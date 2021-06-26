There were no actions implemented in accordance with the 4Ss in this study. It is essential to plan how hospitals will utilize their own resources to adequately address the rapidly growing patient demand when a large number of injured individuals visit the ED due to a CBRNE disaster or MCI.

In reviewing the epidemiological and clinical characteristics of the 199 HFEPs, most visit the ED during the subacute phase and more than 80% visited the ED within 24 h after the onset of the incident. These results are similar to those of previous studies [23, 24]. Nearly half of the patients visited the ED due to inhalation complaints, had been 100 m away from the incident location, and were diagnosed with chemical intoxication. This diagnosis reflected the delayed evacuation of Gumi’s residents in the absence of governmental guidance, as described in two reports [12, 13]. All eight HFEPs assigned to the MBG based on injury severity presented to the ED during the acute phase, consistent with the results of a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention simulation study in which nearly all individuals with acute casualties arrived at the nearest ED within approximately 7 h [25]. Two patients in this group died. Concerning fatalities among highly concentrated HFEPs, severe instances of myocardial irritability, arrhythmia, and even death have been reported [26]. In the chronic phase, one HFEP was admitted to the hospital after visiting the ED with the chief complaint of vomiting on October 6, 2012, and was diagnosed with gastric ulcer. We postulate that HF exposure caused the gastric ulcer, in accordance with its published description: “strong acid that produces a high concentration of hydrogen ions, causing coagulative protein necrosis, and direct destruction of exposed tissues.” [26]. ED-generated orders for 199 HFEPs were produced and applied according to the target site, which comprised the respiratory tract, skin burn, and systematic intoxication, based on findings in previous studies [19, 21, 22]. The most prevalent injury site in this study was the respiratory tract. The evidence-based recommended treatment for respiratory HFEP was 2.5–3.0% calcium gluconate using a nebulizer with inhalation, as well as management of systemic toxicity [26]. However, to date, published studies have suggested various treatment protocols, and there is no widely accepted protocol for the treatment of HF burns [26,27,28].

In reviewing the hospital’s chemical disaster response according to 4Ss, there was no expansion of ED space to accommodate additional patients inside or outside the ED, and no acquisition of disaster reserve beds. Securing and expanding space in a chemical MCI situation is very important. In a bottleneck surge capacity prediction simulation conducted in MCI mode and involving burn patients, the lack of beds for critically injured patients was the first problem to emerge [29]. Application of the hospital acute care surge capacity disaster metric, defined as total ED beds/2.5, to the 20-bed ED of the hospital in our study, revealed that 8 beds per hour were needed [30]. Furthermore, assuming a 1:3 ratio of patients with severe and moderate needs, two patients in severe condition and six with moderate needs will require 1 h care in the ED, and 48 patients (12 with severe and 36 with moderate needs) will require 6 h care, corresponding to the acute treatment phase for trauma-related MCIs [30]. Thus, the maximum medical capacity of the ED must be determined carefully.

During progression from the acute phase to the subacute phase, the PPH of TPs and MBG for doctors and nurses increased above 4, which is beyond the optimal balance of ED staffing [18, 20]. For burn patients in MCI or CBRNE disasters, a nurse:patient ratio of 1:2–1:4 and a doctor:patient ratio of 1:50–3:50 are recommended [29]. To maintain the continuity of the standard of care in MCI or CBRNE disasters, hospitals must distinguish three levels of care situations: “conventional care” as usual care, “contingency care” as functionally equivalent care in a contingency situation, and “crisis care” as crisis standard of care for space, staff, and supplies such as the acquisition of disaster reserve beds by using non-patient care areas such as conference rooms for patient care [5]. ED staff require administrative support to manage patients efficiently by avoiding ED registration bottlenecks [1, 2, 5, 7]. It is important to separate patients with guardians, staff entry areas, triage areas, and parking lots, as well as to manage unified entrances and exits of hospitals in MCI or CBRNE disasters [1, 2, 5, 7]. Prepared offline registration methods such as numbered disaster patient tag necklaces or bracelets may be effective [1, 2, 5, 7]. To prepare for fatal situations, it is important that ED staff have the opportunity to make screening decisions and opportunities by using a simulation setting (on-line or off-line), tabletop exercises, courses with modules such as triage and discussion (e.g., MCI debriefing or additive actions needed in CBRNE disasters), or functional disaster exercises [5,6,7,8].

In the event of an MCI or CBRNE disaster, ED doctors should minimize diagnostic tests and focus on lifesaving procedures [5, 15, 16]. Furthermore, laboratory workers and radiologists must prioritize testing [5, 15, 16, 27]. Systems should be implemented to detect and reinforce the shortage or absence of medicines or supplies (e.g., PPE) for the hospital’s disaster response [5, 15, 16, 27]. Moreover, when faced with resource shortages caused by a surge in disaster demand, suppliers can use six key strategies: prepare, conserve (by resource restriction), substitute (by replacement with functionally equivalent items), adapt (by using items for unintended purposes), reuse (by cleaning and disinfection), and reallocate resources (as a last resort) [5]. Detailed preparation enables the identification and mitigation of resource shortages by planning, and maintenance of supplies by preparation [5]. Proactive measures for each level of care must be determined in advance and applied when appropriate [5, 31]. ED care providers should be aware of risks to the surrounding community through a hazard vulnerability assessment, understand the possible medical consequences, and provide education concerning CBRNE topics to the ED staff [5, 7, 16, 32]. For example, in an industrial city such as Gumi City, considering that various chemical substances are handled in factories, ED-based response training is necessary for scenarios in which chemical disasters occur because of extensive chemical leakage. Such training should include zone setup, decontamination, PPE level determination, and the use of antidotes, if applicable [5,6,7,8]. Disaster medical experts must be aware of the need for an integrated systematic approach to deal with CBRNE incidents, guided by seven key concepts related to effective disaster management: (1) basic and clinical sciences, (2) modeling and systems management, (3) planning, (4) response and incident management, (5) recovery and resilience, (6) lessons learned, and (7) continuous improvement [7].

To identify the best possible disaster triage model, Craig et al. [33] compared ED triage methods such as START, ESI, CBRN, and SALT using data extracted from the medical records of patients from the Graniteville chlorine disaster caused by train derailment in 2005. Determination of patient exposure to HF, and evaluating injury severity by early ED triage (mainly using initial vital signs, present illness, symptoms, and signs) was challenging with limited human resources and no expansion of ED space within a limited period for multiple HFEPs visiting the ED when HF inhalation constituted the main patient injury mechanism. One effort to address this challenge was conducted by Cully et al. [34], who retrospectively analyzed patient data from a chlorine leak disaster caused by train derailment in Graniteville, SC, USA in 2005. They determined that irritant gas syndrome agent exposure could be validated, and ED care should be given priority, if the patient met 2 clusters among 3 clusters of symptoms and signs which constituted respiratory, chest discomfort, and eye, nose and/or throat. Before the implementation of these disaster triages, the premise of judgment must be preceded by seven core ethical decision-making systems of fairness to all individuals and the process itself: duty to care, duty to steward resources, transparency of the process and criteria, consistency to all patients, proportionality in degree of resource restriction according to demand, accountability of triage officers and others to defend their decisions, and answering questions from others [5].

Limitation

This study had the potential for selection bias, because patient information was collected retrospectively from a single institution. However, disasters are mainly studied in retrospective anecdotal case reviews in an environment that is not ethically feasible for a randomized controlled trial.