Fluoride, widely presented in drinking water and tea, may be detrimental or beneficial to the human health, depending on its dosages ingested. However, the relationship of different dosages of fluoride and gut microbiota is still unclear. In this work, the fermentation model using fecal samples provided by four volunteers was used to evaluate the effects of different dosages of fluoride (1, 2, 10 and 15 mg/L) on the gut microbiota in vitro. The result showed low dosages of fluoride (1 and 2 mg/L) had limited effect on the structure and functional Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) pathway of gut microbiota. Furthermore, the low dosage of fluoride could promote the growth of beneficial gut microbiota, including Faecalibacterium and Lactobacillus. Whereas, the high dosage of fluoride (10 and 15 mg/L) significantly changed the composition and functional KEGG pathway of gut microbiota. Moreover, the high dosage of fluoride could also reduce the beneficial gut microbiota, including Faecalibacterium and Phascolarctobacterium, and increase the harmful bacterium including Proteobacteria and Enterobacteriaceae. Both low and high dosages of fluoride showed limited effect on the productions of short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs). Thus, the beneficial or detrimental fluoride to gut microbiota depends on its dosages. The fluoride is expected to serve as a food additive in suitable dosage to improve human health through modulation of the gut microbiota. Moreover, more attention should be paid to toxicity of fluoride with high dosage to gut microbiota.

