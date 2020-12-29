Abstract
Highlights
- Uranium and fluoride induce an adaptive response in mice exposed chronically.
- Apoptosis regulation is involved in uranium-induced adaptive response.
- Inflammatory control is involved in fluoride-induced adaptive response.
- Uranium induces UPR and autophagy in the kidney.
- Fluoride induces UPR in the kidney.
Background
Despite their differences in physicochemical properties, both uranium (U) and fluoride (F) are nephrotoxicants at high doses but their adverse effects at low doses are still the subject of debate.
Methods
This study aims to improve the knowledge of the biological mechanisms involved through an adaptive response model of C57BL/6 J mice chronically exposed to low priming doses of U (0, 10, 20 and 40 mg/L) or F (0, 15, 30 and 50 mg/L) and then challenged with acute exposure of 5 mg/kg U or 7.5 mg/kg NaF.
Results
We showed that an adaptive response occurred with priming exposures to 20 mg/L U and 50 mg/L F, with decreased levels of the biomarkers KIM-1 and CLU compared to those in animals that received the challenge dose only (positive control). The adaptive mechanisms involved a decrease in caspase 3/7 activities in animals exposed to 20 mg/L U and a decrease in in situ VCAM expression in mice exposed to 50 mg/L F. However, autophagy and the UPR were induced independently of priming exposure to U or F and could not be identified as adaptive mechanisms to U or F.
Conclusion
Taken together, these results allow us to identify renal adaptive responses to U and F at doses of 20 and 50 mg/L, probably through decrease apoptosis and inflammatory cell recruitment.
Graphical abstract
Abbreviations
Keywords
*Original abstract online at https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0946672X2030273X?via%3Dihub
Effect of sodium fluoride on catecholamine concentrations in tissues from developing rats.
Catecholamine concentrations were determined in newborn rats treated with large doses of sodium fluoride (10 mg/kg) for varying periods of time. When fluoride treatment was started on day 5 after birth and continued daily to day 35 of life, decreased catecholamine concentrations were observed in the heart, kidney and liver.
The effect of sodium fluoride at prophylactic and toxic doses on renal structure and function in the isolated perfused rat kidney
To assess the renal effects of fluoride, isolated rat kidneys were perfused in single pass mode for 120 min. Five, 15 and 50, as well as 150, 500 and 1500 mumol NaF were administered 60, 80 and 100 min after starting the perfusion, respectively. Kidneys were perfused with constant pressure
Transcriptome analysis supports viral infection and fluoride toxicity as contributors to chronic kidney disease of unknown etiology (CKDu) in Sri Lanka.
Purpose: Chronic kidney disease of unknown etiology (CKDu), having epidemic characteristics, is being diagnosed increasingly in certain tropical regions of the world, mainly Latin America and Sri Lanka. They have been observed primarily in farming communities and current hypotheses point toward many environmental and occupational triggers. CKDu does not have common
Cytochemical response of kidney, liver and nervous system of fluoride ions in drinking water
Morphological and cytochemical studies on the squirrel monkey have been made after maintaining the sujects on pure distilled water and fluoridated distilled water for 18 months with the objective of determining the effect of fluoride on the activity of some hydrolytic and oxidative enzymes in the kidney, liver and nervous
Strong acute toxicity, severe hepatic damage, renal injury and abnormal serum electrolytes after intravenous administration of cadmium fluoride in rats
Cadmium fluoride (CdF) is commonly used as an insulator for ulta high speed mass telecommunications equipment, and there is a considerable risk that industrial workers will inhale CdF particles. Despite the possibility that acute exposure can cause harmful systemic effects, there are no studies to date that address the health
Related Studies :
