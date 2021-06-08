Abstract
Highlights
-
- High intelligence was inversely correlated with water, urinary, hair and nail fluoride.
- Fluoride interacts with a SNP-set of rs3788319, rs1879417, rs57377675, rs11556505 and rs7187776 on intelligence.
- Fluoride interacts with mitochondrial function-related genes CLU and TOMM40 on intelligence.
- Multiple neurodevelopmental pathways related to metabolism may be involved in the fluoride-induced neurotoxicity.
Background
Excessive fluoride exposure has been associated with intelligence loss, but little is known about gene-fluoride interactions on intelligence at SNP-set, gene and pathway level.
Objectives
Here we conducted a population-based study in Chinese school-aged children to estimate the associations of fluoride from internal and external exposures with intelligence as well as to explore the gene-fluoride interactions on intelligence at SNP-set, gene and neurodevelopmental pathway level.
Methods
A total of 952 resident children aged 7 to 13 were included in the current study. The fluoride contents in drinking water, urine, hair and nail were measured using the ion-selective electrode method. LASSO Binomial regression was conducted to screen the intelligence-related SNP-set. The gene-fluoride interactions at gene and pathway levels were detected by the Adaptive Rank Truncated Product method.
Results
The probability of high intelligence was inversely correlated with fluoride contents in water, urine, hair and nail (all P < 0.001). The SNP-set based on rs3788319, rs1879417, rs57377675, rs11556505 and rs7187776 was related to high intelligence (P = 0.001) alone and by interaction with water, urinary and hair fluoride (P = 0.030, 0.040, 0.010), separately. In gene level, CLU and TOMM40 interacted with hair fluoride (both P = 0.017) on intelligence. In pathway level, Alzheimer disease pathway, metabolic pathway, signal transduction pathway, sphingolipid signaling pathway and PI3K-AKT signaling pathway interacted with fluoride on intelligence in men.
Conclusions
Our study suggests that fluoride is inversely associated with intelligence. Moreover, the interactions of fluoride with mitochondrial function-related SNP-set, genes and pathways may also be involved in high intelligence loss.
Graphical abstract
Appendix A. Supplementary data
Download Word document (103KB)
*Read full-text article online at https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0160412021003068
Acknowledgment
We sincerely thank all the participants in this study and the Tianjin Center for Disease Control and Prevention for its assistance for epidemiological investigation and sample collection.This work was supported by the State Key Program of National Natural Science Foundation of China (Grant No. 81430076) for Aiguo Wang, and the National Program for Support of Top-notch Young Professionals and Health commission of Hubei Province scientific research project (Grant No.WJ2019H308) for Li Liu.
-
-
Fluoride exposure and intelligence in school-age children: evidence from different windows of exposure susceptibility.
BACKGROUND The intellectual loss induced by fluoride exposure has been extensively studied, but the association between fluoride exposure in different susceptibility windows and children’s intelligence is rarely reported. Hence, we conducted a cross-sectional study to explore the association between fluoride exposure in prenatal and childhood periods and intelligence quotient (IQ). Methods We recruited
-
WITHDRAWN: Co-exposure effects of arsenic and fluoride on intelligence and oxidative stress in school-aged children: a cohort study.
This article has been withdrawn at the request of the editor. The Publisher apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause. as of November 6, 2020 Highlights Pioneer biomonitoring study on rural children to address As and F- co-exposure. High dental Fluorosis found in relation to urinary As and F- levels in
-
A Benchmark Dose Analysis for Maternal Pregnancy Urine-Fluoride and IQ in Children.
This article is a preprint and has not been peer-reviewed. It reports new medical research that has yet to be evaluated and so should not be used to guide clinical practice. Abstract As a safe exposure level for fluoride in pregnancy has not been established, we used data from two prospective studies
-
Association Between Maternal Fluoride Exposure During Pregnancy and IQ Scores in Offspring in Canada.
Key Points Question Is maternal fluoride exposure during pregnancy associated with childhood IQ in a Canadian cohort receiving optimally fluoridated water? Findings In this prospective birth cohort study, fluoride exposure during pregnancy was associated with lower IQ scores in children aged 3 to 4 years. Meaning Fluoride exposure during pregnancy may be associated
-
The relationships between low levels of urine fluoride on children’s intelligence, dental fluorosis in endemic fluorosis areas in Hulunbuir, Inner Mongolia, China.
There has been public concern about children's intellectual performance at high levels of fluoride exposure, but few studies provide data directly to the question of whether low fluoride exposure levels less than 3.0 mg/L in drinking water adversely associated with children's intelligence. In this survey, we investigated the effects of
Related Studies :
-
-
-
Fluoride & IQ: 68 Studies
As of February 2021, a total of 76 studies have investigated the relationship between fluoride and human intelligence. Of these investigations, 68 studies have found that elevated fluoride exposure is associated with reduced IQ in humans, while over 60 animal studies have found that fluoride exposure impairs the learning and/or
-
Fluoride Affects Learning & Memory in Animals
An association between elevated fluoride exposure and reduced intelligence has now been observed in 65 IQ studies. Although a link between fluoride and intelligence might initially seem surprising or random, it is actually consistent with a large body of animal research. This animal research includes the following 45 studies (out
-
Fluoride: Developmental Neurotoxicity.
Developmental Neurotoxicity There has been a tremendous amount of research done on the association of exposure to fluoride with developmental neurotoxicity. There are over 60 studies reporting reduced IQ in children and several on the impaired learning/memory in animals. And there are studies which link fluoride to Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder. Teaching
-
NRC (2006): Fluoride's Neurotoxicity and Neurobehavioral Effects
The NRC's analysis on fluoride and the brain.
-
Fluoride's Direct Effects on Brain: Animal Studies
The possibility that fluoride ingestion may impair intelligence and other indices of neurological function is supported by a vast body of animal research, including over 40 studies that have investigated fluoride's effects on brain quality in animals. As discussed by the National Research Council, the studies have consistently demonstrated that fluoride, at widely varying concentrations, is toxic to the brain.
Related FAN Content :
-