Introduction: Excessive intake of fluorides can lead to the development of fluorosis, a serious public health issue in India. The objective of this study was to assess the impact of community defluoridation in preventing fluorosis in Kaiwara village.

Methodology: This community interventional trial was conducted in Kaiwara village, Karnataka, after obtaining ethical clearance. The study included 903 participants; preintervention data were collected by recording the required parameters. The postinterventional study was carried out 2 years after installing the reverse osmosis plant. Data from pre- and post-intervention study were compared.

Results: Dean’s index showed no significant change in the pre- and post-intervention period for its various categories (P = 0.543). However, the mean urine fluoride levels were found to be decreased significantly (Wilcoxon Signed-Rank test, P < 0.001).

Conclusion: This study demonstrates the importance of providing defluorinated water to the village population as a potential solution for fluorosis.