Protein, and Metabolic Status: Amelioration by Melatonin.
The excess fluoride intake has been shown to adversely affect male reproductive health. The aim of the present study was to investigate the key mechanism underlying fluoride-induced testicular dysfunction and the role of melatonin as a modulator of testicular metabolic, oxidative, and inflammatory load. The present results indicated that sodium
Vitamin E and Lycopene Reduce Coal Burning Fluorosis-induced Spermatogenic Cell Apoptosis via Oxidative Stress-mediated JNK and ERK Signaling Pathways.
Although fluoride has been widely used in toothpaste, mouthwash, and drinking water to prevent dental caries, the excessive intake of fluoride can cause fluorosis which is associated with dental, skeletal, and soft tissue fluorosis. Recent evidences have drawn the attention to its adverse effects on male reproductive system that include
Cell cycle arrest and gene expression profiling of testis in mice exposed to fluoride
Exposure to fluoride results in low reproductive capacity; however, the mechanism underlying the impact of fluoride on male [re]productive system still remains obscure. To assess the potential toxicity in testis of mice administrated with fluoride, global genome microarray and real-time PCR were performed to detect and identify the altered transcriptions.
Positive PCNA and Ki-67 Expression in the Testis Correlates with Spermatogenesis Dysfunction in Fluoride-Treated Rats.
The present study aimed to evaluate the effect of fluoride (F) on spermatogenesis in male rats. F- at 50 and 100 mg/L was administered for 70 days, after which the testicular and epididymis tissues were collected to observe the histopathological structure under a light microscope. The ultrastructure of the testis and sperm
Fluoride's Effect on Male Reproductive System: Animal Studies
Over 60 studies on animals (including rats, mice, roosters, and rabbits) have found that fluoride adversely impacts the male reproductive system. These studies have repeatedly found the following effects: (1) decreases in testosterone levels; (2) reduced sperm motility; (3) altered sperm morphology; (4) reduced sperm quantity; (5) increased oxidative stress; (6) and reduced capacity to breed.
Fluoride's Effect on the Male Reproductive System -- In Vitro Studies
Carefully controlled in vitro studies have found that direct exposure of fluoride to the testes or semen inhibits testosterone production and damages sperm. While researchers have known since the 1930s that mega concentrations of fluoride can completely (but reversibly) immobilize sperm, it was not until the 1970s and 1980s that researchers found that relatively modest concentrations of fluoride could cause damage prior to complete immobilization.
Fluoride's Effect on Male Reproductive System -- The "Sprando/Collins" Anomaly
In contrast to the findings of over 60 animal studies from other research teams, a series of studies by FDA researchers Sprando & Collins reported virtually no evidence of reproductive toxicity among animals treated with very high levels of fluoride exposure. The reasons for this discrepancy remains unclear. Excerpts from Sprando/Collins' Studies: "This study
Fluoride's Effect on Male Reproductive System - Human Studies
Consistent with in vitro and animal research, studies of human populations have reported associations between fluoride exposure and damage to the male reproductive system. Most notably, a scientist at the Food & Drug Administration reported in 1994 that populations in the United States with more than 3 ppm fluoride in their water had lower "total fertility rates" than populations with lower fluoride levels.
