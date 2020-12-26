Abstract

Purpose The most common source of fluoride is from drinking water. Research comparing fluoride levels in maternal and cord blood have proved that fluoride crosses the placenta. But these results have not been correlated with the source of fluoride.

Objective Firstly, to assess and compare the fluoride concentrations in urine, serum and cord blood of pregnant women consuming low/optimum and high fluoride concentrations in drinking water. Secondly, application of the linear regression analysis model equation for the prediction of fluoride concentration in urine, maternal serum and cord blood of pregnant women.

Methods Based on the fluoride concentration in drinking water the subjects were divided into low/optimum and high fluoride groups. Each group consisted of 90 pregnant women. They were enrolled approximately one month prior to the due date. Fluoride was measured in their drinking water, urine, maternal serum, and cord blood.

Results The low/optimum fluoride concentration in drinking water as compared to urine, serum and cord blood correlated significantly (r = 0.458, 0.529, 0.473). The strength of the correlation was found to be high in high fluoride group when compared to low/optimum fluoride group (r = 0.868, 0.943, 0.695). The B values in urine, maternal serum and cord blood in low/optimum group was 0.247, 0.025, 0.017 respectively and in high fluoride group 0.773, 0.080, 0.060 respectively.

Conclusion As the fluoride concentration increases more than 1?ppm in drinking water the transfer of fluoride through urine, maternal serum and cord blood also increases. Linear regression analysis also displayed similar results. *Original abstract and full-text article online at https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2213398420302554