Abstract
Background and objective
Previous studies showed controversial results of the relationship between fluoride exposure through drinking water and elevated blood pressure. We conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis to assess the direct relationship of drinking water fluoride exposure with blood pressure and essential hypertension prevalence in general populations.
Methods
We conducted a systematic search in databases including Web of Knowledge, PubMed, Scopus, and Embase by MeSH and non-MeSH terms for relevant studies with any design published until August 2019, with no limitation in time and language. The pooled effect measure was calculated within a 95% confidence interval (CI).
Results
Our search retrieved 630 journal articles, six of which were eligible for data extraction. The random-effects model found significantly higher systolic blood pressure (mean difference = 6.49 mmHg; 95% CI 3.73–9.25; p value < 0.01) and diastolic blood pressure (mean difference = 4.33 mmHg; 95% CI 1.39–7.26; p value < 0.01) in groups exposed to high-fluoride drinking water than in groups exposed to normal/low-fluoride drinking water. A significant relationship was also found between high-fluoride drinking water and essential hypertension (odds ratio = 2.14; 95% CI 1.02–4.49; p value = 0.045).
Conclusion
The risk of elevated blood pressure increases in the general population of fluoride endemic areas. However, more research is needed to make a firm conclusion about the adverse effects of excess fluoride intake on the cardiovascular system at the individual level.
Data availability
The datasets generated during and/or analyzed during the current study are available from the corresponding author on reasonable request.
Funding
The financial Grant from the Research Deputy of Tehran University of Medical Sciences, Tehran, Iran, with code 43155 on this research study.