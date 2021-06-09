3. Results

3.1. Population Characteristics

The study sample had an approximately equal proportion of males (49%) and females (51%). The mean age was 32 years old, 73% were white, and 50% of the sample reported a high school, trade school, or college degree, while the other 50% reported a university degree or higher. The mean household income was $87,700 (median = $73,000) and the mean BMI was 24. Most demographic variables, including sex, age, and highest household education, had less than 5% missing data; 11% of participants had missing ethnicity and 15% of participants did not report either height or weight needed to calculate BMI.

Approximately half of the participants (53%) in the analytic sample with a UF SG and tap water measurement lived in a region that adds fluoride to municipal tap water. The mean UF SG concentration for the entire sample was 0.83 mg/L (SD = 0.72, median = 0.63) and the mean water fluoride concentration was 0.29 mg/L (SD = 0.29, median = 0.12). UF SG and tap water fluoride concentrations were moderately correlated overall (r = 0.31, p < 0.05). Correlations between UF SG and tap water fluoride concentrations were of the largest magnitude for ages 12 to 18 (r = 0.35), 19 to 39 (r = 0.42), 40 to 59 (r = 0.44), and 60 to 79 (r = 0.36) compared with children aged 3 to 6 (r = 0.18) and 7 to 11 (r = 0.24) years; all p-values < 0.05.

3.2. Urinary Fluoride Levels by Demographic Characteristics