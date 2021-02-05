Abstract
Highlights
- Optimal fluoride level in the tap water was not associated with lower caries indices in the studied sample.
- Dental caries experience in examined children depended primarily on oral hygiene and diet.
- Self-declared use of at-home dental care products was associated with higher values of urinary fluoride.
Background: Successful oral health interventions must be based on the specific needs of the population that they serve. Evaluation of habits related to dental caries development and estimation of fluoride exposure in a target group of young patients helps to plan effective and safe caries prevention strategies.
Objectives: The study aimed to evaluate factors affecting dental caries experience and sources of fluoride exposure in preschool children living in two areas: with optimal and low natural content of fluoride in drinking water.
Materials and methods: The study included a group of 73 children of both sexes aged 4–7 years attending two kindergartens in Sroda Wielkopolska and Turek (Wielkopolska Voivodeship, Poland), where the content of fluoride in drinking water according to data obtained in the sanitary station ranged from 0.68 to 0.74?mg/L (optimal concentration of fluoride) and from 0.19 to 0.30?mg/L (low concentration of fluoride), respectively. Parents of patients completed a survey about diet, hygiene, and dental care, taking into account the child’s fluoride exposure. The calibrated dentist assessed the oral health condition using a mirror, a CPI probe, and a headlamp. Oral hygiene was recorded using the Silness and Loe plaque index, caries experience by calculating the numbers of decayed, missing, and filled primary, and permanent teeth (dmf and DMF, respectively) while caries frequency by calculating the percentage of children with caries experience above 0. In order to assess the fluoride concentrations in urine and drinking water, parents were asked to provide a urine sample collected on fasting and a tap water sample. Fluoride concentrations were assessed using a 09–37 (MARAT) fluoride ion-selective electrode and a RAE 111 silver-chloride reference electrode. Statistical analysis was conducted using the data analysis software system Statistica (version 12, StatSoft, Inc. 2014), assuming a statistical significance level p?<?0.05.
Results: No statistically significant differences were found between caries indices of the examined children in each kindergarten (p?>?0.05). Urinary fluoride levels were higher in children who tended to swallow toothpaste or used fluoride rinses and positively correlated with fluoride concentrations in the drinking water. Dental caries experience in the examined children depended on the effectiveness and frequency of oral hygiene procedures and dietary habits.
Conclusions: The strategy aimed at improving the oral health of the examined group of children should include accomplishing oral hygiene, promoting a non-cariogenic diet, and, finally, controlling fluoride exposure from at-home fluoride products. Caries prevention program ought to be adjusted to individual characteristics of each child, taking into consideration oral hygiene practices, dietary habits and total fluoride intake.
Serum and urine fluoride levels in populations of high environmental fluoride exposure with endemic CKDu: a case-control study from Sri Lanka.
Chronic kidney disease of uncertain etiology (CKDu) is a common health issue among farming communities in the dry zone of Sri Lanka where groundwater fluoride is known to be higher than recommended levels. Excessive environmental ingestion of fluoride is widely considered as a possible factor for the onset of CKDu.
Prevention of bony fluorosis in aluminum smelter workers. A 15-year retrospective study of fluoride excretion and bony radiopacity among aluminum smelter workers -- Pt. 4
1. Fifty six aluminum smelter workers with 10 to 43 years' occupational exposure, and who had been previously studied medically, were re-x-rayed. Average urinary fluoride concentrations since 1960 were estimated to range from 2.78 mg/liter preshift and 7.71 mg/liter postshift. 2. Roentgenographic studies in 1960-66 and 1974 failed to reveal
A comparative study of fluoride ingestion levels, serum thyroid hormone & TSH level derangements, dental fluorosis status among school children from endemic and non-endemic fluorosis areas.
Abstract The study was undertaken to determine serum/urinary fluoride status and comparison of free T4, free T3 and thyroid stimulating hormone levels of 8 to 15 years old children with and without dental fluorosis living in an endemic and non-endemic fluorosis area. A sample group of 60 male and female school children,
Thyroid function, intelligence, and low-moderate fluoride exposure among Chinese school-age children.
Highlights Low-moderate fluoride was related to alterations in childhood thyroid function. Fluoride exposure was associated with a decrease in children’s intelligence. TT3, FT3 were positively related to the odds of developing high normal intelligence. TSH may modify the association of fluoride with children’s intelligence. Background: Thyroid hormones (THs) are critical for
Serum kinetics of ionized fluoride and abnormalities of urinary parameters after single intravenous injection of hydrofluoric acid in rats.
Harmful systemic effects were studied 1 hour after acute sub-lethal exposure to hydrofluoric acid (HFA) in previous study. This study was designed to investigate the early dynamic state of F in blood and urine in rats as a model of accidental occupational exposure to HFA. It was also designed to
