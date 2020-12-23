The objective of this study was to compare fluoride levels in commercially available black tea, green tea, and matcha tea. Tea samples were purchased from a local supermarket in the United States and prepared according to the manufacturer’s directions to mimic consumer activity. The selected products included 3 black teas (Bigelow Earl Grey, Twinings of London Lady Grey, and Lipton), 2 green teas (Bigelow and Lipton), and 3 matcha teas (Mighty Leaf, Celestial Seasonings, and Matcha Love). For all products except Mighty Leaf and Matcha Love, 250 mL of deionized water (DIW) was heated to boiling. One tea bag was added and stirred for 2 minutes. For Mighty Leaf matcha, 300 mL of DIW was used, but the sample was otherwise prepared as previously described. Matcha Love was prepared by stirring 0.5 tsp of green tea powder for 2 minutes in 30 mL of DIW heated to boiling. A 10-mL aliquot was taken from each tea group and from DIW alone (control) and combined with 10 mL of total ionic strength adjustment buffer (TISAB II) before it was measured with a combination fluoride electrode and pH/ion meter. The sample size was 5 separately prepared and independently measured tea servings per group. Fluoride concentrations were calculated from a calibration curve constructed from appropriate fluoride standards and then statistically analyzed using analysis of variance followed by the Student-Newman-Keuls post hoc test (a = 0.05). The DIW control group had negligible fluoride content. All tested tea samples contained fluoride in amounts ranging from 0.521 to 6.082 mg/L. The mean concentration differed significantly among brands and types of tea. Matcha green tea powder had the highest concentration of fluoride. Most teas contain a higher fluoride concentration than optimally fluoridated water (0.7 mg/L). Dental healthcare professionals should consider this information when advising caries prevention regimens for patients and determining the potential for dental or skeletal fluorosis in at-risk patients.