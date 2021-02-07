Abstract

Fluoride (F) can induce changes in the expression of several liver proteins, most of them localized in the mitochondria and its effect is dose- and time-dependent. This study analyzed the effect of distinct F concentrations and exposure periods on the mitochondrial activity of complex I-III and II-III in the liver. Thirty-six 21-day-old male Wistar rats were divided into 2 groups (n = 18) according to the duration of the treatment (20 or 60 days). They were subdivided into 3 subgroups (n = 6) according to the concentration of F (0 mg/L, 15 mg/L or 50 mg/L). After the experimental periods, the animals were anesthetized, liver mitochondria were isolated and stored for activity analyses. The determination of complexes II-III and I-III was based on the reduction of cytochrome c3+ to cytochrome c2+ performed spectrophotometrically. Bioinformatics analyses were performed using data from a previous study (Pereira et al., 2018). The mitochondrial complex I-III was significantly activated in the groups treated with 50 mgF/L for 20 days and 15 mgF/L for 60 days. The complex II-III was significantly reduced in the group treated with the higher F dose for 60 days. The networks indicated more changes in mitochondrial proteins in the group treated with the higher dose for 20 days; the reduction is probably linked to the activation of the complex I-III. The reduction in the complex II-III upon exposure to the higher F dose in the long term might be part of an adaptative mechanism of the body to counteract the deleterious effects of this ion on the energy metabolism.

*Full text study online at https://www.cell.com/heliyon/fulltext/S2405-8440(21)00133-X?_returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Flinkinghub.elsevier.com%2Fretrieve%2Fpii%2FS240584402100133X%3Fshowall%3Dtrue