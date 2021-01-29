Gastrointestinal signs and symptoms are the first signs of toxicity due to exposure to fluoride (F). This suggests the possibility that lower levels of subchronic F exposure may affect the gut. The aim of this study was to evaluate changes in the morphology, proteome and microbiome of the ileum of rats, after subchronic exposure to F. Male rats ingested water with 0, 10, or 50 mgF/L for thirty days. Treatment with F, regardless of the dose, significantly decreased the density of HuC/D-IR neurons, whereas CGRP-IR and SP-IR varicosities were significantly increased compared to the control group. Increased VIP-IR varicosities were significantly increased only in the group treated with 50 mgF/L. A significant increase in thickness of the tunica muscularis, as well as in the total thickness of the ileum wall was observed at both F doses when compared to controls. In proteomics analysis, myosin isoforms were increased, and Gastrotopin was decreased in F-exposed mice. In the microbiome metagenomics analysis, Class Clostridia was significantly reduced upon exposure to 10 mgF/L. At the higher F dose of 50 mg/L, genus Ureaplasma was significantly reduced in comparison with controls. Morphological and proteomics alterations induced by F were marked by changes associated with inflammation, and alterations in the gut microbiome. Further studies are needed to determine whether F exposure increases inflammation with secondary effects of the gut microbiome, and/or whether primary effects of F on the gut microbiome enhance changes associated with inflammation.