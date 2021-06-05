1. Chojnacka, K, Zarzycka, M, Mruk, DD. Biology of the Sertoli cell in the fetal, pubertal, and adult mammalian testis . Results Probl Cell Differ 2016 ; 58: 225 – 251 .

Google Scholar Crossref | Medline

2. Dong, H, Chen, Z, Wang, C, et al. Rictor regulates spermatogenesis by controlling Sertoli cell cytoskeletal organization and cell polarity in the mouse testis . Endocrinology 2015 ; 156: 4244 – 4256 .

Google Scholar Crossref | Medline

3. Jiang, XH, Yie, SM, Zhen, X, et al. Effect of You Gui Wan on mouse sperm fertilising ability in vivo and in vitro . Andrologia 2014 ; 46: 283 – 289 .

Google Scholar Crossref | Medline

4. Peña, S, Summers, P, Gummow, B, et al. Oviduct binding ability of porcine spermatozoa develops in the epididymis and can be advanced by incubation with caudal fluid . Theriogenology 2015 ; 83: 1502 – 1513 .

Google Scholar Crossref | Medline

5. Arroteia, KF, Barbieri, MF, Souza, GHMF, et al. Albumin is synthesized in epididymis and aggregates in a high molecular mass glycoprotein complex involved in sperm-egg fertilization . PLoS One 2014 ; 9(8): 103566 .

Google Scholar Crossref

6. Robaire, B, Hinton, BT. The epididymis . In: Plant, TM, Zeleznik, AJ (eds) Knobil and Neill’s physiology of reproduction. San Diego : Academic Press , 2015 , pp. 691 – 771 .

Google Scholar Crossref

7. Zhou, W, De Iuliis, GN, Dun, MD, et al. Characteristics of the epididymal luminal environment responsible for sperm maturation and storage . Front Endocrinol; 9. Epub ahead of print 28 February 2018. DOI: 10.3389/fendo.2018.00059.

Google Scholar

8. Chouhan, S, Flora, SJS. Arsenic and fluoride: two major ground water pollutants . Indian J Exp Biol 2010 ; 48(7): 666 – 678 .

Google Scholar Medline | ISI

9. Jadhav, SV, Bringas, E, Yadav, GD, et al. Arsenic and fluoride contaminated groundwaters: a review of current technologies for contaminants removal . J Environ Manag 2015 ; 162: 306 – 325 .

Google Scholar Crossref | Medline

10. Ruiz-Payana, A, Ortizb, M, Duarte-Gardea, M. Determination of fluoride in drinking water and in urine of adolescents living in three counties in Northern Chihuahua, Mexico using a fluoride ion selective electrode . Microchem J 2005 ; 81: 19 – 22 .

Google Scholar Crossref

11. Gebel, TW . Arsenic and drinking water contamination . Science (80-) 1999 ; 283: 1455e – 1455 .

Google Scholar Crossref

12. Mondal, P, Chattopadhyay, A. Environmental exposure of arsenic and fluoride and their combined toxicity: a recent update . J Appl Toxicol 2020 ; 40: 552 – 566 .

Google Scholar Crossref | Medline

13. Spittle, B . Halting the inertia of indifference: fluoride and fertility revisited . Fluoride 2009 ; 42: 159 – 161 .

Google Scholar

14. Kitchin, KT . Recent advances in arsenic carcinogenesis: modes of action, animal model systems, and methylated arsenic metabolites . Toxicol Appl Pharmacol 2001 ; 172: 249 – 261 .

Google Scholar Crossref | Medline

15. Narayana, MV, Chinoy, NJ. Effect of fluoride on rat testicular steroidogenesis . Fluoride 1994 ; 27: 7 – 12 .

Google Scholar

16. Huang, C, Nui, RY, Wang, JD. Toxic effects of sodium fluoride on reproductive function in male mice . Fluoride 2007 ; 40: 162 – 168 .

Google Scholar

17. Zhang, JH, Liang, C, Ma, JJ, et al. Effects of sodium fluoride and sulfur dioxide on sperm motility and serum testosterone in male rats . Fluoride 2006 ; 39: 126 – 131 .

Google Scholar

18. Chinoy, NJ, Sharma, A, Sharma, A. Amelioration of fluoride toxicity by vitamins E and D in reproductive functions of male mice . Fluoride 1998 ; 31: 203 – 216 .

Google Scholar

19. Krasowska, A, W?ostowski, T, Bonda, E. Zinc protection from fluoride-induced testicular injury in the bank vole (Clethrionomys glareolus) . Toxicol Lett 2004 ; 147: 229 – 235 .

Google Scholar Crossref | Medline

20. Kumar, A, Susheela, AK. Ultrastructural studies of spermiogenesis in rabbit exposed to chronic fluoride toxicity . Int J Fertil 1994 ; 39: 164 – 171 .

Google Scholar

21. Ghosh, D, Das, S, Maiti, R, et al. Testicular toxicity in sodium fluoride treated rats: association with oxidative stress . Reprod Toxicol 2002 ; 16: 385 – 390 .

Google Scholar Crossref | Medline | ISI

22. Al-Hiyasat, AS, Elbetieha, AM, Darmani, H. Reproductive toxic effects of ingestion of sodium fluoride in the female rats . Fluoride 2000 ; 33: 79 – 84 .

Google Scholar

23. Chinoy, NJ, Patel, D. Influence of fluoride on biological free radicals in ovary of mice and its reversal . Env Sci 1998 ; 6: 171 – 184 .

Google Scholar

24. Jhala, DD, Chinoy, NJ, Rao, MV. Mitigating effects of some antidotes on fluoride and arsenic induced free radical toxicity in mice ovary . Food Chem Toxicol 2008 ; 46: 1138 – 1142 .

Google Scholar Crossref | Medline

25. Waalkes, MP, Ward, JM, Liu, J, et al. Transplacental carcinogenicity of inorganic arsenic in the drinking water: induction of hepatic, ovarian, pulmonary, and adrenal tumors in mice . Toxicol Appl Pharmacol 2003 ; 186: 7 – 17 .

Google Scholar Crossref | Medline | ISI

26. Pant, N, Murthy, RC, Srivastava, SP. Male reproductive toxicity of sodium arsenite in mice . Hum Exp Toxicol 2004 ; 23: 399 – 403 .

Google Scholar SAGE Journals | ISI

27. Sarkar, M, Chaudhuri, GR, Chattopadhyay, A, et al. Effect of sodium arsenite on spermatogenesis, plasma gonadotrophins and testosterone in rats . Asian J Androl 2003 ; 5: 27 – 31 .

Google Scholar Medline | ISI

28. Chattopadhyay, S, Ghosh, S, Chaki, S, et al. Effect of sodium arsenite on plasma levels of gonadotrophins and ovarian steroidogenesis in mature albino rats: duration-dependent response . J Toxicol Sci 1999 ; 24: 425 – 431 .

Google Scholar Crossref | Medline

29. Ghosh, D, Chattopadhyay, S, Debnath, J. Effect of sodium arsenite on adrenocortical activity in immature female rats: evidence of dose-dependent response . J Env Sci 1999 ; 11: 419 – 422 .

Google Scholar

30. Milton, AH, Smith, W, Rahman, B, et al. Chronic arsenic exposure and adverse pregnancy outcomes in Bangladesh . Epidemiology 2005 ; 16: 82 – 86 .

Google Scholar Crossref | Medline | ISI

31. Freni, SC . Exposure to high fluoride concentrations in drinking water is associated with decreased birth rates . J Toxicol Environ Health 1994 ; 42: 109 – 121 .

Google Scholar Crossref | Medline

32. Cornwall, GA . New insights into epididymal biology and function . Hum Reprod Update 2009 ; 15: 213 – 227 .

Google Scholar Crossref | Medline | ISI

33. Hermo, L, Robaire, B. Epididymal cell types and their functions . In: Robaire, B, Hinton, BT (ed.) The epididymis, from molecules to clinical practice. New York, NY : Kluwer Academic/Plenum Publishers , 2002 , pp. 81 – 101 .

Google Scholar Crossref

34. Moore, HDM . The influence of the epididymis on human and animal sperm maturation and storage . Hum Reprod 1996 ; 11: 103 – 110 .

Google Scholar Medline

35. Ramos, AS, Dym, M. Fine structure of the monkey epididymis . Am J Anat 1977 ; 149: 501 – 531 .

Google Scholar Crossref | Medline

36. Cyr, DG, Gregory, M, Dubé, É, et al. Orchestration of occludins, claudins, catenins and cadherins as players involved in maintenance of the blood-epididymal barrier in animals and humans . Asian J Androl 2007 ; 9: 463 – 475 .

Google Scholar Crossref | Medline

37. Robaire, B, Hinton, BT, Orgebin-Crist, MC. The Epididymis . In: Jimmy, DN (ed.) Knobil and Neill’s physiology of reproduction. Amsterdam : Elsevier , 2006 , pp. 1071 – 1148 .

Google Scholar Crossref

38. Kujala, M, Hihnala, S, Tienari, J, et al. Expression of ion transport-associated proteins in human efferent and epididymal ducts . Reproduction 2007 ; 133: 775 – 784 .

Google Scholar Crossref | Medline

39. Olson, GE, NagDas, SK, Winfrey, VP. Structural differentiation of spermatozoa during post-testicular maturation . In: Robaire, B, Hinton, BT (eds) The epididymis: from molecules to clinical practice. New York, NY : Kluwer Academic/Plenum Publishers , 2002 , pp. 371 – 387 .

Google Scholar Crossref

40. Jones, R, James, PS, Howes, L, et al. Supramolecular organization of the sperm plasma membrane during maturation and capacitation . Asian J Androl 2007 ; 9: 438 – 444 .

Google Scholar Crossref | Medline

41. Cooper, TG . Sperm maturation in the epididymis: a new look at an old problem . Asian J Androl 2007 ; 9: 533 – 539 .

Google Scholar Crossref | Medline

42. Sullivan, R, Saez, F, Girouard, J, et al. Role of exosomes in sperm maturation during the transit along the male reproductive tract . Blood Cells, Mol Dis 2005 ; 35: 1 – 10 .

Google Scholar Crossref | Medline

43. Binato De Souza, AP, Schorr-Lenz, M, Lucca, F, et al. The epididymis and its role on sperm quality and male fertility . Anim Reprod, v 2017 ; 14: 1234 – 1244 .

Google Scholar Crossref

44. Clulow, J, Jones, RC, Hansen, LA, et al. Fluid and electrolyte reabsorption in the ductuli efferentes testis . J Reprod Fert Suppl 1998 ; 53: 1 – 14 .

Google Scholar Medline

45. Saez, F, Frenette, G, Sullivan, R. Epididymosomes and prostasomes: their roles in posttesticular maturation of the sperm cells . J Androl 2003 ; 24: 149 – 154 .

Google Scholar Crossref | Medline

46. Liu, Y, Liang, C, Gao, Y, et al. Fluoride interferes with the sperm fertilizing ability via downregulated SPAM1, ACR, and PRSS21 expression in rat epididymis . J Agric Food Chem 2019 ; 67: 5240 – 5249 .

Google Scholar Crossref | Medline

47. Cohen, DJ, Rochwerger, L, Ellerman, DA, et al. Relationship between the association of rat epididymal protein “DE” with spermatozoa and the behavior and function of the protein . Mol Reprod Dev 2000 ; 56: 180 – 188 .

Google Scholar Crossref | Medline

48. Légaré, C, Bérubé, B, Boué, F, et al. Hamster sperm antigen P26h is a phosphatidylinositol-anchored protein . Mol Reprod Dev 1999 ; 52: 225 – 233 .

Google Scholar Crossref | Medline

49. Sylvester, SR, Morales, C, Oko, R, et al. Localization of sulfated glycoprotein-2 (clusterin) on spermatozoa and in the reproductive tract of the male rat . Biol Reprod 1991 ; 45: 195 – 207 .

Google Scholar Crossref | Medline

50. Yenugu, S, Hamil, KG, Grossman, G, et al. Identification, cloning and functional characterization of novel sperm associated antigen II (SPAG II) isoforms in the rat . Reprod Biol Endocrinol 2006 ; 4: 23 .

Google Scholar Crossref | Medline

51. Richardson, RT, Sivashanmugam, P, Hall, SH, et al. Cloning and sequencing of human Eppin: a novel family of protease inhibitors expressed in the epididymis and testis . Gene 2001 ; 270: 93 – 102 .

Google Scholar Crossref | Medline

52. Hamil, KG, Liu, Q, Sivashanmugam, P, et al. Cystatin 11: a new member of the cystatin type 2 family . Endocrinology 2002 ; 143: 2787 – 2796 .

Google Scholar Crossref | Medline

53. Ensslin, MA, Shur, BD. Identification of mouse sperm SED1, a bimotif EGF repeat and discoidin-domain protein involved in sperm-egg binding . Cell 2003 ; 114: 405 – 417 .

Google Scholar Crossref | Medline | ISI

54. Sun, Z, Li, S, Yu, Y, et al. Alterations in epididymal proteomics and antioxidant activity of mice exposed to fluoride . Arch Toxicol 2018 ; 92: 169 – 180 .

Google Scholar Crossref | Medline

55. Li, Y, Wang, M, Piao, F, et al. Subchronic exposure to arsenic inhibits spermatogenesis and downregulates the expression of Ddx3y in testis and epididymis of mice . Toxicol Sci 2012 ; 128: 482 – 489 .

Google Scholar Crossref | Medline | ISI

56. Yan-Ping, D, Xiao-Qin, G, Xiao Ping, M, et al. Effects of chronic exposure to sodium arsenite on expressions of VEGF and VEGFR2 proteins in the epididymis of rats . Biomed Res Int 2017 ; 9: 2597256 .

Google Scholar

57. Dacheux, JL, Paquignon, M. Relations between the fertilizing ability, motility and metabolism of epididymal spermatozoa . Reprod Nutrit Develop 1980 ; 20: 1085 – 1099 .

Google Scholar Crossref | Medline

58. Kirchhoff, C. Specific gene expression in the human and non-human primate epididymis . In: Robaire, B, Hinton, BT (eds) The epididymis: from molecules to clinical practice. New York, NY : Kluwer Academic/Plenum Publishers , 2002 , pp. 201 – 218 .

Google Scholar Crossref

59. Zhu, GZ, Myles, DG, Primakoff, P. Testase 1 (ADAM 24) a plasma membrane-anchored sperm protease implicated in sperm function during epididymal maturation or fertilization . J Cell Sci 2001 ; 114: 1787 – 1794 .

Google Scholar Crossref | Medline

60. Tulsiani, DRP, NagDas, SK, Skudlarek, MD, et al. Rat sperm plasma membrane mannosidase: localization and evidence for proteolytic processing during epididymal maturation . Dev Biol 1995 ; 167: 584 – 595 .

Google Scholar Crossref | Medline

61. Nehme, CL, Cesario, MM, Myles, DG, et al. Breaching the diffusion barrier that compartmentalizes the transmembrane glycoprotein CE9 to the posterior-tail plasma membrane domain of the rat spermatozoon . J Cell Biol 1993 ; 120: 687 – 694 .

Google Scholar Crossref | Medline

62. Scully, NF, Shaper, JH, Shur, BD. Spatial and temporal expression of cell surface galactosyltransferase during mouse spermatogenesis and epididymal maturation . Dev Biol 1987 ; 124: 111 – 124 .

Google Scholar Crossref | Medline

63. Saxena, DK, Oh-oka, T, Kadomatsu, K, et al. Behaviour of a sperm surface transmembrane glycoprotein basigin during epididymal maturation and its role in fertilization in mice . Reproduction 2002 ; 123: 435 – 444 .

Google Scholar Crossref | Medline

64. Baker, MA, Witherdin, R, Hetherington, L, et al. Identification of post-translational modifications that occur during sperm maturation using difference in two-dimensional gel electrophoresis . Proteomics 2005 ; 5: 1003 – 1012 .

Google Scholar Crossref | Medline

65. Phelps, BM, Koppel, DE, Primakoff, P, et al. Evidence that proteolysis of the surface is an initial step in the mechanism of formation of sperm cell surface domains . J Cell Biol 1990 ; 111: 1839 – 1847 .

Google Scholar Crossref | Medline

66. Dacheux, JL, Dacheux, F. New insights into epididymal function in relation to sperm maturation . Reproduction 2014 ; 147: 27 – 42 .

Google Scholar Crossref

67. Turner, RM . Moving to the beat: a review of mammalian sperm motility regulation . Reproduct Fert Develop 2006 ; 18: 25 – 38 .

Google Scholar Crossref | Medline

68. Inskeep, PB, Hammerstedt, RH. Changes in metabolism of ram sperm associated with epididymal transit or induced by exogenous carnitine . Biol Reprod 1982 ; 27: 735 – 743 .

Google Scholar Crossref | Medline

69. Xia, J, Reigada, D, Mitchell, CH, et al. CATSPER channel-mediated Ca2+ entry into mouse sperm triggers a tail-to-head propagation . Biol Reprod 2007 ; 77: 551 – 559 .

Google Scholar Crossref | Medline

70. Carlson, AE, Hille, B, Babcock, DF. External Ca2+ acts upstream of adenylyl cyclase SACY in the bicarbonate signaled activation of sperm motility . Dev Biol 2007 ; 312: 183 – 192 .

Google Scholar Crossref | Medline

71. Aitken, RJ, Nixon, B, Lin, M, et al. Proteomic changes in mammalian spermatozoa during epididymal maturation . Asian J Androl 2007 ; 9: 554 – 564 .

Google Scholar Crossref | Medline

72. Fernandez-Fuertes, B, Narciandi, F, O’Farrelly, C, et al. Cauda epididymis-specific beta-defensin 126 promotes sperm motility but not fertilizing ability in cattle . Biol Reprod 2016 ; 95: 1 – 12 .

Google Scholar Crossref | Medline

73. Chinoy, NJ, Sequeira, E. Effects of fluoride on the histoarchitecture of reproductive organs of the male mouse . Reprod Toxicol 1989 ; 3: 261 – 267 .

Google Scholar Crossref | Medline

74. Kumar, A, Susheela, AK. Effects of chronic fluoride toxicity on the morphology of ductus epididymis and the maturation of spermatozoa of rabbit . Int J Exp Pathol 1995 ; 76: 1 – 11 .

Google Scholar Medline

75. Shashi, A, Khan, I. Mitigating effect of Punarnava (Boerhaavia diffusa L.) on light and scanning electron microscopic alterations in cauda epididymis of fluorotic rats . ejbps 2017 ; 11: 503 – 509 .

Google Scholar

76. Narciandi, F, Fernandez-Fuertes, B, Khairulzaman, I, et al. Sperm-coating beta-defensin 126 is a dissociation-resistant dimer produced by epididymal epithelium in the bovine reproductive tract . Biol Reprod 2016 ; 95: 1 – 9 .

Google Scholar Crossref | Medline

77. Roberts, KP, Johnston, DS, Nolan, MA, et al. Structure and function of epididymal protein cysteine-rich secretory protein-1 . Asian J Androl 2007 ; 9: 508 – 514 .

Google Scholar Crossref | Medline

78. Gibbs, GM, Bianco, DM, Jamsai, D, et al. Cysteine-rich secretory protein 2 binds to mitogen-activated protein kinase kinase kinase 11 in mouse sperm . Biol Reprod 2007 ; 77: 108 – 114 .

Google Scholar Crossref | Medline

79. Xuhua, Z, Zilong, S, Baijuan, Y, et al. Fluoride reduced CRISP2 expression in testis and epididymal sperm of rats . Fluoride 2020 ; 53: 239 – 248 .

Google Scholar

80. Zelko, IN, Mariani, TJ, Folz, RJ. Superoxide dismutase multigene family: a comparison of the CuZn-SOD (SOD1), Mn-SOD (SOD2), and EC-SOD (SOD3) gene structures, evolution, and expression . Free Rad Biol Med 2002 ; 33: 337 – 349 .

Google Scholar Crossref | Medline | ISI

81. Nagae, M, Nakata, M, Takahashi, Y. Identification of negative cis-acting elements in response to copper in the chloroplastic iron superoxide dismutase gene of the moss Barbula unguiculata . Plant Physiol 2008 ; 146: 1687 – 1696 .

Google Scholar Crossref | Medline

82. Lu, SC . Glutathione synthesis . Biochimica et Biophysica Acta—General Subjects 2013 ; 1830: 3143 – 3153 .

Google Scholar Crossref | Medline | ISI

83. Pant, N, Kumar, R, Murthy, RC, et al. Male reproductive effect of arsenic in mice . Biometals 2001 ; 14: 113 – 117 .

Google Scholar Crossref | Medline | ISI

84. Prathima, P, Pavani, R, Sukeerthi, S, et al. ?-Lipoic acid inhibits testicular and epididymal oxidative damage and improves fertility efficacy in arsenic-intoxicated rats . J Biochem Mol Toxicol 2018 ; 32: 2 .

Google Scholar Crossref

85. Biswas, S, Kumar Mukhopadhyay, P. Casein- and pea-enriched high-protein diet can take care of the reprotoxic effects of arsenic in male rats . Andrologia 2020 ; 52: 5 – 13560 .

Google Scholar Crossref

86. Wares, MA, Awal, MA, Das, SK, et al. Chronic natural arsenic exposure affecting histoarchitecture of gonads in Black Bengal goats (Capra aegagrushircus) . J Adv Vet Anim Res 2015 ; 2: 128 – 133 .

Google Scholar Crossref

87. Couto-Santos, F, Souza, ACF, Bastos, DSS, et al. Prepubertal exposure to arsenic alters male reproductive parameters in pubertal and adult rats . Toxicol Appl Pharmacol; 409. Epub ahead of print 15 December 2020. DOI: 10.1016/j.taap.2020.115304.

Google Scholar Medline

88. Chang, SI, Jin, B, Youn, P, et al. Arsenic-induced toxicity and the protective role of ascorbic acid in mouse testis . Toxicol Appl Pharmacol 2007 ; 218: 196 – 203 .

Google Scholar Crossref | Medline | ISI

89. Das, J, Ghosh, J, Manna, P, et al. Taurine protects rat testes against NaAsO(2)-induced oxidative stress and apoptosis via mitochondrial dependent and independent pathways . Toxicol Lett 2009 ; 187: 201 – 210 .

Google Scholar Crossref | Medline | ISI

90. Danielsson, BR, Dencker, L, Lindgren, A, et al. Accumulation of toxic metals in male reproduction organs . Arch Toxicol Suppl 1984 ; 7: 177 – 180 .

Google Scholar Crossref | Medline

91. Recio, R, Robbins, WA, Borja-Aburto, V, et al. Organophosphorous pesticide exposure increases the frequency of sperm sex null aneuploidy . Env Heal Perspect 2001 ; 109: 1237 – 1240 .

Google Scholar Crossref | Medline

92. Sakkas, D, Urner, F, Bizzaro, D, et al. Sperm nuclear DNA damage and altered chromatin structure: Effect on fertilization and embryo development . Human Reprod 1998 ; 13: 11 – 19 .

Google Scholar Crossref

93. Souza, ACF, Machado-Neves, M, Bastos, DSS, et al. Impact of prenatal arsenic exposure on the testes and epididymides of prepubertal rats . Chem Biol Interact 2021 ; 333: 109314 .

Google Scholar Crossref | Medline