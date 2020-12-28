Abstract
Fluoride, widely presented in drinking water and tea, may be detrimental or beneficial to the human health, depending on its dosages ingested. However, the relationship of different dosages of fluoride and gut microbiota is still unclear. In this work, the fermentation model using fecal samples provided by four volunteers was used to evaluate the effects of different dosages of fluoride (1, 2, 10 and 15 mg/L) on the gut microbiota in vitro. The result showed low dosages of fluoride (1 and 2 mg/L) had limited effect on the structure and functional Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) pathway of gut microbiota. Furthermore, the low dosage of fluoride could promote the growth of beneficial gut microbiota, including Faecalibacterium and Lactobacillus. Whereas, the high dosage of fluoride (10 and 15 mg/L) significantly changed the composition and functional KEGG pathway of gut microbiota. Moreover, the high dosage of fluoride could also reduce the beneficial gut microbiota, including Faecalibacterium and Phascolarctobacterium, and increase the harmful bacterium including Proteobacteria and Enterobacteriaceae. Both low and high dosages of fluoride showed limited effect on the productions of short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs). Thus, the beneficial or detrimental fluoride to gut microbiota depends on its dosages. The fluoride is expected to serve as a food additive in suitable dosage to improve human health through modulation of the gut microbiota. Moreover, more attention should be paid to toxicity of fluoride with high dosage to gut microbiota.
Ethanol and age enhances fluoride toxicity through oxidative stress and mitochondrial dysfunctions in rat intestine
Fluoride toxicity and alcohol abuse are the two serious public health problems in many parts of the world. The current study was an attempt to investigate the effect of alcohol administration and age on fluoride toxicity in rat intestine. Six and 18 months old female Sprague Dawley rats were exposed
Intestinal effects of sodium fluoride in swiss albino mice
Adult Swiss Albino mice (6-7 weeks old) were treated with sodium fluoride (NaF) until autopsy. The organo-somatic index, histology and biochemistry of the intestines were observed at commencement of treatment and on the 7th, 15th and 30th day. The crypt cells exhibited cytoplasmic degranulation and vacuolation. Hydropic degeneration in lamina
Allergy to fluoride
Six children and one adult exhibited various allergic reactions after the use of toothpaste and vitamin preparations containing fluoride. The following conditions were encountered: Urticaria, exfoliative dermatitis, atopic dermatitis, stomatitis, gastro-intestinal and respiratory allergy.
Skeletal fluorosis: an unusual metabolic bone complication for HPN patients
Rationale: Prevalence and pathophysiology of HPN-associated metabolic bone disease (MBD) xe patially unknown. Therefore, we began a systematic review of 0ur patients in order to increase our knowledge in this paticular field. Here, we report two cases of skeletal fluorosis, an unusual HPN-related bone abnormality. Method: Until now, 12 patients (6
Early diagnosis and classification of professional fluorosis
On the basis of evaluating the clinical course and supplementary method of examination carried out in 132 patients suffering of professional fluorosis and in 200 workers in the premorbid state the author proposes criteria of early diagnosis. Considering Zislin's classification of professional fluorosis, literature data and own findings the author
Side Effects from Fluoride Gels: Gastric Distress
Gastric distress -- including nausea, pain, and vomiting -- is one the most common side effects from professional application of "fluoride gels" at the dentist. Patients receiving fluoride gels can swallow more than 20 mg of fluoride from a single treatment -- doses that far exceed the doses that can
Fluoride-Induced Damage to Gastric Mucosa in Human Clinical Trials
When fluoride has been used (at doses of 18-34 mg/day) as an experimental treatment for osteoporosis, gastric pain is one of the two main side effects consistently encountered. To better understand how fluoride causes this effect, researchers have sought to determine how fluoride affects the tissue that lines the gastrointestinal tract. In a
Fluoride-Induced Gastric Symptoms in Human Clinical Trials
In studies where fluoride has been used (at doses of 18-34 mg/day) as an experimental drug for the treatment of osteoporosis, gastrointestinal disturbances are one of the two main side effects consistently encountered. The following are some of the accounts from the published literature: "The use of fluoride in the prophylaxis or
Fluoride & Gastrointestinal System: The Importance of Fluoride Concentration in Stomach
The following is an excerpt from the National Research Council's (2006) review of fluoride toxicity: "It is important to realize that GI effects depend more on the net concentration of the aqueous solution of fluoride in the stomach than on the total fluoride dose in the fluid or solid ingested. The
Gastrointestinal Problems Among Individuals with Skeletal Fluorosis
Humans suffering from skeletal fluorosis are known to suffer from an increased occurrence of gastrointestinal disorders. When fluoride intake is reduced, these gastrointestinal problems are among the first symptoms to disappear. The following are some of the studies that have examined this issue: "It is clear from the observations presented in this article
