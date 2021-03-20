Glycine is a well-known free radical scavenger in the cellular antioxidant system that prevents oxidative damage and apoptosis. Excessive fluoride exposure is associated with multiple types of cellular damage in humans and animals. The objective of the present study was to investigate the protective effects of glycine on sodium fluoride (NaF) exposure and the possible underlying mechanisms in a porcine testicular Sertoli cell line model. Cellular viability and proliferation were examined following NaF exposure and glycine supplementation, and glycine dramatically ameliorated the decreases in NaF-induced porcine testicular Sertoli cell viability and proliferation. Further investigations revealed that glycine decreased NaF-induced intracellular reactive oxygen species production, DNA fragment accumulation, and the apoptosis incidence in the porcine testicular Sertoli cell line; in addition, glycine improved mitochondrial function and ATP production. Notably, results of the SPiDER-?-Gal analysis suggested that glycine alleviated NaF-induced cellular senescence and downregulated P53, P21, HMGA2, and P16INK4a gene expression in the porcine testicular Sertoli cell line. Collectively, the beneficial effects of glycine alleviate NaF-induced oxidative stress, apoptosis and senescence, and together with our previous findings, support the hypothesis that glycine plays an important role in protecting against NaF exposure-induced impairments in the porcine testicular Sertoli cell line.