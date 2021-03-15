Abstract
We here investigate the occurrence of fluoride intake-associated alterations in patients with hematologic disease on triazol antifungal medication. Clinical, laboratory, and radiology data of overall 43 patients with hematologic malignancies taking voriconazole (n = 20), posaconazole (n = 8), and itraconazole (n = 4), and a hematologic patient control group (n = 11) are described. Bone pain and radiologic evidence of periostitis were exclusively observed in patients receiving long-term voriconazole. Cessation of treatment led to clinical improvement in all cases. In line with clinical evidence, fluoride serum concentration was elevated in patients receiving voriconazole (median, 156.5 ?g/L; interquartile range, 96.8 ?g/L; normal < 30 ?g/L) but not in the other treatment groups (P < .001 for all comparisons vs voriconazole). We conclude that serum fluoride levels were elevated on average 5-fold above normal levels in hematologic patients receiving voriconazole. Clinically relevant skeletal disease was associated with renal insufficiency and above 10-fold elevated fluoride levels, and was reversible on termination of voriconazole treatment.
Diagnosis of fluorosis and recovery through easy to practise interventions.
The objectives of the present study were to highlight (i) how to diagnose fluorosis, due to fluoride ion (F) toxicity, in out-patient departments, by retrieving the history and through tests and (ii) the interventions available for recovery. In patients suspected of fluorosis, the F levels were investigated in samples of
Studies on fluorosis in Mehsana District of North Gujarat.
A survey was conducted in eighteen fluoride endemic villages in Mehsana District of North Gujarat (India). The individuals afflicted with fluorosis were examined for apparent mottled teeth and skeletal complications. Samples of urine and blood of these individuals along with drinking water were collected and compared with samples obtained from
Serum ionic fluoride levels in haemodialysis and continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis patients
High serum fluoride (F-) in patients with chronic renal failure (CRF) and end-stage renal disease (ESRD) is associated with risk of renal osteodystrophy and other bone changes. This study was done to determine F- in normal healthy controls and patients with ESRD on haemodialysis (HD) or peritoneal dialysis (PD). Seventeen
Skeletal fluorosis from brewed tea
BACKGROUND: High fluoride ion (F(-)) levels are found in many surface and well waters. Drinking F(-)-contaminated water typically explains endemic skeletal fluorosis (SF). In some regions of Asia, however, poor quality "brick tea" also causes this disorder. The plant source of brick, black, green, orange pekoe, and oolong tea, Camellia
Non-Endemic Skeletal Fluorosis: Causes And Associated Secondary Hyperparathyroidism (Case Report and Literature Review).
Highlights Fluorocarbon “huffing” is an under-appreciated cause of skeletal fluorosis (SF) We present a SF case with hyperparathyroidism, osteosclerosis, and osteomalacia SF may go undetected due to variation in symptoms, radiology, and biochemistry Dietary calcium, prior bone health, and skeletal F exposure influence SF features SF is common in
Skeletal Fluorosis: The Misdiagnosis Problem
It is a virtual certainty that there are individuals in the general population unknowingly suffering from some form of skeletal fluorosis as a result of a doctor's failure to consider fluoride as a cause of their symptoms. Proof that this is the case can be found in the following case reports of skeletal fluorosis written by doctors in the U.S. and other western countries. As can be seen, a consistent feature of these reports is that fluorosis patients--even those with crippling skeletal fluorosis--are misdiagnosed for years by multiple teams of doctors who routinely fail to consider fluoride as a possible cause of their disease.
Fluoride & Osteoarthritis
While the osteoarthritic effects that occurred from fluoride exposure were once considered to be limited to those with skeletal fluorosis, recent research shows that fluoride can cause osteoarthritis in the absence of traditionally defined fluorosis. Conventional methods used for detecting skeletal fluorosis, therefore, will fail to detect the full range of people suffering from fluoride-induced osteoarthritis.
"Pre-Skeletal" Fluorosis
As demonstrated by the studies below, skeletal fluorosis may produce adverse symptoms, including arthritic pains, clinical osteoarthritis, gastrointestinal disturbances, and bone fragility, before the classic bone change of fluorosis (i.e., osteosclerosis in the spine and pelvis) is detectable by x-ray. Relying on x-rays, therefore, to diagnosis skeletal fluorosis will invariably fail to protect those individuals who are suffering from the pre-skeletal phase of the disease. Moreover, some individuals with clinical skeletal fluorosis will not develop an increase in bone density, let alone osteosclerosis, of the spine. Thus, relying on unusual increases in spinal bone density will under-detect the rate of skeletal fluoride poisoning in a population.
Fluoride & Arthritis
The doses that American adults now routinely ingest overlap the doses that may cause chronic joint pain.
Fluoride & Spinal Stenosis
Spinal stenosis is a narrowing of the spaces in the spine that results in pressure being placed on the spinal cord and/or nerve roots. Although stenosis can develop without symptoms, it may produce numbness, tingling, pain and difficulty in walking, as well as a heavy/tired feeling in the legs. It is estimated that 250,000 to 500,000 Americans currently have symptoms of spinal stenosis. Skeletal fluorosis is one cause of stenosis.
