Background: A relationship between fluoride and osteosarcoma has been hypothesized but not validated. To the authors’ knowledge, there are no published studies examining topical fluoride or dietary fluoride supplements and osteosarcoma risk. The purpose of this study was to examine the association between ever or never use of topical and dietary fluoride supplements and osteosarcoma.

Methods: The authors performed a secondary data analysis on data from 2 separate but linked studies. Patients for Phase 1 and Phase 2 were selected from US hospitals using a hospital-based matched case-control study design. Case patients were those who had received diagnoses of osteosarcoma, and control patients were those who had received diagnoses of other bone tumors or nonneoplastic conditions. In Phase 1, case patients (N = 209) and control patients (N = 440) were those seeking treatment at orthopedic departments from 1989 through 1993. In Phase 2, incident case patients (N = 108) and control patients (N = 296) were identified and treated by physicians from 1994 through 2000. This analysis included all patients who met eligibility criteria and on whom the authors had complete data on exposure, outcome, and covariates. The authors used conditional logistic regression to estimate odds ratios and 95% confidence intervals (CIs) for the association of topical fluoride use and supplemental fluoride use with osteosarcoma.

Results: The adjusted odds ratios were 0.94 (95% CI, 0.60 to 1.46) and 0.78 (95% CI, 0.46 to 1.33) for topical fluoride and supplemental fluoride, respectively.

Conclusions: Neither topical nor dietary fluoride supplements are associated with an increased risk of developing osteosarcoma.

Practical Implications: Supplemental and topical fluorides used in the dental office and in over-the-counter products are not related to an increased risk of developing osteosarcoma.