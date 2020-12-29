Despite their differences in physicochemical properties, both uranium (U) and fluoride (F) are nephrotoxicants at high doses but their adverse effects at low doses are still the subject of debate.

Methods

This study aims to improve the knowledge of the biological mechanisms involved through an adaptive response model of C57BL/6 J mice chronically exposed to low priming doses of U (0, 10, 20 and 40 mg/L) or F (0, 15, 30 and 50 mg/L) and then challenged with acute exposure of 5 mg/kg U or 7.5 mg/kg NaF.

Results