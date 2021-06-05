Abstract
Epididymis is a complex tubular structure of male reproductive system where spermatozoa undergo maturation and gain the fertilizing ability. Epididymal pseudostratified columnar epithelium with different cell types play imperative role by their secretory properties and enrich the luminal microenvironment necessary for achieving spermatozoal motility. During epididymal transit several secretory proteins like P26h, SPAG11, HSPD1 and many others are deposited on spermatozoal surface. At the same time spermatozoal proteins are also modified in this intraluminal milieu, which include cyritestin, fertilin, CE9 and others. Natural and anthropogenic activities disclose various environmental pollutants which affect different physiological systems of animals and human being. Likewise, reproductive system is also being affected. Fluoride causes structural alterations of caput and cauda segments of epididymis. Redox homeostasis and functional integrity are also altered due to diminished activities of SOD1, GR, Crisp2, Lrp2 and other important proteins. On the contrary arsenic affects mostly on cauda segment. Redox imbalance and functional amendment in epididymis have been observed with arsenic revelation as evidenced by altered genomic appearance of SOD, GST, catalase, Ddx3Y, VEGF and VEGFR2. This review is dealt with structure-function interplay in normal epididymal spermatozoal maturation along with subsequent complications developed under fluoride and arsenic toxicities.
References
|1.
|Chojnacka, K, Zarzycka, M, Mruk, DD. Biology of the Sertoli cell in the fetal, pubertal, and adult mammalian testis. Results Probl Cell Differ 2016; 58: 225–251.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline
|2.
|Dong, H, Chen, Z, Wang, C, et al. Rictor regulates spermatogenesis by controlling Sertoli cell cytoskeletal organization and cell polarity in the mouse testis. Endocrinology 2015; 156: 4244–4256.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline
|3.
|Jiang, XH, Yie, SM, Zhen, X, et al. Effect of You Gui Wan on mouse sperm fertilising ability in vivo and in vitro. Andrologia 2014; 46: 283–289.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline
|4.
|Peña, S, Summers, P, Gummow, B, et al. Oviduct binding ability of porcine spermatozoa develops in the epididymis and can be advanced by incubation with caudal fluid. Theriogenology 2015; 83: 1502–1513.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline
|5.
|Arroteia, KF, Barbieri, MF, Souza, GHMF, et al. Albumin is synthesized in epididymis and aggregates in a high molecular mass glycoprotein complex involved in sperm-egg fertilization. PLoS One 2014; 9(8): 103566.
Google Scholar | Crossref
|6.
|Robaire, B, Hinton, BT. The epididymis. In: Plant, TM, Zeleznik, AJ (eds) Knobil and Neill’s physiology of reproduction. San Diego: Academic Press, 2015, pp. 691–771.
Google Scholar | Crossref
|7.
|Zhou, W, De Iuliis, GN, Dun, MD, et al. Characteristics of the epididymal luminal environment responsible for sperm maturation and storage. Front Endocrinol; 9. Epub ahead of print 28 February 2018. DOI: 10.3389/fendo.2018.00059.
Google Scholar
|8.
|Chouhan, S, Flora, SJS. Arsenic and fluoride: two major ground water pollutants. Indian J Exp Biol 2010; 48(7): 666–678.
Google Scholar | Medline | ISI
|9.
|Jadhav, SV, Bringas, E, Yadav, GD, et al. Arsenic and fluoride contaminated groundwaters: a review of current technologies for contaminants removal. J Environ Manag 2015; 162: 306–325.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline
|10.
|Ruiz-Payana, A, Ortizb, M, Duarte-Gardea, M. Determination of fluoride in drinking water and in urine of adolescents living in three counties in Northern Chihuahua, Mexico using a fluoride ion selective electrode. Microchem J 2005; 81: 19–22.
Google Scholar | Crossref
|11.
|Gebel, TW . Arsenic and drinking water contamination. Science (80-) 1999; 283: 1455e–1455.
Google Scholar | Crossref
|12.
|Mondal, P, Chattopadhyay, A. Environmental exposure of arsenic and fluoride and their combined toxicity: a recent update. J Appl Toxicol 2020; 40: 552–566.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline
|13.
|Spittle, B . Halting the inertia of indifference: fluoride and fertility revisited. Fluoride 2009; 42: 159–161.
Google Scholar
|14.
|Kitchin, KT . Recent advances in arsenic carcinogenesis: modes of action, animal model systems, and methylated arsenic metabolites. Toxicol Appl Pharmacol 2001; 172: 249–261.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline
|15.
|Narayana, MV, Chinoy, NJ. Effect of fluoride on rat testicular steroidogenesis. Fluoride 1994; 27: 7–12.
Google Scholar
|16.
|Huang, C, Nui, RY, Wang, JD. Toxic effects of sodium fluoride on reproductive function in male mice. Fluoride 2007; 40: 162–168.
Google Scholar
|17.
|Zhang, JH, Liang, C, Ma, JJ, et al. Effects of sodium fluoride and sulfur dioxide on sperm motility and serum testosterone in male rats. Fluoride 2006; 39: 126–131.
Google Scholar
|18.
|Chinoy, NJ, Sharma, A, Sharma, A. Amelioration of fluoride toxicity by vitamins E and D in reproductive functions of male mice. Fluoride 1998; 31: 203–216.
Google Scholar
|19.
|Krasowska, A, W?ostowski, T, Bonda, E. Zinc protection from fluoride-induced testicular injury in the bank vole (Clethrionomys glareolus). Toxicol Lett 2004; 147: 229–235.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline
|20.
|Kumar, A, Susheela, AK. Ultrastructural studies of spermiogenesis in rabbit exposed to chronic fluoride toxicity. Int J Fertil 1994; 39: 164–171.
Google Scholar
|21.
|Ghosh, D, Das, S, Maiti, R, et al. Testicular toxicity in sodium fluoride treated rats: association with oxidative stress. Reprod Toxicol 2002; 16: 385–390.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline | ISI
|22.
|Al-Hiyasat, AS, Elbetieha, AM, Darmani, H. Reproductive toxic effects of ingestion of sodium fluoride in the female rats. Fluoride 2000; 33: 79–84.
Google Scholar
|23.
|Chinoy, NJ, Patel, D. Influence of fluoride on biological free radicals in ovary of mice and its reversal. Env Sci 1998; 6: 171–184.
Google Scholar
|24.
|Jhala, DD, Chinoy, NJ, Rao, MV. Mitigating effects of some antidotes on fluoride and arsenic induced free radical toxicity in mice ovary. Food Chem Toxicol 2008; 46: 1138–1142.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline
|25.
|Waalkes, MP, Ward, JM, Liu, J, et al. Transplacental carcinogenicity of inorganic arsenic in the drinking water: induction of hepatic, ovarian, pulmonary, and adrenal tumors in mice. Toxicol Appl Pharmacol 2003; 186: 7–17.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline | ISI
|26.
|Pant, N, Murthy, RC, Srivastava, SP. Male reproductive toxicity of sodium arsenite in mice. Hum Exp Toxicol 2004; 23: 399–403.
Google Scholar | SAGE Journals | ISI
|27.
|Sarkar, M, Chaudhuri, GR, Chattopadhyay, A, et al. Effect of sodium arsenite on spermatogenesis, plasma gonadotrophins and testosterone in rats. Asian J Androl 2003; 5: 27–31.
Google Scholar | Medline | ISI
|28.
|Chattopadhyay, S, Ghosh, S, Chaki, S, et al. Effect of sodium arsenite on plasma levels of gonadotrophins and ovarian steroidogenesis in mature albino rats: duration-dependent response. J Toxicol Sci 1999; 24: 425–431.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline
|29.
|Ghosh, D, Chattopadhyay, S, Debnath, J. Effect of sodium arsenite on adrenocortical activity in immature female rats: evidence of dose-dependent response. J Env Sci 1999; 11: 419–422.
Google Scholar
|30.
|Milton, AH, Smith, W, Rahman, B, et al. Chronic arsenic exposure and adverse pregnancy outcomes in Bangladesh. Epidemiology 2005; 16: 82–86.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline | ISI
|31.
|Freni, SC . Exposure to high fluoride concentrations in drinking water is associated with decreased birth rates. J Toxicol Environ Health 1994; 42: 109–121.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline
|32.
|Cornwall, GA . New insights into epididymal biology and function. Hum Reprod Update 2009; 15: 213–227.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline | ISI
|33.
|Hermo, L, Robaire, B. Epididymal cell types and their functions. In: Robaire, B, Hinton, BT (ed.) The epididymis, from molecules to clinical practice. New York, NY: Kluwer Academic/Plenum Publishers, 2002, pp. 81–101.
Google Scholar | Crossref
|34.
|Moore, HDM . The influence of the epididymis on human and animal sperm maturation and storage. Hum Reprod 1996; 11: 103–110.
Google Scholar | Medline
|35.
|Ramos, AS, Dym, M. Fine structure of the monkey epididymis. Am J Anat 1977; 149: 501–531.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline
|36.
|Cyr, DG, Gregory, M, Dubé, É, et al. Orchestration of occludins, claudins, catenins and cadherins as players involved in maintenance of the blood-epididymal barrier in animals and humans. Asian J Androl 2007; 9: 463–475.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline
|37.
|Robaire, B, Hinton, BT, Orgebin-Crist, MC. The Epididymis. In: Jimmy, DN (ed.) Knobil and Neill’s physiology of reproduction. Amsterdam: Elsevier, 2006, pp. 1071–1148.
Google Scholar | Crossref
|38.
|Kujala, M, Hihnala, S, Tienari, J, et al. Expression of ion transport-associated proteins in human efferent and epididymal ducts. Reproduction 2007; 133: 775–784.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline
|39.
|Olson, GE, NagDas, SK, Winfrey, VP. Structural differentiation of spermatozoa during post-testicular maturation. In: Robaire, B, Hinton, BT (eds) The epididymis: from molecules to clinical practice. New York, NY: Kluwer Academic/Plenum Publishers, 2002, pp. 371–387.
Google Scholar | Crossref
|40.
|Jones, R, James, PS, Howes, L, et al. Supramolecular organization of the sperm plasma membrane during maturation and capacitation. Asian J Androl 2007; 9: 438–444.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline
|41.
|Cooper, TG . Sperm maturation in the epididymis: a new look at an old problem. Asian J Androl 2007; 9: 533–539.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline
|42.
|Sullivan, R, Saez, F, Girouard, J, et al. Role of exosomes in sperm maturation during the transit along the male reproductive tract. Blood Cells, Mol Dis 2005; 35: 1–10.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline
|43.
|Binato De Souza, AP, Schorr-Lenz, M, Lucca, F, et al. The epididymis and its role on sperm quality and male fertility. Anim Reprod, v 2017; 14: 1234–1244.
Google Scholar | Crossref
|44.
|Clulow, J, Jones, RC, Hansen, LA, et al. Fluid and electrolyte reabsorption in the ductuli efferentes testis. J Reprod Fert Suppl 1998; 53: 1–14.
Google Scholar | Medline
|45.
|Saez, F, Frenette, G, Sullivan, R. Epididymosomes and prostasomes: their roles in posttesticular maturation of the sperm cells. J Androl 2003; 24: 149–154.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline
|46.
|Liu, Y, Liang, C, Gao, Y, et al. Fluoride interferes with the sperm fertilizing ability via downregulated SPAM1, ACR, and PRSS21 expression in rat epididymis. J Agric Food Chem 2019; 67: 5240–5249.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline
|47.
|Cohen, DJ, Rochwerger, L, Ellerman, DA, et al. Relationship between the association of rat epididymal protein “DE” with spermatozoa and the behavior and function of the protein. Mol Reprod Dev 2000; 56: 180–188.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline
|48.
|Légaré, C, Bérubé, B, Boué, F, et al. Hamster sperm antigen P26h is a phosphatidylinositol-anchored protein. Mol Reprod Dev 1999; 52: 225–233.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline
|49.
|Sylvester, SR, Morales, C, Oko, R, et al. Localization of sulfated glycoprotein-2 (clusterin) on spermatozoa and in the reproductive tract of the male rat. Biol Reprod 1991; 45: 195–207.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline
|50.
|Yenugu, S, Hamil, KG, Grossman, G, et al. Identification, cloning and functional characterization of novel sperm associated antigen II (SPAG II) isoforms in the rat. Reprod Biol Endocrinol 2006; 4: 23.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline
|51.
|Richardson, RT, Sivashanmugam, P, Hall, SH, et al. Cloning and sequencing of human Eppin: a novel family of protease inhibitors expressed in the epididymis and testis. Gene 2001; 270: 93–102.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline
|52.
|Hamil, KG, Liu, Q, Sivashanmugam, P, et al. Cystatin 11: a new member of the cystatin type 2 family. Endocrinology 2002; 143: 2787–2796.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline
|53.
|Ensslin, MA, Shur, BD. Identification of mouse sperm SED1, a bimotif EGF repeat and discoidin-domain protein involved in sperm-egg binding. Cell 2003; 114: 405–417.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline | ISI
|54.
|Sun, Z, Li, S, Yu, Y, et al. Alterations in epididymal proteomics and antioxidant activity of mice exposed to fluoride. Arch Toxicol 2018; 92: 169–180.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline
|55.
|Li, Y, Wang, M, Piao, F, et al. Subchronic exposure to arsenic inhibits spermatogenesis and downregulates the expression of Ddx3y in testis and epididymis of mice. Toxicol Sci 2012; 128: 482–489.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline | ISI
|56.
|Yan-Ping, D, Xiao-Qin, G, Xiao Ping, M, et al. Effects of chronic exposure to sodium arsenite on expressions of VEGF and VEGFR2 proteins in the epididymis of rats. Biomed Res Int 2017; 9: 2597256.
Google Scholar
|57.
|Dacheux, JL, Paquignon, M. Relations between the fertilizing ability, motility and metabolism of epididymal spermatozoa. Reprod Nutrit Develop 1980; 20: 1085–1099.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline
|58.
|Kirchhoff, C. Specific gene expression in the human and non-human primate epididymis. In: Robaire, B, Hinton, BT (eds) The epididymis: from molecules to clinical practice. New York, NY: Kluwer Academic/Plenum Publishers, 2002, pp. 201–218.
Google Scholar | Crossref
|59.
|Zhu, GZ, Myles, DG, Primakoff, P. Testase 1 (ADAM 24) a plasma membrane-anchored sperm protease implicated in sperm function during epididymal maturation or fertilization. J Cell Sci 2001; 114: 1787–1794.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline
|60.
|Tulsiani, DRP, NagDas, SK, Skudlarek, MD, et al. Rat sperm plasma membrane mannosidase: localization and evidence for proteolytic processing during epididymal maturation. Dev Biol 1995; 167: 584–595.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline
|61.
|Nehme, CL, Cesario, MM, Myles, DG, et al. Breaching the diffusion barrier that compartmentalizes the transmembrane glycoprotein CE9 to the posterior-tail plasma membrane domain of the rat spermatozoon. J Cell Biol 1993; 120: 687–694.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline
|62.
|Scully, NF, Shaper, JH, Shur, BD. Spatial and temporal expression of cell surface galactosyltransferase during mouse spermatogenesis and epididymal maturation. Dev Biol 1987; 124: 111–124.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline
|63.
|Saxena, DK, Oh-oka, T, Kadomatsu, K, et al. Behaviour of a sperm surface transmembrane glycoprotein basigin during epididymal maturation and its role in fertilization in mice. Reproduction 2002; 123: 435–444.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline
|64.
|Baker, MA, Witherdin, R, Hetherington, L, et al. Identification of post-translational modifications that occur during sperm maturation using difference in two-dimensional gel electrophoresis. Proteomics 2005; 5: 1003–1012.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline
|65.
|Phelps, BM, Koppel, DE, Primakoff, P, et al. Evidence that proteolysis of the surface is an initial step in the mechanism of formation of sperm cell surface domains. J Cell Biol 1990; 111: 1839–1847.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline
|66.
|Dacheux, JL, Dacheux, F. New insights into epididymal function in relation to sperm maturation. Reproduction 2014; 147: 27–42.
Google Scholar | Crossref
|67.
|Turner, RM . Moving to the beat: a review of mammalian sperm motility regulation. Reproduct Fert Develop 2006; 18: 25–38.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline
|68.
|Inskeep, PB, Hammerstedt, RH. Changes in metabolism of ram sperm associated with epididymal transit or induced by exogenous carnitine. Biol Reprod 1982; 27: 735–743.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline
|69.
|Xia, J, Reigada, D, Mitchell, CH, et al. CATSPER channel-mediated Ca2+ entry into mouse sperm triggers a tail-to-head propagation. Biol Reprod 2007; 77: 551–559.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline
|70.
|Carlson, AE, Hille, B, Babcock, DF. External Ca2+ acts upstream of adenylyl cyclase SACY in the bicarbonate signaled activation of sperm motility. Dev Biol 2007; 312: 183–192.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline
|71.
|Aitken, RJ, Nixon, B, Lin, M, et al. Proteomic changes in mammalian spermatozoa during epididymal maturation. Asian J Androl 2007; 9: 554–564.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline
|72.
|Fernandez-Fuertes, B, Narciandi, F, O’Farrelly, C, et al. Cauda epididymis-specific beta-defensin 126 promotes sperm motility but not fertilizing ability in cattle. Biol Reprod 2016; 95: 1–12.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline
|73.
|Chinoy, NJ, Sequeira, E. Effects of fluoride on the histoarchitecture of reproductive organs of the male mouse. Reprod Toxicol 1989; 3: 261–267.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline
|74.
|Kumar, A, Susheela, AK. Effects of chronic fluoride toxicity on the morphology of ductus epididymis and the maturation of spermatozoa of rabbit. Int J Exp Pathol 1995; 76: 1–11.
Google Scholar | Medline
|75.
|Shashi, A, Khan, I. Mitigating effect of Punarnava (Boerhaavia diffusa L.) on light and scanning electron microscopic alterations in cauda epididymis of fluorotic rats. ejbps 2017; 11: 503–509.
Google Scholar
|76.
|Narciandi, F, Fernandez-Fuertes, B, Khairulzaman, I, et al. Sperm-coating beta-defensin 126 is a dissociation-resistant dimer produced by epididymal epithelium in the bovine reproductive tract. Biol Reprod 2016; 95: 1–9.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline
|77.
|Roberts, KP, Johnston, DS, Nolan, MA, et al. Structure and function of epididymal protein cysteine-rich secretory protein-1. Asian J Androl 2007; 9: 508–514.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline
|78.
|Gibbs, GM, Bianco, DM, Jamsai, D, et al. Cysteine-rich secretory protein 2 binds to mitogen-activated protein kinase kinase kinase 11 in mouse sperm. Biol Reprod 2007; 77: 108–114.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline
|79.
|Xuhua, Z, Zilong, S, Baijuan, Y, et al. Fluoride reduced CRISP2 expression in testis and epididymal sperm of rats. Fluoride 2020; 53: 239–248.
Google Scholar
|80.
|Zelko, IN, Mariani, TJ, Folz, RJ. Superoxide dismutase multigene family: a comparison of the CuZn-SOD (SOD1), Mn-SOD (SOD2), and EC-SOD (SOD3) gene structures, evolution, and expression. Free Rad Biol Med 2002; 33: 337–349.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline | ISI
|81.
|Nagae, M, Nakata, M, Takahashi, Y. Identification of negative cis-acting elements in response to copper in the chloroplastic iron superoxide dismutase gene of the moss Barbula unguiculata. Plant Physiol 2008; 146: 1687–1696.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline
|82.
|Lu, SC . Glutathione synthesis. Biochimica et Biophysica Acta—General Subjects 2013; 1830: 3143–3153.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline | ISI
|83.
|Pant, N, Kumar, R, Murthy, RC, et al. Male reproductive effect of arsenic in mice. Biometals 2001; 14: 113–117.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline | ISI
|84.
|Prathima, P, Pavani, R, Sukeerthi, S, et al. ?-Lipoic acid inhibits testicular and epididymal oxidative damage and improves fertility efficacy in arsenic-intoxicated rats. J Biochem Mol Toxicol 2018; 32: 2.
Google Scholar | Crossref
|85.
|Biswas, S, Kumar Mukhopadhyay, P. Casein- and pea-enriched high-protein diet can take care of the reprotoxic effects of arsenic in male rats. Andrologia 2020; 52: 5–13560.
Google Scholar | Crossref
|86.
|Wares, MA, Awal, MA, Das, SK, et al. Chronic natural arsenic exposure affecting histoarchitecture of gonads in Black Bengal goats (Capra aegagrushircus). J Adv Vet Anim Res 2015; 2: 128–133.
Google Scholar | Crossref
|87.
|Couto-Santos, F, Souza, ACF, Bastos, DSS, et al. Prepubertal exposure to arsenic alters male reproductive parameters in pubertal and adult rats. Toxicol Appl Pharmacol; 409. Epub ahead of print 15 December 2020. DOI: 10.1016/j.taap.2020.115304.
Google Scholar | Medline
|88.
|Chang, SI, Jin, B, Youn, P, et al. Arsenic-induced toxicity and the protective role of ascorbic acid in mouse testis. Toxicol Appl Pharmacol 2007; 218: 196–203.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline | ISI
|89.
|Das, J, Ghosh, J, Manna, P, et al. Taurine protects rat testes against NaAsO(2)-induced oxidative stress and apoptosis via mitochondrial dependent and independent pathways. Toxicol Lett 2009; 187: 201–210.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline | ISI
|90.
|Danielsson, BR, Dencker, L, Lindgren, A, et al. Accumulation of toxic metals in male reproduction organs. Arch Toxicol Suppl 1984; 7: 177–180.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline
|91.
|Recio, R, Robbins, WA, Borja-Aburto, V, et al. Organophosphorous pesticide exposure increases the frequency of sperm sex null aneuploidy. Env Heal Perspect 2001; 109: 1237–1240.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline
|92.
|Sakkas, D, Urner, F, Bizzaro, D, et al. Sperm nuclear DNA damage and altered chromatin structure: Effect on fertilization and embryo development. Human Reprod 1998; 13: 11–19.
Google Scholar | Crossref
|93.
|Souza, ACF, Machado-Neves, M, Bastos, DSS, et al. Impact of prenatal arsenic exposure on the testes and epididymides of prepubertal rats. Chem Biol Interact 2021; 333: 109314.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline
|94.
|Souza, ACF, Bastos, DSS, Sertorio, MN, et al. Combined effects of arsenic exposure and diabetes on male reproductive functions. Andrology 2019; 7: 730–740.
Google Scholar | Crossref | Medline
-
-
Sodium fluoride induced toxicity in testes of Swiss albino mice and its reversal by ascorbic acid and calcium
Fluorosis, which was considered to be a problem related to teeth and bone only, has now turned up to be a serious health hazard. The aim of this study is to see the effect of fluoride on the reproductive system and to see the role if any of Ascorbic acid
-
In vitro influence of sodium fluoride on ram semen quality and enzyme activities
The percentage of spermatozoa in ram semen with intact acrosomes and the level of spermatozoa motility decreased significantly after dilution and after 5 hr incubation at 38ºC. Both indices decreased significantly in the presence of NaF at concentrations ranging from 20 µmol/L to 0.1 mol/L. The activities of androgen-dependent enzymes—acid
-
A study of the effect of high concentrations of fluoride on the reproductive organs of male rabbits, using light and scanning electron microscopy
Fluoride was orally administered to rabbits at 10 mg NaF/kg body weight for 18 or 29 months. The animals were then killed and the structure of the testis, epididymis and vas deferens studied under light and scanning electron microscopes. In animals treated for 29 months, the spermatogenic cells in the
-
[The primary study of antagonism of selenium on fluoride-induced reproductive toxicity of male rat].
The protective effect of ascorbic acid at dose level of 1.0 mg/L in drinking water against the fluoride-induced damage on reproductive system of rat was studied. 150 mg/L sodium fluoride (NaF) in drinking water of male rat can cause the significant decrease of sperm count and mobility, the increase of
-
Microdose vasal injection of sodium fluoride in the rat
A single microdose (50 micrograms/50 microL) injection of sodium fluoride (NaF) into the vasa deferentia of adult male albino rats (Rattus norvegicus) caused arrest of spermatogenesis and absence of spermatozoa in the lumina of the seminiferous tubules of the testes, which consequently led to a decline in the sperm count
Related Studies :
-
-
-
Fluoride's Effect on Male Reproductive System - Human Studies
Consistent with in vitro and animal research, studies of human populations have reported associations between fluoride exposure and damage to the male reproductive system. Most notably, a scientist at the Food & Drug Administration reported in 1994 that populations in the United States with more than 3 ppm fluoride in their water had lower "total fertility rates" than populations with lower fluoride levels.
-
Fluoride's Effect on Male Reproductive System -- The "Sprando/Collins" Anomaly
In contrast to the findings of over 60 animal studies from other research teams, a series of studies by FDA researchers Sprando & Collins reported virtually no evidence of reproductive toxicity among animals treated with very high levels of fluoride exposure. The reasons for this discrepancy remains unclear. Excerpts from Sprando/Collins' Studies: "This study
-
Fluoride's Effect on Male Reproductive System: Animal Studies
Over 60 studies on animals (including rats, mice, roosters, and rabbits) have found that fluoride adversely impacts the male reproductive system. These studies have repeatedly found the following effects: (1) decreases in testosterone levels; (2) reduced sperm motility; (3) altered sperm morphology; (4) reduced sperm quantity; (5) increased oxidative stress; (6) and reduced capacity to breed.
-
Fluoride's Effect on the Male Reproductive System -- In Vitro Studies
Carefully controlled in vitro studies have found that direct exposure of fluoride to the testes or semen inhibits testosterone production and damages sperm. While researchers have known since the 1930s that mega concentrations of fluoride can completely (but reversibly) immobilize sperm, it was not until the 1970s and 1980s that researchers found that relatively modest concentrations of fluoride could cause damage prior to complete immobilization.
Related FAN Content :
-