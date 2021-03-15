Fluoride Action Network

Abstract

We here investigate the occurrence of fluoride intake-associated alterations in patients with hematologic disease on triazol antifungal medication. Clinical, laboratory, and radiology data of overall 43 patients with hematologic malignancies taking voriconazole (n = 20), posaconazole (n = 8), and itraconazole (n = 4), and a hematologic patient control group (n = 11) are described. Bone pain and radiologic evidence of periostitis were exclusively observed in patients receiving long-term voriconazole. Cessation of treatment led to clinical improvement in all cases. In line with clinical evidence, fluoride serum concentration was elevated in patients receiving voriconazole (median, 156.5 ?g/L; interquartile range, 96.8 ?g/L; normal < 30 ?g/L) but not in the other treatment groups (P < .001 for all comparisons vs voriconazole). We conclude that serum fluoride levels were elevated on average 5-fold above normal levels in hematologic patients receiving voriconazole. Clinically relevant skeletal disease was associated with renal insufficiency and above 10-fold elevated fluoride levels, and was reversible on termination of voriconazole treatment.

*Original article online at https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S000649712051687X

 