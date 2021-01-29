Abstract
Highlights
-
- Fluoridated water increases the thickness of the ileum wall.
- Fluoridated water increases CGRP-IR and SP-IR varicosities in the ileum.
- Proteomic changes induced by fluoride have similarity with Crohn’s disease.
- Microbiomic changes induced by fluoride are associated with inflammation.
Abstract
Gastrointestinal signs and symptoms are the first signs of toxicity due to exposure to fluoride (F). This suggests the possibility that lower levels of subchronic F exposure may affect the gut. The aim of this study was to evaluate changes in the morphology, proteome and microbiome of the ileum of rats, after subchronic exposure to F. Male rats ingested water with 0, 10, or 50 mgF/L for thirty days. Treatment with F, regardless of the dose, significantly decreased the density of HuC/D-IR neurons, whereas CGRP-IR and SP-IR varicosities were significantly increased compared to the control group. Increased VIP-IR varicosities were significantly increased only in the group treated with 50 mgF/L. A significant increase in thickness of the tunica muscularis, as well as in the total thickness of the ileum wall was observed at both F doses when compared to controls. In proteomics analysis, myosin isoforms were increased, and Gastrotopin was decreased in F-exposed mice. In the microbiome metagenomics analysis, Class Clostridia was significantly reduced upon exposure to 10 mgF/L. At the higher F dose of 50 mg/L, genus Ureaplasma was significantly reduced in comparison with controls. Morphological and proteomics alterations induced by F were marked by changes associated with inflammation, and alterations in the gut microbiome. Further studies are needed to determine whether F exposure increases inflammation with secondary effects of the gut microbiome, and/or whether primary effects of F on the gut microbiome enhance changes associated with inflammation.
Graphical abstract
*Original article online at https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0045653521000771?via%3Dihub
-
-
Chronic fluoride toxicity: a scanning electron microscopic study of duodenal mucosa
The effects of chronic fluoride toxicity on duodenal mucosa of rabbits were investigated using scanning electronmicroscope on materials obtained from rabbits subjected to oral administration of sodium fluoride at the dose of 10 mg/kg body weight per day for a period of 24 months. Significant morphological abnormalities were observed in
-
Haematological changes in fluorotic adults and children in fluoride endemic regions of Gaya district, Bihar, India.
Groundwater used for drinking and cooking was analysed for fluoride (F), and health surveys were conducted in Bodh Gaya, Amas and Bankebazaar blocks of the Gaya district, Bihar, India. Amas and Bankebazaar blocks were F endemic areas with mean F = 2.36 ± 0.23 mg/L (N = 27). Bodh Gaya was considered as control area with
-
Prevalence of endemic fluorosis with gastrointestinal manifestations in people living in some North-Indian villages
Numerous reports on epidemiological surveys of skeletal and dental fluorosis exist, but information is quite limited on non-skeletal manifestations of fluoride toxicity. The present study was conducted to assess the prevalence and severity of non-skeletal manifestations, especially gastrointestinal disturbances, in an area o skeletal and dental fluorosis. The subjects, numbering 1958
-
Alteration in gastric secretion of rats administered NaF
The effects of sodium-fluoride (7681494) on gastric secretion were studied in rats. Male albino-rats were administered 25 milligrams per kilogram sodium-fluoride in their drinking water for 60 days. Selected rats were killed after 7, 15, 30, and 60 days, and stomachs were dissected out, the gastric juice collected, and the
-
Tissue response of gastric mucosa after ingestion of fluoride
Fluoride has been used successfully to prevent dental caries and has also been used to treat osteoporosis. Doses of sodium fluoride of about 50 mg a day have long term beneficial effects on the mineral content of bone and the incidence of fracture. (1) These doses, however, have resulted in
Related Studies :
-
-
-
Fluoride-Induced Gastric Symptoms in Human Clinical Trials
In studies where fluoride has been used (at doses of 18-34 mg/day) as an experimental drug for the treatment of osteoporosis, gastrointestinal disturbances are one of the two main side effects consistently encountered. The following are some of the accounts from the published literature: "The use of fluoride in the prophylaxis or
-
Gastrointestinal Problems Among Individuals with Skeletal Fluorosis
Humans suffering from skeletal fluorosis are known to suffer from an increased occurrence of gastrointestinal disorders. When fluoride intake is reduced, these gastrointestinal problems are among the first symptoms to disappear. The following are some of the studies that have examined this issue: "It is clear from the observations presented in this article
-
Side Effects from Fluoride Gels: Gastric Distress
Gastric distress -- including nausea, pain, and vomiting -- is one the most common side effects from professional application of "fluoride gels" at the dentist. Patients receiving fluoride gels can swallow more than 20 mg of fluoride from a single treatment -- doses that far exceed the doses that can
-
Fluoride-Induced Damage to Gastric Mucosa in Human Clinical Trials
When fluoride has been used (at doses of 18-34 mg/day) as an experimental treatment for osteoporosis, gastric pain is one of the two main side effects consistently encountered. To better understand how fluoride causes this effect, researchers have sought to determine how fluoride affects the tissue that lines the gastrointestinal tract. In a
-
Fluoride & Gastrointestinal System: The Importance of Fluoride Concentration in Stomach
The following is an excerpt from the National Research Council's (2006) review of fluoride toxicity: "It is important to realize that GI effects depend more on the net concentration of the aqueous solution of fluoride in the stomach than on the total fluoride dose in the fluid or solid ingested. The
Related FAN Content :
-