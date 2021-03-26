Abstract
Highlights
- The gut microbial composition and diversity can be affected by species, diet and external environmental.
- Fluoride and its compounds can accumulate in animals and plants and threaten human health through the food chain.
- Fluoride exposure could significantly impair the intestinal barrier and alter the gut microbiota diversity and composition.
- Duck gut microbial community variations under exposure to fluoride are reported for the first time.
Fluoride (F) and its compounds produced from industrial production and coal combustion can cause air, water and soil contamination, which also accumulate in animals and plants and threaten human health through the food chain. Fluoride exposure has been known to cause adverse effects on the liver, kidney, reproductive system and gastrointestinal diseases, but studies regarding fluoride influence on intestine and gut microbiota in waterfowl have been insufficient to date. Here, this study was performed to investigate fluoride’s effects on the intestinal mechanical barrier and microbial community in ducks. Results indicated that excessive fluoride impaired the structure of intestinal tissue and reduced the relative distribution of goblet cells involved in defense response. Moreover, the gut bacterial community in F compound exposed ducks displayed a significant decrease in alpha diversity, accompanied by distinct alterations in taxonomic compositions. Proteobacteria, Firmicutes and Bacteroidetes were the most preponderant phyla in all the samples. At the level of genus, the differences in richness and diversity between control and fluoride-induced populations were gradually observed. Specifically, fluoride induction resulted in a significant decrease in the relative abundance of 9 bacterial phyla and 15 bacterial genera. Among them, 4 phyla (Latescibacteria, Dependentiae, Zixibacteria and Fibrobacteres) and 4 genera (Thauera, Hydrogenophaga, Reyranella and Arenimonas) even cannot be detected in the gut microbiota of ducks treated with fluoride compounds. In summary, this study demonstrated that excessive fluoride intake could significantly damage the intestinal barrier and alter the gut microbiota diversity and composition in ducks. Remarkably, it is the first insight about fluoride on gut microbiota of ducks.
*Original abstract online at https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0045653521006913
Alteration in gastric secretion of rats administered NaF
The effects of sodium-fluoride (7681494) on gastric secretion were studied in rats. Male albino-rats were administered 25 milligrams per kilogram sodium-fluoride in their drinking water for 60 days. Selected rats were killed after 7, 15, 30, and 60 days, and stomachs were dissected out, the gastric juice collected, and the
Ethanol and age enhances fluoride toxicity through oxidative stress and mitochondrial dysfunctions in rat intestine
Fluoride toxicity and alcohol abuse are the two serious public health problems in many parts of the world. The current study was an attempt to investigate the effect of alcohol administration and age on fluoride toxicity in rat intestine. Six and 18 months old female Sprague Dawley rats were exposed
Enhancement of aluminum digestive absorption by fluoride in rats.
Aluminum, responsible of dialysis encephalopathy, is suspected to be involved in other neurological disorders such as Alzheimer disease. Absorption of aluminum from the digestive tract can be enhanced by the concommittant intake of substances such as citrate. We studied in rats and mice the interactions between fluoride and aluminum for
Fluorine Intoxication: A Clinical-Hygienic Study with a Review of the Literature and Some Experimental Investigations
Controlling the fluoride dosage in a patient with compromised salivary function
BACKGROUND: High-concentration topical fluorides are used commonly to with compromised salivary function due to irradiation and chemotherapy. CASE DESCRIPTION: The authors describe a 50-year-old man with previously treated cancer who was using tray-applied topical fluoride gel. He complained of gastric symptoms, difficulty in swallowing, leg muscle soreness and knee joint soreness.
Gastrointestinal Problems Among Individuals with Skeletal Fluorosis
Humans suffering from skeletal fluorosis are known to suffer from an increased occurrence of gastrointestinal disorders. When fluoride intake is reduced, these gastrointestinal problems are among the first symptoms to disappear. The following are some of the studies that have examined this issue: "It is clear from the observations presented in this article
Fluoride-Induced Damage to Gastric Mucosa in Human Clinical Trials
When fluoride has been used (at doses of 18-34 mg/day) as an experimental treatment for osteoporosis, gastric pain is one of the two main side effects consistently encountered. To better understand how fluoride causes this effect, researchers have sought to determine how fluoride affects the tissue that lines the gastrointestinal tract. In a
Fluoride & Gastrointestinal System: The Importance of Fluoride Concentration in Stomach
The following is an excerpt from the National Research Council's (2006) review of fluoride toxicity: "It is important to realize that GI effects depend more on the net concentration of the aqueous solution of fluoride in the stomach than on the total fluoride dose in the fluid or solid ingested. The
Fluoride-Induced Gastric Symptoms in Human Clinical Trials
In studies where fluoride has been used (at doses of 18-34 mg/day) as an experimental drug for the treatment of osteoporosis, gastrointestinal disturbances are one of the two main side effects consistently encountered. The following are some of the accounts from the published literature: "The use of fluoride in the prophylaxis or
Side Effects from Fluoride Gels: Gastric Distress
Gastric distress -- including nausea, pain, and vomiting -- is one the most common side effects from professional application of "fluoride gels" at the dentist. Patients receiving fluoride gels can swallow more than 20 mg of fluoride from a single treatment -- doses that far exceed the doses that can
