The reproductive toxicity of fluoride (F) has been verified by various epidemiological and experimental studies. Our previous work suggested that the interleukin 17A (IL-17A) is involved in the testicular damage induced by excessive F exposure. In this study, we further investigated the role of IL-17A in F-induced testicular injury. Wild type (WT) and IL-17A knockout (IL-17A-/-) mice were exposed to 0, 25, 50, or 100 mg/L sodium fluoride (NaF) for 90 days. We found that exposure to excessive F levels caused testicular damage, decreased semen quality, negatively affected testicular morphology, and increased the inflammatory response. Specifically, excessive F intake increased the expression levels of IL-17A in the testis and increased the protein levels of Act1, NF-kB, IL-17R, C/EBP-a, and TRAF6 in the IL-17A signaling pathway. The increase in IL-17A expression corresponded to increases expression of IL-17R, IL-6, IL-23, IL-1B, TGF-B and TNF-a as assessed by RT-PCR and ELISA assays. Remarkably, IL-17A knockout in mice ameliorated the effects of F on testicular damage, semen quality, testicular morphology, and the immune response. Additionally, we found the in vitro exposure of Leydig cells to NaF and recombinant IL-17A led to abnormal apoptosis and a decrease in testosterone secretion. Our findings prove that IL-17A plays a key role in the exacerbation of testicular injuries in F-exposed mice, and that IL-17A deficiency can alleviate F-induced injury by inhibiting the immune response and apoptosis in the testis. These data suggest that targeting IL-17A may be a useful therapeutic strategy for treating F-mediated toxicity in the testis.