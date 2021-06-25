Abstract
Highlights
-
- Limited study focused on the fluorosis effect of low levels of exposure to fluoride. So, our study aimed to examine whether the low level of fluoride exposure was associated with the risk of dental fluorosis.
- The prevalence of dental fluorosis was 70% in the U.S. children and adolescents in survey of NHANES 2015–2016.
- Low level of water or plasma fluoride exposure was associated with increased the risk of dental fluorosis.
Drinking water fluoridation was a mid-twentieth century innovation based on the medical hypothesis that consuming low doses of fluoride at the teeth forming years provided protection against dental decays. Numerous studies showed that high level exposure to fluoride could cause dental and skeleton fluorosis. However, there was limited study focusing on the fluorosis effect of low levels of exposure to fluoride. Therefore, our study aimed to examine whether the low level of fluoride exposure (measured in blood plasma and household tap water) was associated with the risk of dental fluorosis based on data of the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) 2015–2016. We analyzed data in 2098 children and adolescents who had Dean’s Index scores, and water and plasma fluoride measures. The Dean’s Index score was measured by calibrated dental examiners using the modified Dean’s fluorosis classification system. Fluoride was measured in plasma and household tap water. In this study, we found that the rate of fluoride concentration in water above the recommended level of 0.7 mg/L was 25%, but the prevalence of dental fluorosis was 70%. Binary logistic regression adjusted for covariates showed that higher water fluoride concentrations (0.31–0.50, 0.51–0.70, > 0.70 compared 0.00–0.30) were associated with higher odds of dental fluorosis (OR = 1.48, 95% CI: 1.13–1.96, p = 0.005; OR = 1.92, 95% CI: 1.44–2.58, p < 0.001, and OR = 2.30, 95% CI: 1.75–3.07, p < 0.001, respectively). The pattern of regression between plasma fluoride and dental fluorosis was similar. Inclusion, our study showed that even low level of water or plasma fluoride exposure was associated with increased the risk of dental fluorosis. The safety of public health approach of drinking water fluoridation for global dental caries reduction are urgently needed further research.
Graphical Abstract
*Read full-text article online at https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0147651321005510?via%3Dihub
-
-
Excess fluoride ingestion and thyroid hormone derangements in children living in Delhi, India
SUMMARY: Ninety children with dental fluorosis, aged 7–18, living in fluoride endemic, non-iodine deficient areas of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, India, where iodized salt has been promoted for over a decade, were investigated, along with 21 children in two control groups without dental fluorosis living in non- endemic
-
Endemic Fluorosis. (An Epidemiológical, Biochemical and Clinical Study in the Bhatinda District of Punjab).
Earlier observations and a review on endemic fluorosis in the Bhatinda District of Punjab were published in 1961 [this Bulletin, 1962, v. 37, 243] and the object of the present paper "is to summarize our epidemiological work done over three years and to emphasize the importance of this work from
-
Fluoride exposure altered metabolomic profile in rat serum
Highlights 58 NEG and 73 POS metabolites were altered in F-treated 3 weeks rat serum. 126 NEG and 70 POS metabolites were altered in F-treated 11 weeks rat serum. Four significantly different metabolites, nicotinamide, adenosine, 1-Oleoyl-sn-glycero-3-phosphocholine, and 1-Stearoyl-sn-glycerol 3-phosphocholine were shared by two models. Urea, N2-Acetyl-l-ornithine, and betaine were
-
Biomarkers for the Assessment of Fluoride Exposure in Children.
Due to practical difficulties in quantifying fluoride exposure, the ability of various biomarkers to predict exposure has been investigated previously. However, the results are inadequate for validation of their application and usefulness. This study aimed to investigate the association between contemporary/recent biomarkers of fluoride exposure and total daily fluoride intake
-
Elemental Status and Lipid Peroxidation in the Blood of Children With Endemic Fluorosis
The study aimed to assess the levels of trace elements, minerals, and toxic elements as well as lipid peroxidation biomarkers (lipid acyl hydroperoxides, 2-thiobarbituric acid reactive substances (TBARS)) in the blood of children with chronic fluorosis from endemic fluorosis areas (Sosnivka village, Lviv region, western Ukraine). The results were compared
Related Studies :
-
-
-
Diagnostic Criteria for Dental Fluorosis: The TSIF ("Total Surface Index of Fluorosis")
The traditional criteria (the "Dean Index") for diagnosing dental fluorosis was developed in the first half of the 20th century by H. Trendley Dean. While the Dean Index is still widely used in surveys of fluorosis -- including the CDC's national surveys of fluorosis in the United States -- dental
-
Dental Fluorosis in the U.S. 1950-2004
Before the widespread use of fluoride in dentistry, dental fluorosis was rarely found in western countries. Today, with virtually every toothpaste now containing fluoride, and most U.S. water supplies containing fluoride chemicals, dental fluorosis rates have reached unprecedented levels. In the 1950s, it was estimated that only 10% of children in
-
Community Fluorosis Index (CFI)
The current Community Fluorosis Index for U.S. adolescents as a whole (from both fluoridated and non-fluoridated areas) is roughly 5 times higher than the CFI health authorities predicted for fluoridated areas when fluoridation first began. It is also higher than the CFI that the NIDR found in fluoridated areas back in the 1980s. It is readily apparent, therefore, that children are ingesting far more fluoride than was the case in the 1950s, and even as recently as the 1980s.
-
Dental Fluorosis Impacts Dentin in Addition to Enamel
Dental fluorosis is a mineralization defect of tooth enamel marked by increased subsurface porosity. The enamel, however, is not the only component of teeth that is effected. As several studies have demonstrated, dental fluorosis can also impair the mineralization of dentin as well. As noted in one review: "The fact that
-
Diagnostic Criteria for Dental Fluorosis: The Thylstrup-Fejerskov (TF) Index
The traditional criteria (the "Dean Index") for diagnosing dental fluorosis was developed in the first half of the 20th century by H. Trendley Dean. While the Dean Index is still widely used in surveys of fluorosis -- including the CDC's national surveys of fluorosis in the United States -- dental
Related FAN Content :
-