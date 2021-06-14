Abstract
Purpose: To explore caries predictors at age 1 year and caries development at ages 5 and 7 years in two groups of children following different fluoride-based preventive programs.
Methods: We conducted a prospective cluster-randomized controlled intervention trial with two parallel arms comparing two prevention programs: one program included fluoride varnish applications every 6 months, the other did not; otherwise, the programs were the same. Participants were 1- and 3-year-old children enrolled at 23 dental clinics in high-risk areas in Stockholm, Sweden. The baseline examination included structured interviews. Caries data were extracted from dental records. The primary outcome measures were ICDAS 1-6 > 0 at baseline (age 1 year) and defs > 0 at ages 2, 3, 5, and 7 years. The secondary outcome measure at age 7 was DFS > 0.
Results: Continuous caries development occurred: defs > 0 in 23% at 5 years and in 42% at 7 years. We found no difference in caries development between children who had or had not received fluoride varnish as toddlers. At age 1-year, significant predictors for dental caries in later preschool years were immigrant background, family income, and sweets consumption. Fluoride toothpaste > once a day at 1 year had an OR < 1 for defs > 0 at 5- and 7 years.
Conclusions: For toddlers, fluoride varnish does not seem to be an adequate prevention tool. Brushing with fluoride toothpaste from 1 year of age could not arrest caries development. Immigrant background was the strongest predictor. A new toolbox as well as collaborative upstream actions for reducing free-sugar intake are needed.
Keywords: Early childhood caries; ICDAS; Preschool children; Prevention; Progression; Topical fluoride.
References
1.Agouropoulos A, Twetman S, Pandis N, Kavvadia K, Papagiannoulis L. Caries-preventive effectiveness of fluoride varnish as adjunct to oral health promotion and supervised tooth brushing in preschool children: a double-blind randomized controlled trial. J Dent. 2014;42:1277–83. – DOI
2. Anderson M. Stop Caries Stockholm: a caries-prevention program for children living in multicultural areas with low socioeconomic status. Karolinska Institutet. http://hdl.handle.net/10616/46060 , 2017.
3. Anderson M, Dahllöf G, Twetman S, Jansson L, Bergenlid AC, Grindefjord M. Effectiveness of early preventive intervention with semiannual fluoride varnish application in toddlers living in high-risk areas: a stratified cluster-randomized controlled trial. Caries Res. 2016;50:17–23. – DOI
4. Braga MM, Oliveira LB, Bonini GA, Bonecker M, Mendes FM. Feasibility of the International Caries Detection and Assessment System (ICDAS-II) in epidemiological surveys and comparability with standard World Health Organization criteria. Caries Res. 2009;43:245–9. – DOI
5. Brannemo I, Dahllof G, Cunha Soares F, Tsilingaridis G. Impact of an extended postnatal home visiting programme on oral health among children in a disadvantaged area of Stockholm, Sweden. Acta Paediatr. 2021;110:230–6. – DOI
6. Burstrom B, Marttila A, Kulane A, Lindberg L, Burstrom K. Practising proportionate universalism—a study protocol of an extended postnatal home visiting programme in a disadvantaged area in Stockholm, Sweden. BMC Health Serv Res. 2017;17:91. – DOI
7. Burt BA, Pai S. Sugar consumption and caries risk: a systematic review. J Dent Educ. 2001;65:1017–23. – DOI
8. Dental Service in Stockholm Ltd: Program för kariesprevention. Region Stockholm. https://vardgivarguiden.se/barntandvard , 2018.
9. Disease GBD, Injury I, Prevalence C. Global, regional, and national incidence, prevalence, and years lived with disability for 354 diseases and injuries for 195 countries and territories, 1990–2017: a systematic analysis for the Global Burden of Disease Study 2017. Lancet. 2018;392:1789–858. – DOI
10. Douglass JM, Tinanoff N, Tang JM, Altman DS. Dental caries patterns and oral health behaviors in Arizona infants and toddlers. Commun Dent Oral Epidemiol. 2001;29:14–22. – DOI
11. Folktandvården Stockholms län AB: Program för kariesprevention. Barn och ungdomar; in. Stockholm, Folktandvården, 2004.
12. Grindefjord M, Dahllof G, Nilsson B, Modeer T. Prediction of dental caries development in 1-year-old children. Caries Res. 1995a;29:343–8. – DOI
13. Grindefjord M, Dahllöf G, Modéer T. Caries development in children from 2.5 to 3.5 years of age: a longitudinal study. Caries Res. 1995b;29:449–54. – DOI
14. Grindefjord M, Dahllöf G, Nilsson B, Modéer T. Stepwise prediction of dental caries in children up to 3.5 years of age. Caries Res. 1996;30:256–66. – DOI
15. Hultquist AI, Brudin L, Bagesund M. Early childhood caries risk assessment in 1-year-olds evaluated at 6-years of age. Acta Odontol Scand. 2021;79:103–11. – DOI
16. Ismail AI, Sohn W, Tellez M, Amaya A, Sen A, Hasson H, Pitts NB. The International Caries Detection and Assessment System (ICDAS): an integrated system for measuring dental caries. Commun Dent Oral Epidemiol. 2007;35:170–8. – DOI
17. Julihn A, Soares FC, Hjern A, Dahllof G. Socioeconomic determinants, maternal health, and caries in young children. JDR Clin Trans Res. 2018;3:395–404. – PubMed – PMC
18. Karjalainen S, Tolvanen M, Pienihakkinen K, Soderling E, Lagstrom H, Simell O, Niinikoski H. High sucrose intake at 3 years of age is associated with increased salivary counts of mutans streptococci and lactobacilli, and with increased caries rate from 3 to 16 years of age. Caries Res. 2015;49:125–32. – DOI
19. Kassebaum NJ, Bernabe E, Dahiya M, Bhandari B, Murray CJ, Marcenes W. Global burden of untreated caries: a systematic review and metaregression. J Dent Res. 2015;94:650–8. – DOI
20. Koch G. Effect of sodium fluoride in dentifrice and mouthwash on incidence of dental caries in schoolchildren. Odontol Revy. 1967;18(Supplement 12):14.
21. Koch G, Helkimo AN, Ullbro C. Caries prevalence and distribution in individuals aged 3–20 years in Jonkoping, Sweden: trends over 40 years. Eur Arch Paediatr Dentis off J Eur Acad Paediatr Dentis. 2017;18:363–70. – DOI
22. Lockner F, Twetman S, Stecksen-Blicks C. Urinary fluoride excretion after application of fluoride varnish and use of fluoride toothpaste in young children. Int J Paediatr Dent. 2017;27:463–8. – DOI
23. Marinho VC, Higgins JP, Logan S, Sheiham A. Fluoride varnishes for preventing dental caries in children and adolescents. Cochrane Database Syst Rev. 1996;2002:CD002279.
24.Mejàre I, Axelsson S, Dahlen G, Espelid I, Norlund A, Tranaeus S, Twetman S. Caries risk assessment. A systematic review. Acta Odontol Scand. 2014;72:81–91. – DOI
25. Oliveira BH, Salazar M, Carvalho DM, Falcao A, Campos K, Nadanovsky P. Biannual fluoride varnish applications and caries incidence in preschoolers: a 24-month follow-up randomized placebo-controlled clinical trial. Caries Res. 2014;48:228–36. – DOI
26. Pitts NB, Baez RJ, Diaz-Guillory C, Donly KJ, Alberto Feldens C, McGrath C, Phantumvanit P, Seow WK, Sharkov N, Songpaisan Y, Tinanoff N, Twetman S: Early Childhood Caries: IAPD Bangkok Declaration. J Dent Child (Chic) 2019;86:72.
27. Phipps KR, Ricks TL, Manz MC, Blahut P. Prevalence and severity of dental caries among American Indian and Alaska Native preschool children. J Public Health Dent. 2012;72:208–15. – DOI
28. Schulz KF, Grimes DA. Blinding in randomised trials: hiding who got what. Lancet. 2002;359:696–700. – DOI
29. Schwendicke F, Dorfer CE, Schlattmann P, Page LF, Thomson WM, Paris S. Socioeconomic inequality and caries: a systematic review and meta-analysis. J Dent Res. 2015;94:10–8. – DOI
30. Sheiham A, James WP. Diet and dental caries: the pivotal role of free sugars reemphasized. J Dent Res. 2015;94:1341–7. – DOI
31. Shwartz M, Grondahl HG, Pliskin JS, Boffa J. A longitudinal analysis from bite-wing radiographs of the rate of progression of approximal carious lesions through human dental enamel. Arch Oral Biol. 1984;29:529–36. – DOI
32. Skeie MS, Espelid I, Riordan PJ, Klock KS. Caries increment in children aged 3–5 years in relation to parents’ dental attitudes: Oslo, Norway 2002 to 2004. Commun Dent Oral Epidemiol. 2008;36:441–50. – DOI
33. Statistics Sweden: Immigrants’ migration patterns. Demographic reports 2008:4; in. Örebro, Statistics Sweden, Forecasting Institute, 2008.
34. Stecksén-Blicks C, Hasslöf P, Kieri C, Widman K. Caries and background factors in Swedish 4-year-old children with special reference to immigrant status. Acta Odontol Scand. 2014;72:852–8. – DOI
35. Swedish Agency for Health Technology Assessment: Att förebygga karies: en systematisk litteraturöversikt. Stockholm, Statens beredning för medicinsk utvärdering (SBU). 2002.
36. Swedish National Board of Health and Welfare: Karies hos barn och ungdomar. 2010a. En lägesrapport för år 2008. http://www.socialstyrelsen.se/publikationer2010/2010-3-5 .
37. Swedish National Board of Health and Welfare: Social rapport. 2010b. https://www.socialstyrelsen.se/Lists/Artikelkatalog/Attachments/17957/20… .
38. Tickle M, O’Neill C, Donaldson M, Birch S, Noble S, Killough S, Murphy L, Greer M, Brodison J, Verghis R, Worthington HV. A randomized controlled trial of caries prevention in dental practice. J Dent Res. 2017;96:741–6. – DOI
39. Trevethan R. Sensitivity, specificity, and predictive values: foundations, pliabilities, and pitfalls in research and practice. Front Public Health. 2017;5:307. – DOI
40. Vos MB, Kaar JL, Welsh JA, Van Horn LV, Feig DI, Anderson CAM, Patel MJ, Cruz Munos J, Krebs NF, Xanthakos SA, Johnson RK, American Heart Association Nutrition Committee of the Council on L, Cardiometabolic H, Council on Clinical C, Council on Cardiovascular Disease in the Y, Council on C, Stroke N, Council on E, Prevention, Council on Functional G, Translational B, Council on H: Added Sugars and Cardiovascular Disease Risk in Children: A Scientific Statement From the American Heart Association. Circulation 2017;135:e1017-e1034.
41. Watanabe M, Wang DH, Ijichi A, Shirai C, Zou Y, Kubo M, Takemoto K, Masatomi C, Ogino K. The influence of lifestyle on the incidence of dental caries among 3-year-old Japanese children. Int J Environ Res Public Health. 2014;11:12611–22. – DOI
42. Wendt LK, Hallonsten AL, Koch G, Birkhed D. Analysis of caries-related factors in infants and toddlers living in Sweden. Acta Odontol Scand. 1996;54:131–7. – DOI
43. Wennhall I, Matsson L, Schroder U, Twetman S. Outcome of an oral health outreach programme for preschool children in a low socioeconomic multicultural area. Int J Paediatr Dent. 2008;18:84–90. – DOI
44. Wigen TI, Wang NJ. Does early establishment of favorable oral health behavior influence caries experience at age 5 years? Acta Odontol Scand. 2015;73:182–7. – DOI
45. World Health Organization: Guideline: Sugars Intake for Adults and Children. In: WHO Guidelines Approved by the Guidelines Review Committee. Geneva; 2015.